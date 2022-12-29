Roblox Guesty codes (January 2023)

Roblox Guesty is a horror game where players must do their best to survive a killer by laying out traps. The player with the longest survival time in a round wins.

Roblox Guesty frequently provides its players with codes that can be redeemed for free coins. The developers of the game release these codes on all their social media accounts. They are available on Twitter (@NKStudio_), their official private Discord server, and a Roblox group (NK Studio).

All active codes in Roblox Guesty

Here are all the active codes in Roblox Guesty:

smarty - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 coins

military - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 coins

chapter9 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 coins

All inactive codes in Roblox Guesty

Here is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

100KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 750 coins

10MIL - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins

15MIL - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins

AHOY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins

AQUARIUM - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins

ASTRO - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins

BLACKFRIDAY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins

BOBBY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins

Chapter5 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins

CHAPTER7 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins

CHRISTMAS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 coins

collector - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins

CRIMSONFORCE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins

CYBERMONDAY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins

DRDARKMATTER - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins

Dusekkar - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 coins

Factory - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins

FancySmash - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins

frost - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins

GATOR - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 750 coins

GRINCH - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 coins

guardian - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins

GUEST 666 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins

GUEST777 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins

GUESTY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins

TACOTUESDAY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins

Telamon - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins

THANKYOU - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins

YACHT - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Guesty

To redeem codes in Roblox Guesty, you can follow these easy steps:

Start Roblox Guesty and wait for it to load.

Once loaded, click on the shop button.

You will now see a list of options. Select the codes from it.

Enter a code in the text box. Make sure it is an active code.

Click on the green button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards associated with the code will immediately be credited to the player's account.

Poll : 0 votes