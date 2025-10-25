Roblox Halloween Spotlight Doors guide

Doors is one of the featured experiences in Roblox Halloween Spotlight, the platform-wide event. As part of this event, you can complete two objectives in the game to earn a Rune and a Key. You can use these items in the Halloween Spotlight experience to earn UGCs during the event period. The event is set to end on November 3, 2025, so be sure to get your UGCs before they become unobtainable.

You can get the Rune in Doors by knocking on different Treaters' houses in the Trick or Treat map. Getting the Key, on the other hand, has you reach Room 50 in the event map, which can be a little challenging.

How to get the Rune in Doors

Starting the Trick or Treat event (Image via Roblox)

Starting the Halloween Spotlight quests is simple: while on the title screen, hit Play and select the Trick or Treat event in the ensuing menu. Choose the number of players you wish to start the mission with, and initiate the level by confirming the on-screen prompts.

For the Rune, you must run around in the Trick or Treat map and knock on the doors of 30 Treater Houses. These houses are easy to spot, as they are well-lit, and a prompt appears when you reach close to their entrances. Upon doing so, the inhabitants of these homes leave candy for you, which you can consume for various benefits or detriments.

While you do so, you may occasionally encounter Halloween-themed entities, some of which can potentially end the run. The idea is to stay on the move and keep an ear out for audio cues that may signal your proximity to these hostile entities. Fortunately, the Trick or Treat map is filled with coffins and wardrobes to hide in, so duck into one of them whenever you need to hide.

Knock on all 30 doors to finish the mission and get the Rune, along with the Trick or Treat badge. This will also unlock the mission for the Key, allowing you to progress through the event.

How to get the Key in Doors

Exploring the Trick or Treat map (Image via Roblox)

You can get the Key by reaching Room 50 in the Trick or Treat event. The event is fairly manageable for the first 20 Rooms or so, with only the occasional entity threatening the run. Room 21 onwards, you will see more lethal entities like Dread, Blitz, and Lookman appear. That is when you can make use of your Candies and any tools that you may have found along the way.

Keep away from the entities and try to move around them as much as possible. Entities like Hide are particularly aggressive and can instantly kill you if you are not careful. The idea is to move through the rooms patiently and walk through each area as carefully as possible.

Slowly and by taking your time, you will reach Room 50, earning you the Key and the Far From Home badge.

FAQs on Halloween Spotlight and Doors

How do I get the Key in Doors?

The Key can be obtained by reaching Room 50 in the Trick or Treat event.

What is the objective for the Rune in Doors?

Getting the Rune requires you to knock on 30 Treator Houses in the Trick or Treat event.

How long will the Halloween Spotlight event last?

The Halloween Spotlight event will last 10 days until November 3, 2025.

