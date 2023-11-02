Roblox Haze Piece Fruit tier list (2023) 

Roblox Haze Piece is based on the iconic One Piece anime/manga franchise. You can consume Fruits (Devil Fruits) to enhance your fighting skills and damage output. Additionally, you can also use a variety of guns and swords to become formidable fighters on the server. Fruits in Haze Piece are categorized into three classes, and they are as follows:

Natural Fruits - 14

Elemental Fruits - 10

Beast Fruits - 4

These Fruits are further divided into Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary types. Each fruit comes with unique features, passives, and movesets. Instead of searching for the best fruits in Haze Piece, you can refer to our tier list below, which is based on the current meta.

Fruit tier list in Roblox Haze Piece

S-tier Fruits in Roblox Haze Piece

Fruits under the S-tier are currently the best in Haze Piece. Hence, if you have any of the S-tier Fruits, don't give them away until the next patch change. You can do a lot of damage and turn the tide in any losing fights with these Fruits.

Phoenix Fruit - You can transform into a phoenix and use Flame Lotus, Spiral Thrust, Healing Flame, Slamming Impact, and Heavenly Tornado.

- You can transform into a phoenix and use Flame Lotus, Spiral Thrust, Healing Flame, Slamming Impact, and Heavenly Tornado. Dragon Fruit - You can transform into a dragon and use Blast Breath, Violet Rain, Tornado, Blast Bullets, and Roar.

- You can transform into a dragon and use Blast Breath, Violet Rain, Tornado, Blast Bullets, and Roar. Darkness Fruit - You can access Black Hole, Dark Vortex, Dark Ball, Black Dragon, Darkness Emperor, and Dark Fly.

- You can access Black Hole, Dark Vortex, Dark Ball, Black Dragon, Darkness Emperor, and Dark Fly. Magma Fruit - You can use Magma Passive (walk on water), Magma Fist, Magma Pool, Magma Flight, Magma Meteor, and Magma Rain.

A-tier Fruits in Roblox Haze Piece

The A-tier Fruits are not as strong as the S-tier ones but can be used in PvPs and quests.

Gum Fruit - You can use SlingShot, Red Hawk, Gatling, Bazooka, and Gomu Punch.

- You can use SlingShot, Red Hawk, Gatling, Bazooka, and Gomu Punch. Buddha Fruit - You can transform into Buddha form along with Smash, Pillars, and Explosion.

- You can transform into Buddha form along with Smash, Pillars, and Explosion. Operation Fruit - You can use Takt, Levitation, Shambles, Gamma Knife, Radio Knife, and Room.

- You can use Takt, Levitation, Shambles, Gamma Knife, Radio Knife, and Room. Shadow Fruit - You can use Bat Fly, Shadow Box, Shadow Rupture, Bat Swarm, and Bat Projectiles.

- You can use Bat Fly, Shadow Box, Shadow Rupture, Bat Swarm, and Bat Projectiles. Gravity Fruit - You can use Meteor Rain, Gravity Pressure, Rock Fly, Meteor, and Gravity Push.

- You can use Meteor Rain, Gravity Pressure, Rock Fly, Meteor, and Gravity Push. Electricity Fruit - You can use Raigo, Electric Beam, Electricity Transport, Thunder Palm, and Lightning Strike.

- You can use Raigo, Electric Beam, Electricity Transport, Thunder Palm, and Lightning Strike. Ice Fruit - You can use Ice Age, Ice Lances, Ice Skate, Ice Pierce, and Ice Surge.

- You can use Ice Age, Ice Lances, Ice Skate, Ice Pierce, and Ice Surge. Tremor Fruit - You can use Tremor Smash, Shock Ball, Tremor Launch, and Quake Tsunami.

B-tier and C-tier fruits in Roblox Haze Piece

B-tier and C-tier Fruits aren't as powerful as the ones mentioned above but are quite decent to use in combat.

Mammoth Fruit - You can transform into a Mammoth and use Tackle, Trunk Slam, and Stomp.

- You can transform into a Mammoth and use Tackle, Trunk Slam, and Stomp. Flame Fruit - Along with the Elemental Protection (passive), you can use Flame Emperor, Fire Flies, Fire Fly, Fire Pillar, and Fire Fist.

- Along with the Elemental Protection (passive), you can use Flame Emperor, Fire Flies, Fire Fly, Fire Pillar, and Fire Fist. Smoke Fruit - You can use Smoke Cloud, Smoke Fly, Smoke Tornado, and Smoke Punch

- You can use Smoke Cloud, Smoke Fly, Smoke Tornado, and Smoke Punch Paw Fruit - You can use Paw Nuke, Red Paw, Paw Barrage, and Paw Shot.

- You can use Paw Nuke, Red Paw, Paw Barrage, and Paw Shot. String Fruit - You can use Overheat, Pentachromatic Slashes, Web Swing, Parasitic Strings, and String Bullets.

- You can use Overheat, Pentachromatic Slashes, Web Swing, Parasitic Strings, and String Bullets. Sand Fruit - You can use Sand Disruption, Sand Fly, Sand Tornado, and Spada.

- You can use Sand Disruption, Sand Fly, Sand Tornado, and Spada. Snow Fruit - You can use Blizzard, Snow Tornado, Glacial Lance, and Sphere.

- You can use Blizzard, Snow Tornado, Glacial Lance, and Sphere. Gas Fruit - You can use Elemental Protection (passive), Gas Zone, Cremation, Gas Mode, Fire Ignition, and Iris Detonation.

D-tier Fruits in Roblox Haze Piece

These Fruits are currently not very good, hence you can expect buffs for them in the future updates in Roblox Haze Piece.

Barrier Fruit - You can use Slamdown, Hammer, and Spike.

- You can use Slamdown, Hammer, and Spike. Chop Fruit - You can use Split Car, Festival, and Chop Fist.

- You can use Split Car, Festival, and Chop Fist. Bomb Fruit - You can use Detonation, Bomb Launch, Bombardment, and Booger Blast.

- You can use Detonation, Bomb Launch, Bombardment, and Booger Blast. Spin Fruit - You can use Spin Flight, which consumes stamina.

- You can use Spin Flight, which consumes stamina. Clear Fruit - Just grants you Invisibility.

- Just grants you Invisibility. Spike Fruit - You can use Spike Roll, Spike Thorns, and Spike Shot.

Follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section to learn about the latest news.