Roblox Grand Pirates codes in November 2022: Free boosts and resets

The Roblox metaverse is no stranger to anime-inspired titles. Grand Pirates is based on the critically acclaimed manga series One Piece.

Players are deployed in Grand Pirates' vast and unforgiving environment with the ultimate objective of becoming the map's supreme pirate lords. They must accomplish this gargantuan achievement by defeating the best adversaries and other elite players on the server.

The codes in this article will assist players in becoming successful in Roblox Grand Pirates. Users can quickly redeem these codes for free boosts and resets.

Redeem the valid codes in Roblox Grand Pirates and become influential on the server

Valid codes

Unluckily, only a handful of Roblox Grand Pirates codes are functional. Players can expect new codes, especially during special in-game events, collaborations, and updates.

SecondSea —Redeem for a Stat Reset

50KLikesSorry —Redeem for 120 minutes of 2x Peli

—Redeem for 120 minutes of 2x Peli 12.5MVisits —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 60KFavorites —Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x XP

—Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x XP SuspiciousAction – Redeem code for Devil Fruit Notifier 60 Minutes

Think twice before redeeming the stat reset as it resets the players' power attributes and stats to default. Before using the XP boost, players are advised to equip themselves with the finest weapons as they can instantly start hunting for sea creatures or go full Rambo on populated enemy islands.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, a significant amount of resets and Peli codes have gone invalid in Roblox Grand Pirates. This statement is followed by good news as players can expect a fresh set of active codes in the forthcoming patchwork update.

10MVisits —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 30KLikes —Redeem for Stat Reset

—Redeem for Stat Reset 8.5MVisits —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset GearFourth —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 30KLikes —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 50KFavorites —Redeem for a Remove Devil Fruit

—Redeem for a Remove Devil Fruit 7.5MVisits —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 40KFavorites —Remove Devil Fruit

—Remove Devil Fruit 5MVisits —Devil Fruit Notifier 120 Minutes

—Devil Fruit Notifier 120 Minutes 20KLikes —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 1KDislikes —Redeem to remove your Devil Fruit

—Redeem to remove your Devil Fruit 2MVisits —Redeem for a 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier

—Redeem for a 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier 20KFavorites —Redeem for Double Peli 60 Minutes

—Redeem for Double Peli 60 Minutes 1.5MVisits —Redeem for a 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier

—Redeem for a 60 minute Devil Fruit notifier 10KLikes —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 1MVisits —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset SorryForShutdowns —Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate

—Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate 10KFavorites —Redeem for Double Peli 60 Minutes

—Redeem for Double Peli 60 Minutes 5KLikes —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset 500KVisits —Redeem to Remove Devil Fruit

—Redeem to Remove Devil Fruit 100KVisits —Redeem to a Stat Reset

—Redeem to a Stat Reset 4KLikes —Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Peli

—Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Peli 3KLikes —Redeem for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier

—Redeem for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier 2KLikes —Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP

—Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP 1KLikes —Redeem to a Stat Reset

—Redeem to a Stat Reset SuspiciousAction —Redeem for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier

—Redeem for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier SorryForBugs —Redeem for 10k Peli

—Redeem for 10k Peli Released—Redeem for 10k Peli

How to redeem the valid codes in Roblox Grand Pirates?

Users must follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem all the active Roblox Grand Pirates codes within a few minutes:

Launch the Roblox title and enter the server

Select the "MENU" option situated on the lower left-hand side of the screen under the Health and XP bars

A new code redemption box titled "Settings" will be displayed on the screen

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it in the small text box that says "Code"

Press the 'Enter' button on your keyboard to redeem the codes

Users can find the redeemed rewards in their in-game inventories.

Key points to remember during the redemption procedure

Players should copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure to avoid typos and spelling errors. This approach is not only quick but also safe.

When manually entering the codes, gamers must keep an eye out for typographical mistakes. Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, so users must tread cautiously before hitting the enter button.

