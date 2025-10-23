  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Roblox Halloween Spotlight guide: All games and their objectives 

Roblox Halloween Spotlight guide: All games and their objectives 

By Shivansh Gupta
Published Oct 23, 2025 19:18 GMT
Roblox Halloween Spotlight event (Image via Roblox)
Roblox Halloween Spotlight event (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Halloween Spotlight is a platform-wide event launched on October 23, 2025. Ending on November 3, 2025, the event will allow players to explore over 30 different Roblox games and complete quests.

Ad

They can complete two quests inside each game to win Rune and Key. Runes can be used to unlock regular paths, while Keys will unlock harder elite paths. By clearing these paths, players can earn exclusive avatar items.

This guide will introduce all the games and their corresponding quests.

All games and their objectives in Halloween Spotlight event

Event Lobby (Image via Roblox)
Event Lobby (Image via Roblox)

Upon entering the event on Roblox, the cut scene will guide you towards the hub, which is divided into four lobbies, each featuring different games. Players can access a limited number of games at the start, but can unlock more lobbies using Runes. Here are all of them:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
S. No.GameRune QuestKey QuestDifficulty

Strongman UltraPull lollipops to gain the Candy needed to unlock the portal to the Pumpkin Cave.Inside the Pumpkin Cave, pull enough pumpkins to build the bridge to the final chestMinimal
1)99 Nights in the ForestSuccessfully Trick or Treat at one house in the Haunted Forest. Trick or Treat at each of the 10 different houses in the Forest.Minimal
2)The MimicVenture into the Haunted Asylum to find and burn the Cursed objects.Survive the clown's tag, then win the deadly hide and seek against the Ringmaster.Moderate
3)PETAPETASurvive the nightmare and collect 20 hidden pumpkins around the school.Escape the school alive after claiming your Rune.Mild
4)Armless DetectivePlay and win a game in the limited-time Cursed Cathedral map. Win a solo Cursed Cathedral game, then Trick Or Treat at 150 houses to earn the Key.Minimal
5)Tower HeroesDefeat the Bramble boss and complete the Doors Outdoors Quest.Sneak around Alistair's Manor and escape in one piece.Minimal
6)Garden Tower DefenseDefend your base from the Black Widow's swarm. Complete the Graveyard Escape and survive the mysterious maze for the Rune.Defeat the final boss from the depths of hell after conquering the full maze and descending into the open grave.Minimal
7)Dead RailsHunt down and collect 5 hidden Jack O'Lanterns in the Normal mode.Complete the limited-time Halloween mode.Moderate
8)Welcome to BloxburgParticipate in Halloween activities to collect 500 tickets.Complete Sabrina's full story-driven quest.Minimal
9)HappyCollect Candy Corns around Wobmart and escape the store.Scan 30 items and collect a total of 50 Candy Corns in Wobmart.Mild
10)GEFFight and smash GEFs to collect their teeth.Use your map to find the Waystones and bring them to the ritual site for your final epic challenge.Mild
11)Driving EmpireSmash 100 zombies around Wayfort.Smash 300 zombies around Wayfort.Minimal
12)Untitled Tag GameRun, climb, and fight your way to the eerie checkpoint to reach the first Conduit. Reach the second Conduit and lose control.Mild
13)Claw Machine SimulatorBreak into the House of Pog to catch rare plushies and defeat the three boss arcades in The Underworld.Complete the final epic boss fight to secure the Axe of Destiny and defeat the Pognog Champion.Minimal
14)FischHelp the Pumpkin King by harvesting, carving, and delivering pumpkins across the land.Assist the Pumpkin King by wielding the Witch's Spooky Rod and catching limited fish.Minimal
15)Dress to ImpressPlay a full round using only the new Halloween items to showcase your scary style.Complete the new, limited-time Halloween Quest.Minimal
16)Guts and BlackpowderEnjoy the Transylvanian Terror. Complete your Journey to the dark castle and defeat the evil vampire Dracula.After defeating Dracula, travel towards the
farmland to confront and defeat the undead spirit of Headless Horseman.		Moderate
17)KeysScour the map and collect all the hidden pumpkin collectibles.Complete a series of different Halloween-themed quests.Mild
18)Epic MinigamesGather all the ingredients and successfully brew Steve's spooky concoction.Finish all of Steve's quests and help him invent a new spooky item.Minimal
19)Racket RivalsTalk to the witch NPC and hit the shuttle through the rings to complete her quest.Rack up six Wins after unlocking the Rune Tier.Minimal
20)Funky FridayPlay and complete all songs listed.Achieve 80% accuracy or higher on all songs listed.Minimal
21)Adopt Me!Earn a total of 4,000 Candy from event minigames.Earn at least 3,000 Candy from minigames 3 times.Minimal
22)Michael's ZombiesOn Hallow's Eve, find the mysterious pumpkin merchant and trade him a Pack-a-Punch'd weapon.Locate hints and solve the riddle to find the safe's code.Moderate
23)World ZeroFind all the hidden pumpkins.Defeat the formidable Fallen King Boss in a final battle.Mild
24)NFL Universe FootballIn 'Play Now' mode, make 10 blocks on defense to help your team win.Show off your skills on the field and conquer the mighty gauntlet.Minimal
25)Wierd Gun GameKill 75 Zombies in the Halloween event.Survive 20 rounds in the Halloween event.Mild
26)Restaurant Tycoon 3Complete 3 of the daily Halloween challenges in a single day.Complete 5 of the daily Halloween challenges in a single day.Minimal
27)Build a ZooUse at least 20 Candies in the event shop.Collect a total of 45 Candies during the Halloween event.Minimal
28)DoorsKnock on 50 different Treaters' doors in the Trick or Treat event.Reach room 50 in the Trick or Treat event.Mild
29)BlairFind the secret code and step through the portal in the veil.Place the shards to complete the ritual and unlock the veil's power to banish the ghost.Mild
30)Banana Eats Collect 13 of Banana's hidden pumpkins. Collect 31 of Banana's hidden pumpkinsMild
Ad

Also Read: Plants Vs Brainrots: Auto Sell guide

How to unlock the Grand Prize

Grand Prize (Image via Roblox)
Grand Prize (Image via Roblox)

The Grand Prize relic is placed inside the Demon's Cave. To unlock this reward, you have to reach the statue placed at the center of the cave and complete these objectives:

Ad
  • Collect 27 Runes
  • Collect 27 Keys

Also Read: Build, Fight, Steal: A beginner’s guide

FAQs for Roblox Halloween Spotlight games

What is the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event?

The Halloween Spotlight is a platform-wide Roblox event launched on October 23, 2025, and ending on November 3, 2025. Players can visit over 30 different games, complete quests, earn Runes and Keys, and unlock exclusive avatar rewards.

What are Runes used for in the Halloween Spotlight?

Ad

Runes are used to unlock regular paths and new lobbies in the event hub.

What are Keys used for in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight?

Keys are used to unlock Elite or harder paths inside the Halloween Spotlight hub.

About the author
Shivansh Gupta

Shivansh Gupta

Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.

Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.

In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications