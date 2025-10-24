Roblox Halloween Spotlight Armless Detective guide

Armless Detective is a Roblox game that requires you to use your gadgets, investigate an area for a crime, and then use your critical thinking to figure out who committed the crime. There are many clues to find and you must use the right tool to find them out. The game is currently featured in the special Halloween Spotlight event that you can take part in for some great rewards.

There are two rewards you can earn in Roblox Armless Detective during the Halloween Spotlight event; the Rune and the Key. This article presents a guide that you can follow to get both the rewards. Do note that it is a limited period event so you need to be quick in completing the challenges.

How to get the Rune in Armless Detective Halloween Spotlight

Complete the Motel Room level to get the Rune first (Image via Roblox)

To get the Rune in Armless Detective, you need to complete some challenges. When you start the game for the first time, you will have to complete the Motel Room mystery to unlock other rooms. Now before you start the game from the Roblox app, make sure that you go to the game’s page and then scroll down to join the Halloween Spotlight event to get access to the unique rewards.

Once you are in the game, you will see the special event icon on the right side. To get the Rune in the game, you will have to solve the mystery of the Motel Room to progress and also get the Rune.

So in summary, to get the Rune, you have to:

Open Roblox and then head over to Armless Detective game page

Scroll down to join the Halloween Spotlight event

Complete Motel Room to get th Rune reward.

How to get the Key in Armless Detective Halloween Spotlight

You will have to complete a mini-game to get the Key (Image via Roblox)

Once you have the Rune, the next step is to get the Key. This part can be a little tricky and you need to follow specific steps to get the item. After you complete the Motel Room level, move to the Cursed Cathedral map. You need to decode the scene and then figure out the suspect correctly to get the Key. But there’s one more important step you have to do.

You will have to first open the cathedral by solving the metal ball puzzle at the side of the building using your magnet. Once you open it, you need to go inside the broken window and then activate the red switch. After that, just gather all the clues and find the suspect. Turning on the red switch and activating the statue is crucial for getting the Key.

Once you complete the level and find the suspect, a new mini-game will start that requires you to deliver candies to 150 houses in a limited time. Once you complete this challenge, the Key item will be awarded to you.

In summary:

Start the Cursed Cathedral map after you get the Rune.

Open the cathedral and then press the red button to activate the statue.

Find the suspect and complete the level.

Play the candy delivery mini game to win the Key

