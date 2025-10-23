Roblox Halloween Spotlight guide: All games and their objectives 

Roblox Halloween Spotlight is a platform-wide event launched on October 23, 2025. Ending on November 3, 2025, the event will allow players to explore over 30 different Roblox games and complete quests.

They can complete two quests inside each game to win Rune and Key. Runes can be used to unlock regular paths, while Keys will unlock harder elite paths. By clearing these paths, players can earn exclusive avatar items.

This guide will introduce all the games and their corresponding quests.

All games and their objectives in Halloween Spotlight event

Event Lobby (Image via Roblox)

Upon entering the event on Roblox, the cut scene will guide you towards the hub, which is divided into four lobbies, each featuring different games. Players can access a limited number of games at the start, but can unlock more lobbies using Runes. Here are all of them:

S. No. Game Rune Quest Key Quest Difficulty

Strongman Ultra Pull lollipops to gain the Candy needed to unlock the portal to the Pumpkin Cave. Inside the Pumpkin Cave, pull enough pumpkins to build the bridge to the final chest Minimal 1) 99 Nights in the Forest Successfully Trick or Treat at one house in the Haunted Forest. Trick or Treat at each of the 10 different houses in the Forest. Minimal 2) The Mimic Venture into the Haunted Asylum to find and burn the Cursed objects. Survive the clown's tag, then win the deadly hide and seek against the Ringmaster. Moderate 3) PETAPETA Survive the nightmare and collect 20 hidden pumpkins around the school. Escape the school alive after claiming your Rune. Mild 4) Armless Detective Play and win a game in the limited-time Cursed Cathedral map. Win a solo Cursed Cathedral game, then Trick Or Treat at 150 houses to earn the Key. Minimal 5) Tower Heroes Defeat the Bramble boss and complete the Doors Outdoors Quest. Sneak around Alistair's Manor and escape in one piece. Minimal 6) Garden Tower Defense Defend your base from the Black Widow's swarm. Complete the Graveyard Escape and survive the mysterious maze for the Rune. Defeat the final boss from the depths of hell after conquering the full maze and descending into the open grave. Minimal 7) Dead Rails Hunt down and collect 5 hidden Jack O'Lanterns in the Normal mode. Complete the limited-time Halloween mode. Moderate 8) Welcome to Bloxburg Participate in Halloween activities to collect 500 tickets. Complete Sabrina's full story-driven quest. Minimal 9) Happy Collect Candy Corns around Wobmart and escape the store. Scan 30 items and collect a total of 50 Candy Corns in Wobmart. Mild 10) GEF Fight and smash GEFs to collect their teeth. Use your map to find the Waystones and bring them to the ritual site for your final epic challenge. Mild 11) Driving Empire Smash 100 zombies around Wayfort. Smash 300 zombies around Wayfort. Minimal 12) Untitled Tag Game Run, climb, and fight your way to the eerie checkpoint to reach the first Conduit. Reach the second Conduit and lose control. Mild 13) Claw Machine Simulator Break into the House of Pog to catch rare plushies and defeat the three boss arcades in The Underworld. Complete the final epic boss fight to secure the Axe of Destiny and defeat the Pognog Champion. Minimal 14) Fisch Help the Pumpkin King by harvesting, carving, and delivering pumpkins across the land. Assist the Pumpkin King by wielding the Witch's Spooky Rod and catching limited fish. Minimal 15) Dress to Impress Play a full round using only the new Halloween items to showcase your scary style. Complete the new, limited-time Halloween Quest. Minimal 16) Guts and Blackpowder Enjoy the Transylvanian Terror. Complete your Journey to the dark castle and defeat the evil vampire Dracula. After defeating Dracula, travel towards the

farmland to confront and defeat the undead spirit of Headless Horseman. Moderate 17) Keys Scour the map and collect all the hidden pumpkin collectibles. Complete a series of different Halloween-themed quests. Mild 18) Epic Minigames Gather all the ingredients and successfully brew Steve's spooky concoction. Finish all of Steve's quests and help him invent a new spooky item. Minimal 19) Racket Rivals Talk to the witch NPC and hit the shuttle through the rings to complete her quest. Rack up six Wins after unlocking the Rune Tier. Minimal 20) Funky Friday Play and complete all songs listed. Achieve 80% accuracy or higher on all songs listed. Minimal 21) Adopt Me! Earn a total of 4,000 Candy from event minigames. Earn at least 3,000 Candy from minigames 3 times. Minimal 22) Michael's Zombies On Hallow's Eve, find the mysterious pumpkin merchant and trade him a Pack-a-Punch'd weapon. Locate hints and solve the riddle to find the safe's code. Moderate 23) World Zero Find all the hidden pumpkins. Defeat the formidable Fallen King Boss in a final battle. Mild 24) NFL Universe Football In 'Play Now' mode, make 10 blocks on defense to help your team win. Show off your skills on the field and conquer the mighty gauntlet. Minimal 25) Wierd Gun Game Kill 75 Zombies in the Halloween event. Survive 20 rounds in the Halloween event. Mild 26) Restaurant Tycoon 3 Complete 3 of the daily Halloween challenges in a single day. Complete 5 of the daily Halloween challenges in a single day. Minimal 27) Build a Zoo Use at least 20 Candies in the event shop. Collect a total of 45 Candies during the Halloween event. Minimal 28) Doors Knock on 50 different Treaters' doors in the Trick or Treat event. Reach room 50 in the Trick or Treat event. Mild 29) Blair Find the secret code and step through the portal in the veil. Place the shards to complete the ritual and unlock the veil's power to banish the ghost. Mild 30) Banana Eats Collect 13 of Banana's hidden pumpkins. Collect 31 of Banana's hidden pumpkins Mild

How to unlock the Grand Prize

Grand Prize (Image via Roblox)

The Grand Prize relic is placed inside the Demon's Cave. To unlock this reward, you have to reach the statue placed at the center of the cave and complete these objectives:

Collect 27 Runes

Collect 27 Keys

FAQs for Roblox Halloween Spotlight games

What is the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event?

The Halloween Spotlight is a platform-wide Roblox event launched on October 23, 2025, and ending on November 3, 2025. Players can visit over 30 different games, complete quests, earn Runes and Keys, and unlock exclusive avatar rewards.

What are Runes used for in the Halloween Spotlight?

Runes are used to unlock regular paths and new lobbies in the event hub.

What are Keys used for in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight?

Keys are used to unlock Elite or harder paths inside the Halloween Spotlight hub.

