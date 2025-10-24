Roblox Halloween Spotlight NFL Universe Football guide

NFL Universe Football offers two quests as part of the Halloween Spotlight Event, which can be completed to earn a Rune and a Key. Players can use Runes and Keys earned from different experiences to use in the Halloween Spotlight hub and unlock the paths to exclusive UGC items. Halloween Spotlight will remain active until November 3, 2025.

You can get the Rune in NFL Universe Football by blocking players in Classic game mode. For the Key, you must gain yards by performing various actions like passing, rushing, or returning in a match.

How to get the Rune in NFL Universe Football

The Halloween Spotlight objectives (Image via Roblox)

This game doesn’t require you to access a special server or game mode to start the Halloween Spotlight quests. If you know the objective, you can simply jump in and start working your way toward getting the Rune. Once you finish the mission and acquire the Rune, you will unlock the Key mission as well.

For the Rune, you are required to block 15 players in Classic game mode. You can access the Classic game mode by hitting the Play Now button in the main menu. After that, simply approach the players on the field and hit the X key on your keyboard. Once you’re done with the mission, a pop-up in the corner of the screen will inform you of the same, giving you access to the Rune.

How to get the Key in NFL Universe Football

Completing the Halloween Spotlight objectives (Image via Roblox)

Getting the Key entails playing a match and performing various actions that help propel your team to victory. This involves gaining yards, which you can do by passing, rushing, or returning a ball on the field. Of course, you need to know the basics of the experience to get this mission done. So, we recommend going through the game’s tutorial to learn how these mechanics work.

After that, join a match and gain 15 yards to complete the mission and get the Key. You can always check your progress in the Halloween Event menu by clicking the Jack O'Lantern on the left.

FAQs on Halloween Spotlight and NFL Universe Football

When will Halloween Spotlight end?

Halloween Spotlight is set to end on November 3, 2025.

How do I get the Rune in NFL Universe Football?

You can get the Rune by blocking 15 players in the Classic game mode.

How do I get the Key in NFL Universe Football?

The Key can be obtained by gaining 15 yards, which involves passing, rushing, or returning the ball.

