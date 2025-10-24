Roblox Halloween Spotlight Garden Tower Defense guide

Garden Tower Defense has you collect a Rune and a Key as part of the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. The activities associated with the event were added to the game on October 23, 2025, and they will remain available until November 3, 2025. To collect the aforementioned Rune and Key, you must complete two objectives in the Halloween Spotlight-exclusive map.

Ad

Getting the Rune entails clearing all waves and outrunning the boss in the Graveyard, while the Key requires you to clear the Maze waves. This gameplay mode is quite straightforward and should be a cinch to complete for anyone familiar with the tower defense genre.

How to get the Rune in Garden Tower Defense

Halloween Spotlight event gateway (Image via Roblox)

You can start the Halloween Spotlight stages by heading over to the gameplay spot labelled “Roblox Event”. Alternatively, you may use the “Play Halloween Event” button at the top of the screen to teleport to it. Enter one of the spots, set the number of participants, and hit the Start button to get started.

Ad

Trending

The first stage you enter will be the Graveyard, where you will be given a preset unit loadout. Using these stage-specific units, you must clear all the waves. Place the units (also known as towers) along the enemies’ path to defeat them as they spawn wave after wave.

You start with 600 Cash, and can earn more by defeating enemies. Each unit has a deployment cost; if it costs more than the Cash you own, you won’t be able to place it. You can upgrade each unit after placing it as well, improving its combat capabilities. This is an essential part of clearing the waves, so upgrade your towers whenever you can.

Ad

Once you clear all 20 waves, the game will direct you toward a maze. Now, your objective is to outrun the Black Widow in the maze and reach the second map. For this, follow the directions listed below:

Turn left at the entrance.

Turn left at the end of the path, and an immediate right afterward.

Get to the far end of the broad hall and take another right.

Follow the path and go through the opening ahead.

Continue to walk until you find another opening on the right. Stick to the left wall and turn when you find the path on the left.

Walk to the end of this path to reach the end of the maze.

Ad

This concludes the section of the stage that rewards you with the Rune, along with the Standard Rune Tier badge.

This guide includes a complete list of games featured in the Halloween Spotlight event. It outlines how to get Runes and Keys in each of the featured titles as well.

How to get the Key in Garden Tower Defense

The Halloween Spotlight event objectives (Image via Roblox)

Now that you’ve made it through the maze, you can face another 30 waves. Repeat the strategy of the first 20 waves to clear them. After that, follow the path shown by the game to find a secret entrance to purgatory. There, you can take on the remaining 40 waves and defeat the final boss, the Black Widow.

Ad

The selection of preset units remains the same across the three stages of the Halloween Spotlight event. So, your strategy will also remain identical when attempting to clear it. It's usually good to have friends help you out with the stage, as it can get a little overwhelming to clear 90 waves of foes on your own.

With the Black Widow defeated, you will receive the Key and the Elite Key Tier badge as well.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Halloween Spotlight and Garden Tower Defense

How do I get the Rune in Garden Tower Defense?

To get the Rune, you must clear 20 waves in the Halloween Spotlight-exclusive map and outrun the Black Widow in the maze.

What badge do I get for getting the Key in Garden Tower Defense?

Getting the Key rewards you with the Elite Key Tier badge in Garden Tower Defense.

Ad

When will the Halloween Spotlight event end?

The Halloween Spotlight event will end on November 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025