Plants vs Brainrots: Brainrot Invasion guide

Plants vs Brainrots is a tycoon simulator where players have to sow plant seeds and grow them to defend their base. By placing the slain brainrots in their base, players can also generate money over time. On October 19, 2025, the game launched a new Story Update, adding a new game mode, brainrots, a plant extractor, etc. Brainrot Invasion Imminent is the new game mode, which allows players to unlock the new Desert biome.
This guide will further explain Brainrot Invasion in Plants vs. Brainrots.
What is Brainrot Invasion in Plants vs Brainrots?
Brainrot Invasion is the new Story Mode added to the game, where players get to face waves of brainrots commanded by the Noobini King. Clearing each wave will grant you several rewards. The brainrots spawned during the Brainrot Invasion can damage your plants by eating them. Here's everything you must know before entering Brainrot Invasion:
- Brainrot waves: With an interval of 15 minutes, you can face a new Brainrot Invasion Imminent wave. The waves are commanded by Noobini King. With each successive wave, you'll face stronger brainrots and get better rewards.
- Plant levels: Your plants can now get leveled up by defeating brainrots. With each successive level, the plant's damage and HP increase.
- Desert biome: By clearing all the Brainrot Invasion waves, you can unlock a Desert biome. On entering this biome, your base will get a desert environment, increasing the odds of spawning new brainrots.
All the Brainrot Invasion waves in Plants vs Brainrots
Wave one
This wave spawns several small and big Noobini Bananini initially, with several Boneca Ambalabu by the end. These are the rewards you can get by clearing this wave:
- 1x Sunflower plant
- 1x Alessio
- $1.4b money
Wave Two
This wave introduces Ballerina Cappuccina as the final push by Noobini King. You can get these rewards by clearing this wave:
- 1x Sunflower plant
- $38.2b money
- 5x Small EXP bottle
- 2x Banana Gun
Wave Three
As the last push, your base has to face Noobini Cactusini. These are the rewards you can get by clearing this wave:
- 1x Elefanto Cocofanto
- $25.5b money
- 1x Sunflower plant
Wave Four
During this wave, you'll face big and small Noobini Bananini, Trulimero Trulichina, Boneca Ambalabu, and Noobini Cactusini. You can get the following by clearing this wave:
- 25.5b money
- 3x EXP Bottles
- 1x Damage Potion
Wave Five
You'll face more big brainrots than the previous waves. These are the rewards you can get by clearing this wave:
- 1x Sunflower plant
- $38.2b money
- 4x EXP bottle
Wave Six
The matter gets serious from here; the Noobini King now spawns big and small Bobrito Bandito and Gangstera Footera. These are the rewards you can get by clearing this wave:
- 1x Sunflower plant
- $51b money
- 1x Banaita Dolphinita
Wave Seven
This wave starts spawning big and small Girafa Celeste, Trulimero Trulicina, and Orcalero Orcala as the boss. This is the last wave by Noobini King. You can get these by clearing this wave:
- Desert Biome
- 124.3b money
- 1x Matteo
- 5x EXP potion
FAQs on Brainrot Invasion in Plants vs Brainrots
How often do Brainrot Invasion waves appear?
A new Brainrot Invasion Imminent wave spawns every 15 minutes.
What happens when brainrots invade your base in Plants vs Brainrots?
When the brainrots invade, they will try to attack and eat your plants.
