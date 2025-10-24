Roblox Halloween Spotlight Guts and Blackpowder guide

Guts and Blackpowder is one of the featured experiences in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. For the duration of the event, players can complete two objectives in this game to earn a Rune and a Key. Runes and Keys are essential for unlocking paths in the Halloween Spotlight experience, which lead to UGC rewards.

Ad

Getting the Rune and the Key featured in Guts and Blackpowder entails completing two simple objectives: defeat Dracula and take down the Headless Horseman. In addition to the Rune and the Key, you also get exclusive Skins for existing weapons in the game.

How to get the Rune in Guts and Blackpowder

Use the "Join Halloween Event" button to access the Halloween objectives (Image via Roblox)

The Rune is the reward for taking down Dracula as part of the Halloween Spotlight Event. In the game’s title screen, select the “Join Halloween Event” option to be redirected to the Halloween-specific section of the game. Here, you can join the match directly using the “Join Match” button and get started immediately.

Ad

Trending

There are two parts to the Halloween Spotlight Event: Transylvania and Sleepy Hollow. Transylvania is where you will encounter Dracula, with other Robloxians joining the fray. Since this is a cooperative effort, it is recommended to band together with friends to ensure everyone is on the same page.

A good strategy is to use the strengths of the chosen Class to improve the team’s overall performance. Melee players should engage the Count in close quarters, while ranged-focused Robloxians should land their shots from afar. Those playing a supportive role should try to keep away from the fray and help out their teammates as necessary.

Ad

If you’re a beginner, it may be better to rely on the Infantry Class to deal damage from afar. It is a well-balanced Class suitable for beginners, so you should have no trouble getting used to it.

Upon defeating the Transylvanian Count, you will receive the Rune, the Voivode badge, the Iron Stake, and the Voivode item. Additionally, you will unlock the Sleepy Hollow map, allowing you to challenge the Headless Horseman and defeat him for the Key.

Ad

This guide includes a list of Halloween Spotlight games and their respective objectives.

How to get the Key in Guts and Blackpowder

Halloween Spotlight objectives (Image via Roblox)

The Key is the reward for defeating the Headless Horseman, a formidable foe who is a recurring enemy in the game’s Halloween celebrations. This enemy possesses the ability to instantly kill a player, should they get too close to him.

Ad

To defeat him, the idea is to keep your distance and take your shots from a distance. If playing as a melee character, you may want to rely on others to distract the Headless Horseman while you land a few hits. It’s important to be careful while playing as a melee character; after all, the Headless Horseman can very quickly take you down. Consider playing as a Medic or Chaplain if none of the other players have chosen such support-type roles.

Ad

Once you defeat the Headless Horseman, you will receive the Key. In addition to the Key, you will get the Jack O’Lantern utility gear, along with the Saviour Complex badge.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Halloween Spotlight and Guts and Blackpowder

When will Halloween Spotlight end?

Halloween Spotlight is scheduled to end on November 3, 2025.

How do I get the Rune in Guts and Blackpowder?

Ad

You can get the Rune by defeating Dracula in the Halloween Event.

How do I get the Key in Guts and Blackpowder?

You can get the Key by defeating the Headless Horseman in Sleepy Hollow as part of the Halloween Event. This is only achievable after defeating Dracula.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025