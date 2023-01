Roblox Heroes Legacy codes (February 2023): Free spins and boosts 

Players in Roblox Heroes Legacy can play as law-abiding heroes or dreaded villains. The morality-based gameplay and polished mechanisms of Roblox Heroes Legacy garnered positive feedback from the metaverse community.

Quirks are used to empower the players' in-game spells and movesets. They can even level up at a faster rate by using Quirks. Instead of grinding for several hours for in-game resources, players can easily redeem the codes provided in this article.

These codes offer free spins and XP boosts to help players enrich their gameplay. Those interested can scroll down to learn more about Roblox codes.

Active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

Players can redeem the Roblox codes featured below within a couple of minutes:

torchbros - Players can redeem this code for 8 Uncommon spins

- Players can redeem this code for 8 Uncommon spins MERRYCHRISTMAS - Players can redeem this code for 5 Rare spins

- Players can redeem this code for 5 Rare spins LEGACYFAMILY - Players can redeem this code for 8K Seconds of 2x XP

Inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

Unfortunately, many old codes have expired in Roblox Heroes Legacy.

Artist3.0 - This code was redeemed for 4 Rare spins

This code was redeemed for 4 Rare spins JovahnDad - This code was redeemed for three Rare spins

This code was redeemed for three Rare spins ZenoBad - This code was redeemed for 2 hours of x2 Experience

This code was redeemed for 2 hours of x2 Experience 80K! - This code was redeemed for 2 hours of x2 money

This code was redeemed for 2 hours of x2 money DessiLegacy - This code was redeemed for 5,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 5,000 cash thank_you!! - This code was redeemed for cash

This code was redeemed for cash 750PLAYERS! - This code was redeemed for cash

This code was redeemed for cash paradise - This code was redeemed for cash

This code was redeemed for cash goketsu - This code was redeemed for cash

This code was redeemed for cash bangthefighter - This code was redeemed for cash

This code was redeemed for cash 20KLIKES - This code was redeemed for 2000,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 2000,000 cash 18KLikes - This code was redeemed for 200,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 200,000 cash Absolut3R!ghtful - This code was redeemed for 100,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 100,000 cash 16KLikes - This code was redeemed for 100,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 100,000 cash Boros - This code was redeemed for 100,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 100,000 cash Aliens - This code was redeemed for 100,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 100,000 cash LegendsNeverdie - This code was redeemed for 10,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 10,000 cash RIPKobe - This code was redeemed for 10,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 10,000 cash 13000LIKES - This code was redeemed for 200,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 200,000 cash Ty16M! - This code was redeemed for 5 Rare spins

This code was redeemed for 5 Rare spins NomuVsAllMight! - This code was redeemed for 5 Rare Spins

This code was redeemed for 5 Rare Spins S0RRY! - This code was redeemed for 1800 seconds of 2x experience

This code was redeemed for 1800 seconds of 2x experience NoclypsoDOFA - This code was redeemed for 2 Rare Spins

This code was redeemed for 2 Rare Spins DessiAFO - This code was redeemed for 2 Spins

This code was redeemed for 2 Spins 15KTHANKS ! - This code was redeemed for 3600 seconds of 2x Experience

! - This code was redeemed for 3600 seconds of 2x Experience eXpBooStLoL - This code was redeemed for 1800 seconds of 2x Experience

- This code was redeemed for 1800 seconds of 2x Experience StatRefund - This code was redeemed for Stat reset

- This code was redeemed for Stat reset Sub2Dessi - This code was redeemed for 10 Common spins

This code was redeemed for 10 Common spins 1KSUBS! - This code was redeemed for 3 Uncommon spins

This code was redeemed for 3 Uncommon spins 100KFAVS! - This code was redeemed for 3 Uncommon spins

This code was redeemed for 3 Uncommon spins 10THOUSANDLIKES - This code was redeemed for Earn spins

This code was redeemed for Earn spins DEEPSEAKINGSEAWATER - This code was redeemed for 100,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 100,000 cash RIPSpins - This code was redeemed for 200,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 200,000 cash Zeke_y - This code was redeemed for 200,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 200,000 cash LeePungg - This code was redeemed for 200,000 cash

This code was redeemed for 200,000 cash BrokenClass - This code was redeemed for 5 spins

This code was redeemed for 5 spins 12000LIKES - This code was redeemed for 5 spins

This code was redeemed for 5 spins 10000LIKES - This code was redeemed for 5 spins

This code was redeemed for 5 spins 9000LIKES - This code was redeemed for 5 spins

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy?

Users can follow the steps outlined below to activate codes:

Start the game and get into the server

Press the black settings logo button situated on the left-hand side of the screen

A new interface titled "SETTINGS" will pop up

Copy the desired code from the above list and paste it into the text box that states "Codes @RBXAprilGames"

Click the yellow-colored "Redeem" button to obtain the free rewards.

You can find the claimed rewards in your in-game inventory.

