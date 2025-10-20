Raise Animals Ocean Event guide

Raise Animals is a tycoon simulator where players can play a minigame to catch new animals and place them on their base to earn money. On October 19, 2025, the game launched its first update, introducing the fourth region, Ocean Biome, which has its own set of new animals and terrain. With this new update, a limited-time event called the Ocean Event was also added to the game.

This guide will teach you how to get maximum benefit from Raise Animals' Ocean Event.

What is the Ocean Event in Raise Animals?

Ocean Event in Raise Animals (Image via Roblox)

This event is related to the Ocean Biome, which can be accessed by traveling distances in the minigame. You can also unlock it by paying $2m. Note that you can unlock two new items and an exclusive pet from this event.

The Ocean Event is a limited-time event that takes place at the center of the game lobby after every hour, for only 10 minutes, and offers you a chance to buy event-exclusive items from the event shop. Here are all the items you can buy:

Seaweed (Rainbow)

Trident Lasso (Exclusive)

Medusa (Exclusive)

To purchase these items, you have to collect corals by catching animals in the Ocean Biome.

How to unlock Medusa in Raise Animals

Talking to Medusa (Image via Roblox)

Medusa is an exclusive animal and does not spawn in the Ocean Biome. Being such a rare pet, it is the best option to get rich faster, but that is also the reason for its rarity in the shop. Here's how you can unlock Medusa faster:

As the event hub spawns in the lobby, you can locate Medusa standing near the shop.

Once you talk, it will ask you for a million cash and a jellyfish animal to trade for its copy.

Jellyfish is a rare animal that will spawn only in the Ocean Biome. To claim it, you have to first unlock the biome and wait till a jellyfish spawns.

Once it spawns on the map, you have to catch it and ride until its heart meter fills up.

Tips to dominate the Ocean Event in Raise Animals

Ocean Event shop (Image via Roblox)

Following these tips will help you fast-track your progress through the Ocean Event in Raise Animals:

Focus on unlocking the Ocean Biome since it will help you catch the Jellyfish.

Equip high-tier lassos to avoid missing any chance of catching a rare animal.

Using the SorryForAllTheBugs code will grant you 500 Rubies and 1k Corals.

Using the Ocean code will grant you 500 Corals and 250 Rubies.

Keep checking the event shop so that you don't miss the chance of getting exclusive items.

FAQs for Ocean Event in Raise Animals

What is the Ocean Event?

The Ocean Event is a limited-time event linked to the Ocean Biome, which was introduced in the first update of Raise Animals on October 19, 2025. It appears every hour at the center of the main lobby and lasts for 10 minutes.

Are Ocean Event items permanent?

Yes, once you purchase an item such as the Trident Lasso or Seaweed, it remains in your inventory permanently.

How do I unlock the Ocean Biome?

You can unlock the Ocean Biome by:

Traveling far enough in the minigame to reach it.

Paying $2 million to instantly unlock access.

