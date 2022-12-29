Roblox Guesty codes (January 2023)

Roblox Guesty is a horror game where players must do their best to survive a killer by laying out traps. The player with the longest survival time in a round wins.
Roblox Guesty frequently provides its players with codes that can be redeemed for free coins. The developers of the game release these codes on all their social media accounts. They are available on Twitter (@NKStudio_), their official private Discord server, and a Roblox group (NK Studio).
All active codes in Roblox Guesty
Here are all the active codes in Roblox Guesty:
- smarty - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 coins
- military - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 coins
- chapter9 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 coins
All inactive codes in Roblox Guesty
Here is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 100KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 750 coins
- 10MIL - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins
- 15MIL - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins
- AHOY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins
- AQUARIUM - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins
- ASTRO - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
- BLACKFRIDAY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins
- BOBBY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins
- Chapter5 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
- CHAPTER7 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
- CHRISTMAS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 coins
- collector - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
- CRIMSONFORCE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins
- CYBERMONDAY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins
- DRDARKMATTER - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins
- Dusekkar - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 coins
- Factory - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
- FancySmash - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins
- frost - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
- GATOR - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 750 coins
- GRINCH - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 500 coins
- guardian - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins
- GUEST 666 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins
- GUEST777 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
- GUESTY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 100 coins
- TACOTUESDAY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 300 coins
- Telamon - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
- THANKYOU - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 200 coins
- YACHT - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 250 coins
How to redeem codes in Roblox Guesty
To redeem codes in Roblox Guesty, you can follow these easy steps:
- Start Roblox Guesty and wait for it to load.
- Once loaded, click on the shop button.
- You will now see a list of options. Select the codes from it.
- Enter a code in the text box. Make sure it is an active code.
- Click on the green button to complete the redemption process.
The rewards associated with the code will immediately be credited to the player's account.