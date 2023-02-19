Roblox Gorilla codes for February 2023: Free coins 

Antiael released Roblox Gorilla, a well-liked survival game on the platform, in August 2020. Since then, approximately 300,000 people have added the game to their favorite list, and it has received over 35 million visitors.

The game takes inspiration from hide-and-seek and other survival games like Piggy. In it, you must flee the fury of a player-controlled, rabid gorilla by running from it. If you manage to escape, you will receive cash that you may spend on gorilla skins and character upgrades.

Some codes can deliver a variety of premium bonuses, allowing you to increase your effectiveness and influence in the game. These coupons can give you many coins, giving you a fantastic start.

Get influential on the server by redeeming the active Roblox Gorilla codes provided below

Roblox Gorilla: Active code list for February 2023

Below is a list of all active, brand-new Gorilla codes as of February 2023. You will undoubtedly receive amazing bonuses from these, including coins. You are encouraged to use these as soon as possible because they might not be active for long.

25kLikes - Use this promo code to acquire free coins.

15kLikes - Use this promo code to acquire free coins.

5kLikes - Use this promo code to acquire 2,000 free coins.

1kLikes - Use this promo code to acquire 2,000 free coins.

Gorilla - Use this promo code to acquire 1,000 free coins.

Note: For group rewards, join the Antiael Games group.

Roblox Gorilla: Inactive code list for February 2023

It is easier to breathe knowing that only one inactive code no longer functions for Gorilla. If you want to make sure it is still valid for your specific account, you can still try to redeem it:

Antiael - Use this promo code to acquire Antiael Gorilla skin.

What are the purposes of "Gorilla" codes?

Gorilla codes are gifts distributed by the creators, Antiael, to make it easier for you to withstand the gorilla attack. These will reward you with coins that you may spend to level up your character more quickly. It is important to remember that developers constantly add new codes, particularly when new game updates are issued.

The procedure to utilize active codes in Roblox Gorilla

You must understand how to use Roblox Gorilla codes to redeem them. You need to carry out the following actions following your visit to Roblox and the launch of Gorilla:

On the right-hand side of your device, there are several menu options. Tap on the Twitter icon button labeled “Codes.”

In the code menu, put any of the valid codes.

Hit submit and enjoy your free reward.

There will be no confirmation message when you click the submit button. Once an active code is redeemed, the related prizes will be added to your inventory. If you enter an erroneous code, the system will display an error notice.

It's best to copy-paste the codes into the redemption box before clicking the submit button. This process moves quickly and effectively.

