Roblox Halloween Spotlight Claw Machine Simulator guide

Claw Machine Simulator is one of the participating experiences in Roblox Halloween Spotlight. During the event, players can complete two quests to get a Rune and a Key as rewards. These rewards can be subsequently used to unlock user-generated content (UGC) in the event hub, including the Grand Prize, located in the Demon's Cave.

Ad

This guide tells you how to complete both the Halloween Spotlight quests in Claw Machine Simulator.

How to get the Rune in Claw Machine Simulator

The in-game event quests (Image via Roblox)

To get the Rune in Claw Machine Simulator, you'll need to defeat all three bosses in the starter area of the Underworld and break into the House of Pog. Here's a step-by-step guide for getting started and clearing the quest:

Ad

Trending

Teleport to the Underworld

The Halloween Spotlight portal (Image via Roblox)

In Claw Machine Simulator, the Underworld is the Halloween Spotlight event world. All players can enter it by interacting with the ferryman NPC in the game lobby. Jumping into the event world resets your strength and adds a Pog Tokens counter, but you retain your Tix.

Ad

Train to increase your strength

Increase the strength of your claw (Image via Roblox)

The Underworld contains many machines with the help of which you can Auto Train and increase the strength of your claw. There are also multiple claw arcades consisting of pets that help you farm Pog Tokens and Tix. Each pet has a different rarity and damage rating, so choose only the best.

Ad

Defeat Cyclomps, Arguss, and Mad Doosa

The Mad Doosa boss arcade (Image via Roblox)

You'll need to beat three bosses sequentially to progress in the Rune quest. Their names and boss strengths are mentioned below:

Ad

Cyclomps - 225 boss strength

- 225 boss strength Arguss - 1196 boss strength

- 1196 boss strength Mad Doosa - 2412 boss strength

It is possible to fight and defeat a boss multiple times to get Pog Tokens. However, every entry in the boss arcade consumes 10 Tix, so you'll need to collect and manage your resources wisely.

Unlock the House of Pog

The House of Pog door (Image via Roblox)

This is the last step for completing the Rune quest in Claw Machine Simulator. The House of Pog door can be unlocked once you defeat each of the three bosses and collect 103,000 Pog Tokens. Put your pets in the Auto farm mode to let them destroy structures near you and give Tix and Pog Tokens.

Ad

How to get the Key in Claw Machine Simulator

All you need to know about getting the Key (Image via Roblox)

Getting the Key in Claw Machine Simulator is a lengthy process. After unlocking the House of Pog, you'll need to fight three more bosses, complete a parkour challenge, and eventually slay the Pognog Champion.

Ad

Defeat Poghost, Pog Nautilus, and Lord Nog

The Lord Nog boss (Image via Roblox)

The House of Pog features three bosses, namely Poghost, Pog Nautilus, and Lord Nog, and they must be defeated sequentially. Akin to the previous area, the House of Pog contains multiple Auto Train machines as well as claw arcades for getting more powerful pets.

Ad

Listed below are the strength ratings of the bosses. To defeat Lord Nog easily, it is advised to amass over 90,000 strength.

Poghost - 7268 boss strength

- 7268 boss strength Pog Nautilus - 13,900 boss strength

- 13,900 boss strength Lord Nog - 26,000 boss strength

Each boss run consumes 10 Tix.

Take and place the Axe of Destiny

Collect the case from the case (Image via Roblox)

After beating Lord Nog, the next step will be to collect one million Pog Tokens to open the case containing the Axe of Destiny. Once the weapon is obtained, you will need to complete a parkour challenge. Head back to the spawn area in the Underworld and take the ladder close to the ferryman NPC to begin the challenge.

Ad

To complete the parkour easily, use the Hoverboard and keep moving upwards. You'll eventually reach a pedestal, upon which you can place the Axe of Destiny. A door will open that leads deeper into the Underworld.

Escape from the claw machine

Escape from the machine (Image via Roblox)

In the new area, you will see many warning signs like Danger and Turn Back next to a river. Ignore all of them, cross the river, and take the stairs that lead down. You'll fall into a claw machine.

Ad

While inside the machine, a quick mini-game is initiated. A Roblox avatar will try to attack you with the claw, and you must dodge it while steadily breaking the machine's glass.

Defeat the Pognog Champion

The Pognog Champion in Claw Machine Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The Pognog Champion spawns when you successfully escape from the claw machine. The battle takes place in the huge Pognog Arena instead of an arcade machine. You're given three abilities, apart from your claw, to defeat the boss.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Halloween Spotlight guide: All games and their objectives

FAQs on Halloween Spotlight and Claw Machine Simulator

How long is the Halloween Spotlight?

This Roblox event will end on November 3, 2025.

Where is the ferryman NPC in Claw Machine Simulator?

This NPC is located next to the Arcade in the starter area.

How do I defeat the Pognog Champion?

Use abilities and basic attacks while side-stepping the boss' strikes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025