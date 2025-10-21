Plants vs Brainrots: 5 tips to complete Brainrot Invasion

Plants vs Brainrots is a tycoon simulator game on Roblox where players can slay Brainrots by growing different plants on their base. These slain brainrots can then be used to generate cash by placing them on the base. On October 19, 2025, the Plants vs Brainrots launched a new update and added a story mode.

In this mode, players have to face Brainrot Invasions commanded by different brainrot bosses. By clearing all the waves, they can unlock the new Desert biome.

This guide will share five tips that will help you clear the Brainrot Invasion faster.

5 tips to complete Brainrot Invasion faster in Plants vs Brainrots

Brainrot Invasion (Image via Roblox)

1) Plant Levels

Placed level 4 Tomatiro at the front line (Image via Roblox)

Each plant placed at your base has a DPS rate. The mechanics behind it depend on the size, mutation, and rarity of the plant. With the new update, the game has launched levels for each plant. As you advance through each level, the plant stats also get better.

As of now, the game allows you to upgrade each plant up to five levels. To achieve this, you have to fill up the experience bar of the plant. Plants can gain experience points with time by landing a successful hit on any Brainrot.

2) Use Exp Potions

EXP flask (Image via Roblox)

The update added some new gears, with the EXP potion being the most useful. It helps you provide plants with some instant experience points, giving them a boost. These can be gained by using Plant Extractor or by clearing imminent waves. These potions are available in four different sizes:

Mini EXP bottle

Small EXP bottle

Big EXP bottle

EXP flask

To use these potions, you must search and equip the required one from your inventory. By tapping on the target plant, you can enhance its EXP points.

Pro tip: Prioritize using potions on the plants that require a small amount of points to get promoted to the next level.

3) Use Plant Extracter

Plant Extractor (Image via Roblox)

With the new update, players can use a new machine called the Plant Extractor. To locate it, teleport to the Central Island and look towards the 12 o'clock direction.

This machine can help you craft EXP potions using your extra plants. To start the process, you have to place five plants of any rarity into the machine and wait for five minutes. As the timer ends, you can claim five small EXP potions.

4) Place your plants strategically

Place the rarest plants on the front row of your base. Rarer plants have better HP and DPS, helping you guard your base easily. Level up your plants before facing the next wave since each successive wave spawns tougher enemies.

5) Equip gears

Using Carrot Launcher (Image via Roblox)

Gears can be the game-changer in every situation. These are the special items used to enhance your damage and slow down the enemies. You can use frost grenades, frost blowers, tasers, etc., to stop the brainrots and weapons like the banana gun, carrot gun, and bat to deal damage. Stacking potions like damage potions and EXP potions will enhance your plants' stats.

FAQs for Brainrot Invasion in Plants vs Brainrots

What are the major rewards for completing Brainrot Invasion in Plants vs Brainrots?

Clearing all waves in the invasion unlocks the Desert Biome, a new area filled with exclusive plants, bosses, and resources. Additionally, you earn EXP potions, Brainrots, Gears, and cash.

How do plant levels affect performance during the invasion in Plants vs Brainrots?

Plant levels directly influence their DPS (Damage per Second) and HP points in Plants vs Brainrots. Higher-level plants deal more damage and survive longer against boss attacks.

What are EXP potions, and how do I get them in Plants vs Brainrots?

EXP potions are consumables that instantly give experience points to your plants. They come in four sizes: Mini, Small, Big, and EXP Flask.

