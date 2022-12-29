Create

Roblox Guesty codes (January 2023)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Dec 29, 2022 10:08 AM IST
Use free codes to survive longer in the game (Image via Roblox)
Use free codes to survive longer in the game (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Guesty is a horror game where players must do their best to survive a killer by laying out traps. The player with the longest survival time in a round wins.

Roblox Guesty frequently provides its players with codes that can be redeemed for free coins. The developers of the game release these codes on all their social media accounts. They are available on Twitter (@NKStudio_), their official private Discord server, and a Roblox group (NK Studio).

All active codes in Roblox Guesty

youtube-cover

Here are all the active codes in Roblox Guesty:

  • smarty - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 coins
  • military - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 coins
  • chapter9 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 coins

All inactive codes in Roblox Guesty

youtube-cover

Here is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

  • 100KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 750 coins
  • 10MIL - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins
  • 15MIL - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins
  • AHOY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins
  • AQUARIUM - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins
  • ASTRO - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
  • BLACKFRIDAY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins
  • BOBBY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins
  • Chapter5 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
  • CHAPTER7 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
  • CHRISTMAS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 coins
  • collector - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
  • CRIMSONFORCE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins
  • CYBERMONDAY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins
  • DRDARKMATTER - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins
  • Dusekkar - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 coins
  • Factory - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
  • FancySmash - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins
  • frost - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
  • GATOR - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 750 coins
  • GRINCH - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 coins
  • guardian - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins
  • GUEST 666 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins
  • GUEST777 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
  • GUESTY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins
  • TACOTUESDAY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins
  • Telamon - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
  • THANKYOU - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins
  • YACHT - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Guesty

youtube-cover

To redeem codes in Roblox Guesty, you can follow these easy steps:

  • Start Roblox Guesty and wait for it to load.
  • Once loaded, click on the shop button.
  • You will now see a list of options. Select the codes from it.
  • Enter a code in the text box. Make sure it is an active code.
  • Click on the green button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards associated with the code will immediately be credited to the player's account.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...