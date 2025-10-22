Build, Fight, Steal: A beginner’s guide 

Build, Fight, Steal is a multiplayer tycoon simulator where players have to build powerful fighter robots and place them at the base. These robots will then fight other robots at the center of the game lobby to generate income for you. To craft these robots, you must buy the parts spawned on the conveyor belt and place them on the assembly table.

To make your fighting machines earn more money, either use rarer parts or steal from someone else's base.

This guide will help you understand everything about Build, Fight, Steal.

Entering the Build, Fight, Steal world

Placed robots (Image via Roblox)

Developed by 1 Stud Studio, Build, Fight, Steal has similar mechanics to Steal a Brainrot. In this game, you have to build your fighting robots on the assembly bench by purchasing parts from the conveyor belt. The rarer the parts, the more strength it has. Here's everything you must do before entering:

Base : Your base has two areas; the front area contains 10 platforms to place your fighting machines, and the area behind is your workplace. If you place your robots on these platforms, they will keep joining the battle automatically to earn money. Your workplace contains a conveyor belt, a crafting bench, and a lock-your-base button.

: Your base has two areas; the front area contains 10 platforms to place your fighting machines, and the area behind is your workplace. If you place your robots on these platforms, they will keep joining the battle automatically to earn money. Your workplace contains a conveyor belt, a crafting bench, and a lock-your-base button. Body parts : Players can put two pairs of limbs (hands and legs) + head + torso on their working bench to build a robot. The body parts can be of different strengths depending on their rarity.

: Players can put two pairs of limbs (hands and legs) + head + torso on their working bench to build a robot. The body parts can be of different strengths depending on their rarity. Conveyor belt : It keeps spawning the body parts that can be bought and placed at the working bench to complete each robot.

: It keeps spawning the body parts that can be bought and placed at the working bench to complete each robot. Crates : You can purchase crates using cash or Robux from the in-game shop. On opening these crates, you'll gain a new robot ready to

: You can purchase crates using cash or Robux from the in-game shop. On opening these crates, you'll gain a new robot ready to Rebirth : You upgrade your base by rebirthing. To achieve each rebirth, you have to fulfill the money requirement. As you rebirth, you'll lose all your placed robots.

: You upgrade your base by rebirthing. To achieve each rebirth, you have to fulfill the money requirement. As you rebirth, you'll lose all your placed robots. Quests: Completing quests inside the game will help you claim rarer body parts easily.

Tips to dominate Build, Fight, Steal

Robots fighting (Image via Roblox)

Follow these tips to maximize your earnings and dominate the Build, Fight, Steal:

Place rarer parts on your robots since they will grant them more strength for the battle.

Keep saving your money until the rare parts spawn, since they require a lot of money.

You can disassemble any fighter to regain your older parts and reassemble from scratch.

Keep locking your base to avoid your fighters being stolen. Your base will be locked for two minutes each time you hit the button.

Rebirth at the right time because you'll lose all your robots.

Prioritize completing the quests since they can grant you rarer rewards.

Prioritize building preset robots by collecting all the required parts.

FAQs for Build, Fight, Steal

What does rebirth do in Build, Fight, Steal?

Rebirthing resets your base, robots, and money, but it increases your income multiplier and unlocks higher-tier robot parts.

Can other players steal my robots?

Yes, if your base is unlocked, players can enter and steal your robots or parts. Always lock your base before leaving or idling to keep your fighters safe.

Is Build, Fight, Steal pay-to-win?

Not necessarily. While Robux can speed up progress, completing quests, rebirthing smartly, and raiding other players’ bases can help you compete without spending real money.

How do I expand my base?

Your base starts with 10 robot platforms. To expand, you must rebirth and meet the required money cap.

