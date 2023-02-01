Roblox Grand Pirates codes (February 2023): Free XP, Peli, and more

Roblox Grand Pirates is one of the many well-known games inspired by the popular One Piece anime/manga franchise within the Roblox metaverse. The popular title features players either choosing to be feared pirates or justice-seeking mariners in Roblox Grand Pirates.

New players will struggle initially as they lack financial resources, weaponry, and Devil Fruits. Instead of using Robux to purchase better in-game items, they can simply redeem the active codes that are provided in this article.

Besides being fairly simple to redeem, these codes offer free Peli, Stat Resets, and XP boosts to help newbies reach the top ranks of the server. Interested readers can redeem the active codes given below for free rewards.

Active codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

Unfortunately, no new codes have been published in the month of February yet. Fans need not worry as a fresh set of codes will likely be released alongside the next in-game update.

SecondSea —Players can redeem this code for a Stat Reset

—Players can redeem this code for a Stat Reset 50KLikesSorry —Players can redeem this code for 120 minutes of 2x Peli

—Players can redeem this code for 120 minutes of 2x Peli 12.5MVisits —Players can redeem this code for a Stat Reset

—Players can redeem this code for a Stat Reset 60KFavorites—Players can redeem this code for 60 minutes of 2x XP

The Stat Reset code should be used if you want to bring your character's stats to the default value. Players interested in a fresh start should consider using a stat reset to do so.

Inactive codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

Listed below are the expired Roblox codes that won't work in the game anymore:

10MVisits —This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset

—This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset 30KLikes —This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset

—This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset 8.5MVisits —This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset

—This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset GearFourth —This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset

—This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset 30KLikes —This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset

—This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset 50KFavorites —This code was redeemed to remove Devil Fruit's power

—This code was redeemed to remove Devil Fruit's power 7.5MVisits —This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset

—This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset 40KFavorites —This code was redeemed to remove Devil Fruit's power

—This code was redeemed to remove Devil Fruit's power 5MVisits —This code was redeemed for 120 Minutes of Devil Fruit Notifier

—This code was redeemed for 120 Minutes of Devil Fruit Notifier 20KLikes —This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset

—This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset 1KDislikes —This code was redeemed to remove Devil Fruit's power

—This code was redeemed to remove Devil Fruit's power 2MVisits —This code was redeemed for a 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier

—This code was redeemed for a 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier 20KFavorites —This code was redeemed for Double Peli 60 Minutes

—This code was redeemed for Double Peli 60 Minutes 1.5MVisits —This code was redeemed for a 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier

—This code was redeemed for a 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier 10KLikes —This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset

—This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset 1MVisits —This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset

—This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset SorryForShutdowns —This code was redeemed for 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate

—This code was redeemed for 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate 10KFavorites —This code was redeemed for Double Peli 60 Minutes

—This code was redeemed for Double Peli 60 Minutes 5KLikes —This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset

—This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset 500KVisits —This code was redeemed to remove Devil Fruit's power

—This code was redeemed to remove Devil Fruit's power 100KVisits —This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset

—This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset 4KLikes —This code was redeemed for 30 minutes of 2x Peli

—This code was redeemed for 30 minutes of 2x Peli 3KLikes —This code was redeemed for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier

—This code was redeemed for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier 2KLikes —This code was redeemed for 30 minutes of 2x XP

—This code was redeemed for 30 minutes of 2x XP 1KLikes —This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset

—This code was redeemed for a Stat Reset SuspiciousAction —This code was redeemed for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier

—This code was redeemed for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier SorryForBugs —This code was redeemed for 10k Peli

—This code was redeemed for 10k Peli Released—This code was redeemed for 10k Peli

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Grand Pirates

You can follow the simple steps given below to redeem active codes in a matter of minutes:

Open Roblox and launch Grand Pirates

Once you're inside the server, click on the MENU button that's located on the bottom left-hand side of the screen under the Health and XP bars.

A new code box UI titled Settings will pop up

You can now copy an active code from the list given above and paste it into the Code text box

Simply click on the Enter button on your keyboard to redeem that code instantly

All of the newly obtained rewards will be added directly to your in-game inventory.

