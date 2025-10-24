Roblox Halloween Spotlight Racket Rivals guide

Racket Rivals has an easy set of objectives to complete for the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. Added to the experience on October 23, 2025, this game rewards you with a Rune and a Key for completing the aforementioned objectives. Runes and Keys are essential items for progression in the Halloween Spotlight experience, earning you UGC items for using them to open paths.

You can get the Rune by hitting the Shuttle through the Rings. The Key, on the other hand, requires you to win a certain number of times after unlocking the Rune.

How to get the Rune in Racket Rivals

Hit the Shuttle through 25 Rings to get the Rune (Image via Roblox)

You can get started on your quest to nab the Rune and the Key by speaking to the Witch near the Courts. The Witch can also be spotted by checking for the Roblox logo above her head. Once you speak to her and receive a brief explanation of the event, you can hit the Start button to initiate the first objective.

The first objective is to hit the Shuttle through 25 Rings in matches. Rings spawn randomly each round for every player individually. Meaning, the Ring that spawns for one player is not visible to the others. By extension, a player can only hit the Shuttle through the Rings that spawn specifically for them.

You can only score one Ring per round, which means you are to perform this task through 25 separate rounds. Once you’re done with the objective, you will receive the Rune, along with the Rune Badge (Halloween Spotlight).

How to get the Key in Racket Rivals

Halloween Spotlight objectives (Image via Roblox)

The Key can be obtained by getting six wins once you get the Rune. That is all there is to getting the Key, so you can join up with a friend and knock down six wins very quickly. This makes Racket Rivals one of the easiest titles from which players can get Keys easily.

In addition to the Key, you will also get the Key Badge (Halloween Spotlight).

FAQs on Halloween Spotlight and Racket Rivals

Where can I find the Witch in Racket Rivals?

The Witch can be spotted close to the Courts on the left side, with a Roblox icon hanging over her head.

How do I get the Key in Racket Rivals?

The Key can be obtained after unlocking the Rune by racking up six wins.

How long will Halloween Spotlight last?

Halloween Spotlight will last 10 days until November 3, 2025.

