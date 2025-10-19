Raise Animals Ocean Update guide

Raise Animals is a tycoon simulator that allows players to catch animals from the wild, raise them, and then earn money by displaying them in their zoo. The game released its first update on October 19, 2025, adding an Ocean biome with new animals, food, and weather events. Along with several QOL features, the game has added leaderboards and also implemented some balance changes.

This guide will teach you everything about this new update in Raise Animals.

What's new in Raise Animals Ocean Update

Animals in Ocean Biome (Image via Roblox)

The new Ocean Update in Raise Animals adds several new features, animals, and other elements. Here are the details of the latest additions:

Ocean biome

"Ocean" is the new biome in the game, having similar mechanics to the Savannah, Jungle, or Tundra biomes. Here, you can find and unlock the new marine animals. This region will also appear spontaneously between the other biomes. The terrain contains sponge-like obstacles, and you can ride any of your pets into this biome. Here are all the animals you can find in the Ocean:

Fish (Basic)

Jellyfish (Rare)

Seal (Rare)

Turtle (Epic)

Crab (Epic)

Shark (Legendary)

Whale (Legendary)

Orca (Rainbow)

Whale Shark (Shiny)

Medusa (Exclusive)

Ocean Event

A new "Ocean Event" runs at the center of the game lobby every hour. After spawning, the event remains available for only 10 minutes, and completing the event tasks grants players exclusive rewards.

New weather types

Ocean weather (Image via Roblox)

Different weather can mutate the animals according to the environment. Mutated animals can be sold for higher prices in the shop. These are all the new weather types added in the game:

Ocean: +300% Value

Sunset: +300% Value

Volcano: +500% Value

Solar: +200% Value

Jellyfish: +200% Value

Disco: +1000% Value

Quality of life features

Auto-feed animals: Players can now feed their animals automatically.

Players can now feed their animals automatically. New animal hearts : Your animals can survive longer during the escapade. With extra hearts, you can survive multiple stumbles on the obstacles.

: Your animals can survive longer during the escapade. With extra hearts, you can survive multiple stumbles on the obstacles. Leaderboards: You can now compete globally with other players.

Other balance changes

Reduced the Zoo Value.

Spawning in the same biome now increases the price of the animals based on the distance covered.

Improved overall lag issues reduced performance.

Fixed the auto-save option when players travel beyond 2.5 km.

Reduced speed increase rate. Instead of 400 m, your speed will increase after every 500 m.

Added direction controls for mobile users.

The bug in which special animals were not spawning after 25,000 m was fixed.

FAQs on Raise Animals Ocean Update

What is the new Ocean biome?

The Ocean biome is a new in-game area, similar to other regions like the Savannah, Jungle, or Tundra biomes. It features marine-themed terrain filled with sponge-like obstacles.

What is the Ocean Update in Raise Animals?

The Ocean Update is the first major content expansion in Raise Animals, released on October 19, 2025.

How do I access the Ocean biome?

The Ocean biome spawns randomly between existing biomes as you explore.

What is the Ocean Event, and how does it work?

The Ocean Event appears every hour in the center of the main lobby and lasts for only 10 minutes. It features tasks that players can complete to get exclusive rewards.

