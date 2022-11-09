Roblox Grand Pirates codes in November 2022: Free boosts and resets

The Roblox metaverse is no stranger to anime-inspired titles. Grand Pirates is based on the critically acclaimed manga series One Piece.
Players are deployed in Grand Pirates' vast and unforgiving environment with the ultimate objective of becoming the map's supreme pirate lords. They must accomplish this gargantuan achievement by defeating the best adversaries and other elite players on the server.
The codes in this article will assist players in becoming successful in Roblox Grand Pirates. Users can quickly redeem these codes for free boosts and resets.
Redeem the valid codes in Roblox Grand Pirates and become influential on the server
Valid codes
Unluckily, only a handful of Roblox Grand Pirates codes are functional. Players can expect new codes, especially during special in-game events, collaborations, and updates.
SecondSea—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- 50KLikesSorry—Redeem for 120 minutes of 2x Peli
- 12.5MVisits—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- 60KFavorites—Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x XP
- SuspiciousAction – Redeem code for Devil Fruit Notifier 60 Minutes
Think twice before redeeming the stat reset as it resets the players' power attributes and stats to default. Before using the XP boost, players are advised to equip themselves with the finest weapons as they can instantly start hunting for sea creatures or go full Rambo on populated enemy islands.
Inactive codes
Unfortunately, a significant amount of resets and Peli codes have gone invalid in Roblox Grand Pirates. This statement is followed by good news as players can expect a fresh set of active codes in the forthcoming patchwork update.
- 10MVisits—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- 30KLikes—Redeem for Stat Reset
- 8.5MVisits—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- GearFourth—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- 30KLikes—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- 50KFavorites—Redeem for a Remove Devil Fruit
- 7.5MVisits—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- 40KFavorites—Remove Devil Fruit
- 5MVisits—Devil Fruit Notifier 120 Minutes
- 20KLikes—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- 1KDislikes—Redeem to remove your Devil Fruit
- 2MVisits—Redeem for a 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier
- 20KFavorites—Redeem for Double Peli 60 Minutes
- 1.5MVisits—Redeem for a 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier
- 10KLikes—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- 1MVisits—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- SorryForShutdowns—Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate
- 10KFavorites—Redeem for Double Peli 60 Minutes
- 5KLikes—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- 500KVisits—Redeem to Remove Devil Fruit
- 100KVisits—Redeem to a Stat Reset
- 4KLikes—Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Peli
- 3KLikes—Redeem for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier
- 2KLikes—Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP
- 1KLikes—Redeem to a Stat Reset
- SuspiciousAction—Redeem for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier
- SorryForBugs—Redeem for 10k Peli
- Released—Redeem for 10k Peli
How to redeem the valid codes in Roblox Grand Pirates?
Users must follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem all the active Roblox Grand Pirates codes within a few minutes:
- Launch the Roblox title and enter the server
- Select the "MENU" option situated on the lower left-hand side of the screen under the Health and XP bars
- A new code redemption box titled "Settings" will be displayed on the screen
- Copy the required code from our list above and paste it in the small text box that says "Code"
- Press the 'Enter' button on your keyboard to redeem the codes
Users can find the redeemed rewards in their in-game inventories.
Key points to remember during the redemption procedure
Players should copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure to avoid typos and spelling errors. This approach is not only quick but also safe.
When manually entering the codes, gamers must keep an eye out for typographical mistakes. Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, so users must tread cautiously before hitting the enter button.