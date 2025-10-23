Roblox Halloween Spotlight guide: All games and their objectives 

|S. No.
|Game
|Rune Quest
|Key Quest
|Difficulty
|Strongman Ultra
|Pull lollipops to gain the Candy needed to unlock the portal to the Pumpkin Cave.
|Inside the Pumpkin Cave, pull enough pumpkins to build the bridge to the final chest
|Minimal
|1)
|99 Nights in the Forest
|Successfully Trick or Treat at one house in the Haunted Forest.
|Trick or Treat at each of the 10 different houses in the Forest.
|Minimal
|2)
|The Mimic
|Venture into the Haunted Asylum to find and burn the Cursed objects.
|Survive the clown's tag, then win the deadly hide and seek against the Ringmaster.
|Moderate
|3)
|PETAPETA
|Survive the nightmare and collect 20 hidden pumpkins around the school.
|Escape the school alive after claiming your Rune.
|Mild
|4)
|Armless Detective
|Play and win a game in the limited-time Cursed Cathedral map.
| Win a solo Cursed Cathedral game, then Trick Or Treat at 150 houses to earn the Key.
|Minimal
|5)
|Tower Heroes
|Defeat the Bramble boss and complete the Doors Outdoors Quest.
|Sneak around Alistair's Manor and escape in one piece.
|Minimal
|6)
|Garden Tower Defense
|Defend your base from the Black Widow's swarm. Complete the Graveyard Escape and survive the mysterious maze for the Rune.
|Defeat the final boss from the depths of hell after conquering the full maze and descending into the open grave.
|Minimal
|7)
|Dead Rails
|Hunt down and collect 5 hidden Jack O'Lanterns in the Normal mode.
|Complete the limited-time Halloween mode.
|Moderate
|8)
|Welcome to Bloxburg
|Participate in Halloween activities to collect 500 tickets.
|Complete Sabrina's full story-driven quest.
|Minimal
|9)
|Happy
|Collect Candy Corns around Wobmart and escape the store.
|Scan 30 items and collect a total of 50 Candy Corns in Wobmart.
|Mild
|10)
|GEF
|Fight and smash GEFs to collect their teeth.
|Use your map to find the Waystones and bring them to the ritual site for your final epic challenge.
|Mild
|11)
|Driving Empire
|Smash 100 zombies around Wayfort.
|Smash 300 zombies around Wayfort.
|Minimal
|12)
|Untitled Tag Game
|Run, climb, and fight your way to the eerie checkpoint to reach the first Conduit.
|Reach the second Conduit and lose control.
|Mild
|13)
|Claw Machine Simulator
|Break into the House of Pog to catch rare plushies and defeat the three boss arcades in The Underworld.
|Complete the final epic boss fight to secure the Axe of Destiny and defeat the Pognog Champion.
|Minimal
|14)
|Fisch
|Help the Pumpkin King by harvesting, carving, and delivering pumpkins across the land.
|Assist the Pumpkin King by wielding the Witch's Spooky Rod and catching limited fish.
|Minimal
|15)
|Dress to Impress
|Play a full round using only the new Halloween items to showcase your scary style.
|Complete the new, limited-time Halloween Quest.
|Minimal
|16)
|Guts and Blackpowder
|Enjoy the Transylvanian Terror. Complete your Journey to the dark castle and defeat the evil vampire Dracula.
|After defeating Dracula, travel towards the
farmland to confront and defeat the undead spirit of Headless Horseman.
|Moderate
|17)
|Keys
|Scour the map and collect all the hidden pumpkin collectibles.
|Complete a series of different Halloween-themed quests.
|Mild
|18)
|Epic Minigames
|Gather all the ingredients and successfully brew Steve's spooky concoction.
|Finish all of Steve's quests and help him invent a new spooky item.
|Minimal
|19)
|Racket Rivals
|Talk to the witch NPC and hit the shuttle through the rings to complete her quest.
|Rack up six Wins after unlocking the Rune Tier.
|Minimal
|20)
|Funky Friday
|Play and complete all songs listed.
|Achieve 80% accuracy or higher on all songs listed.
|Minimal
|21)
|Adopt Me!
|Earn a total of 4,000 Candy from event minigames.
|Earn at least 3,000 Candy from minigames 3 times.
|Minimal
|22)
|Michael's Zombies
|On Hallow's Eve, find the mysterious pumpkin merchant and trade him a Pack-a-Punch'd weapon.
|Locate hints and solve the riddle to find the safe's code.
|Moderate
|23)
|World Zero
|Find all the hidden pumpkins.
|Defeat the formidable Fallen King Boss in a final battle.
|Mild
|24)
|NFL Universe Football
|In 'Play Now' mode, make 10 blocks on defense to help your team win.
|Show off your skills on the field and conquer the mighty gauntlet.
|Minimal
|25)
|Wierd Gun Game
|Kill 75 Zombies in the Halloween event.
|Survive 20 rounds in the Halloween event.
|Mild
|26)
|Restaurant Tycoon 3
|Complete 3 of the daily Halloween challenges in a single day.
|Complete 5 of the daily Halloween challenges in a single day.
|Minimal
|27)
|Build a Zoo
|Use at least 20 Candies in the event shop.
|Collect a total of 45 Candies during the Halloween event.
|Minimal
|28)
|Doors
|Knock on 50 different Treaters' doors in the Trick or Treat event.
|Reach room 50 in the Trick or Treat event.
|Mild
|29)
|Blair
|Find the secret code and step through the portal in the veil.
|Place the shards to complete the ritual and unlock the veil's power to banish the ghost.
|Mild
|30)
|Banana Eats
|Collect 13 of Banana's hidden pumpkins.
|Collect 31 of Banana's hidden pumpkins
|Mild