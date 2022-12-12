Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes (December 2022)

Roblox Finally, Gumball Factory Tycoon developers have added new codes that can be redeemed to get extra in-game Cash and Sugar Rush to multiply the production of Gumballs. Cash comes in handy when players want to upgrade machines and the factory. Gamers can increase their chances of making more of this currency by taking part in small quests.

The game was created by a group called rep rep's studio. The inspiration for this title was Fruit Juice Tycoon: Remastered!. It was created and launched on June 21, 2022. So far, Gumball Factory Tycoon has seen 131K Likes and over 62 million visits from players. Since there is no violence in the game, it can be played by gamers of all ages.

This article will offer all the valid and invalid codes in Gumball Factory Tycoon for December. In the last section, a few steps will be provided to make the redemption process easier.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon

Working codes in Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon

Here are the active codes in the game:

HAPPYTHANKSGIVING - This active code can be redeemed to get 2.5x Money, 15 minutes of Sugar Rush, and 10 Rebirth Tokens

GUMBALLSRFUN - This active code can be redeemed to get 2x Money and 15 minutes of Sugar Rush

HALLOWEEN - This active code can be redeemed to get 10 minutes of Sugar Rush

100KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed to get two Money boost and 15 minutes of Sugar Rush

10KCASH - This active code can be redeemed to get free rewards (only group members can redeem this code)

110KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed to get 5,000 and five minutes of Sugar Rush

60KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed to get 8,000 Cash and double the Sugar Rush

AWESOMEGUMBALLS - This active code can be redeemed to get free rewards (only group members can redeem this code)

FUNGUMBALLS - This active code can be redeemed to get free rewards (only group members can redeem this code)

MOREGUMBALLS - This active code can be redeemed to get double the Sugar Rush and 4,500 Cash

SUGARGUMBALLS - This active code can be redeemed to get 5,000 Cash and triple the sugar rush

UPGRADER4100K - This active code can be redeemed to get 100,000 upgrader and three minutes of Sugar Rush

The detailed steps to redeem the free code are mentioned further in this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon

It's anybody's guess when an active code will stop working because the developers don't share expiry dates. Listed below are the codes that have stopped working:

10MILVISITS - Players could use this to get free rewards

2KLIKES - Players could use this to get a Sugar Rush buff and 800 Cash

4THOFJULY - Players could use this to get a Fireworks Bundle

BIGUPDATE - Players could use this to get a Sugar Rush buff and 500 Cash

BUBBLEGUMS - Players could use this to get 2K Cash and one minute of Sugar Rush

GUM4FANS - Players could use this to get free rewards

MOARMONEY - Players could use this to get 2x Cash and two minutes of Sugar Rush

MORELIKES - Players could use this to get a Sugar Rush buff and 600 Cash

YUMMYGUM - Players could use this to get a Sugar Rush and 1.5K Cash

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Select the settings button on the right side of the screen.

In the text box, enter the code.

Press the redeem button to complete the redemption process.

The credited rewards will stay in the player's Roblox account even if the codes expire.

