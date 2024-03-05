Roblox Haunt codes (March 2024)

Roblox Haunt codes can be your ticket to survival in this bone-chilling horror experience. Offering revives and coins for free, they can help you travel the underground town and have a chance at making it to the end without having to start over.

Use the code 2Mvisits to receive free coins or 15klikes for a free revive. This article outlines every useful code for Roblox Haunt, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Roblox Haunt. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for the game are issued.

Active Roblox Haunt codes

Active codes for Roblox Haunt (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the codes for Roblox Haunt that can be used to receive freebies. It's worth noting that all Roblox codes have an undefined expiration date. Once this date comes to pass, the rewards tied to them will be rendered inaccessible. Redeeming them at the earliest opportunity will prevent this from happening.

List of Roblox Haunt active codes Code Rewards 2Mvisits Coins 15klikes One Revive 10kLikes One Revive (Restricted to new servers) 800KVisits One Revive (Restricted to new servers) 1000Likes One Revive

Inactive Roblox Haunt codes

The codes listed below are confirmed to be inactive for Roblox Haunt. Since they have expired, the rewards tied to them have been lost as well. Having said that, the developers have taken note of this issue and regularly replaced inactive codes with new ones that offer similar rewards.

Thus, you don’t have to worry about losing rewards when a code expires without being redeemed.

List of Roblox Haunt inactive codes Code Rewards 40klikes Freebies 35klikes Freebies 25klikes Freebies

How to redeem active Roblox Haunt codes

How to redeem codes for Roblox Haunt (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Follow these simple steps to redeem active Roblox Haunt codes:

Start Roblox Haunt on the Roblox Player app.

Use the Store button on the left to access the in-game shop.

Press the Twitter bird icon to open the Codes screen.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to claim your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox Haunt codes use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, which is noteworthy since Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Missing this detail will result in an error during the redemption process, so it’s best to paste them directly from this list. By doing so, you can redeem multiple codes within seconds while avoiding errors.

Roblox Haunt codes and their importance

Codes for Roblox Haunt and their importance (Image via Roblox)

The primary objective of Roblox Haunt is to survive and escape the dangers presented by its creepy town. If a player perishes during their journey, they may be able to use revives obtained through codes to have a chance at extending the distance they cover.

Most codes for Roblox Haunt give a free revive, with one giving coins for free. Revives allow players to resurrect their avatar and continue along their path without starting over, while coins can be used to purchase useful items from the in-game shop.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Roblox Haunt code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Roblox Haunt (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Haunt displays an error message when an incorrect or inactive code is entered. Currently, there are no server-related issues that disrupt the in-game code system. If you find such an error while playing the game, restarting it and trying again may work.

Where to find new Roblox Haunt codes

New codes for Roblox Haunt can be found on the developer’s Twitter account, airt4aqz, and BLMINDS on YouTube. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page to stay updated with its active codes table. We will add new codes to it the moment they are released by the developers.

FAQs on Roblox Haunt codes

What are the different reward types obtainable through codes in Roblox Haunt?

You can receive coins and revives for redeeming codes in Roblox Haunt.

How many revives can I get by redeeming codes in Roblox Haunt?

You can receive up to four revives through Roblox Haunt codes.

What are the latest codes for Roblox Haunt?

The codes 2Mvisits and 15klikes are the newest additions to Roblox Haunt.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes