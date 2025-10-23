Plants Vs Brainrots: Auto Sell guide

Plants Vs Brainrots is a Roblox experience where your plants defend your base against powerful brainrot characters. This tycoon-style simulator allows you to place defeated Brainrots on your base to generate income. The amount of cash each character produces depends on its rarity and mutation.

As you progress through the game, selling low-level and extra Brainrots becomes increasingly difficult. To address this issue, the title offers a feature called Auto-Sell.

This guide explains what Auto-Sell is and how to use it.

What is Auto-Sell in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Auto-Sell option above inventory (Image via Roblox)

When you defeat Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots, they are stored in your inventory, allowing you to equip and use them on your base or during events. Typically, your inventory can hold up to 250 items (if you're a free-to-play player). Besides Brainrots, you’ll also have to manage consumables, gear, and eggs within this limited space.

Once your inventory is full, you must either sell all your Brainrots at once or one by one. Auto-Sell becomes a great tool when this happens during mid- to late-game progression, as it allows you to automatically sell unwanted Brainrots after they are defeated. You can configure it to target specific rarities or mutations, ensuring a steady flow of cash without cluttering your inventory.

How to use Auto-Sell in Plants Vs Brainrots

Using Auto-Sell for lower rarity Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Using Auto-Sell can get confusing sometimes. Follow these steps to access and apply the required Auto-Sell setting:

Tap the backpack icon at the top of the screen to open your inventory.

At the top of your inventory, you’ll spot two options: Equip Best Brainrots and Auto-Sell.

Enter the Auto-Sell menu and select a specific rarity or mutation to sell. To apply Auto-Sell to a rarity, click on it until it turns gray.

Switch to the mutations tab and tap the one you want to auto-sell. Keep in mind that mutation settings apply to all rarities, including Secret ones.

Tips to use Auto-Sell wisely in Plants Vs Brainrots

Mutations to use Auto-Sell (Image via Roblox)

Auto-Sell can cause serious losses if not used wisely. Here are some tips to remember while using the feature:

Don't enable Auto-Sell too early. At the start, prioritize getting all your platforms full to maximize benefits.

Try to keep at least one copy of each Brainrot to avoid getting stuck while clearing events.

Optimize your Auto-Sell settings before updates or potential admin changes.

Adding Brainrots to your favorites will prevent them from being sold when using the “Sell All” feature.

Be cautious when turning on mutation-based Auto-Sell, as it may result in Secret Brainrots getting sold.

Whenever you want to obtain a Brainrot that’s not in your inventory, make sure to disable Auto-Sell temporarily.

FAQs for Auto-Sell in Plants Vs Brainrots

Can I turn off Auto-Sell after enabling it in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Yes, you can disable Auto-Sell any time by opening the Auto-Sell menu and tapping the selected rarity or mutation until it turns colorful.

Can I auto-sell Secret or Mutated Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Yes, but it’s not recommended unless you’re sure you don’t need them. Mutation Auto-Sell applies to every rarity, including Secret ones, so make sure to double-check your settings before saving.

Does Auto-Sell give you the same amount of cash as manual selling?

Yes, whether you sell manually or use Auto-Sell, the payout remains exactly the same.

