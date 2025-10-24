Roblox Halloween Spotlight Guts and Blackpowder guide

Guts and Blackpowder is one of the featured experiences in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. For the duration of the event, players can complete two objectives in this game to earn a Rune and a Key. Runes and Keys are essential for unlocking paths in the Halloween Spotlight experience, which lead to UGC rewards.
Getting the Rune and the Key featured in Guts and Blackpowder entails completing two simple objectives: defeat Dracula and take down the Headless Horseman. In addition to the Rune and the Key, you also get exclusive Skins for existing weapons in the game.
How to get the Rune in Guts and Blackpowder
The Rune is the reward for taking down Dracula as part of the Halloween Spotlight Event. In the game’s title screen, select the “Join Halloween Event” option to be redirected to the Halloween-specific section of the game. Here, you can join the match directly using the “Join Match” button and get started immediately.
There are two parts to the Halloween Spotlight Event: Transylvania and Sleepy Hollow. Transylvania is where you will encounter Dracula, with other Robloxians joining the fray. Since this is a cooperative effort, it is recommended to band together with friends to ensure everyone is on the same page.
A good strategy is to use the strengths of the chosen Class to improve the team’s overall performance. Melee players should engage the Count in close quarters, while ranged-focused Robloxians should land their shots from afar. Those playing a supportive role should try to keep away from the fray and help out their teammates as necessary.
If you’re a beginner, it may be better to rely on the Infantry Class to deal damage from afar. It is a well-balanced Class suitable for beginners, so you should have no trouble getting used to it.
Upon defeating the Transylvanian Count, you will receive the Rune, the Voivode badge, the Iron Stake, and the Voivode item. Additionally, you will unlock the Sleepy Hollow map, allowing you to challenge the Headless Horseman and defeat him for the Key.
How to get the Key in Guts and Blackpowder
The Key is the reward for defeating the Headless Horseman, a formidable foe who is a recurring enemy in the game’s Halloween celebrations. This enemy possesses the ability to instantly kill a player, should they get too close to him.
To defeat him, the idea is to keep your distance and take your shots from a distance. If playing as a melee character, you may want to rely on others to distract the Headless Horseman while you land a few hits. It’s important to be careful while playing as a melee character; after all, the Headless Horseman can very quickly take you down. Consider playing as a Medic or Chaplain if none of the other players have chosen such support-type roles.
Once you defeat the Headless Horseman, you will receive the Key. In addition to the Key, you will get the Jack O’Lantern utility gear, along with the Saviour Complex badge.
FAQs on Halloween Spotlight and Guts and Blackpowder
When will Halloween Spotlight end?
Halloween Spotlight is scheduled to end on November 3, 2025.
How do I get the Rune in Guts and Blackpowder?
You can get the Rune by defeating Dracula in the Halloween Event.
How do I get the Key in Guts and Blackpowder?
You can get the Key by defeating the Headless Horseman in Sleepy Hollow as part of the Halloween Event. This is only achievable after defeating Dracula.
