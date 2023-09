Roblox Heroes Legacy codes (September 2023): Free spins and XP boosts

Roblox Heroes Legacy is an action-packed title where players can become legendary heroes or infamous villains. You are tasked with completing in-game quests to earn money and XP. Additionally, you can use a variety of spells and fighting styles to become more powerful and gain the upper hand during fights.

Even the most powerful heroes and villains are going to need a little support, and redeeming the codes in this article will help you on your journey. These codes offer free spins and XP boosters. Newbies can use the XP boosters right before starting a quest or engaging in a difficult combat encounter. This can help them amplify their XP gains and level up at a faster pace.

Active codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

Unfortunately, only three codes are currently valid in Roblox Heroes Legacy. Follow us to learn about the game's latest updates and codes.

torchbros - Players can redeem this code for 8 Uncommon spins

- Players can redeem this code for 8 Uncommon spins MERRYCHRISTMAS - Players can redeem this code for 5 Rare spins

- Players can redeem this code for 5 Rare spins LEGACYFAMILY - Players can redeem this code for 8,000 Seconds of 2x XP

Inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

Several old codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy have become invalid over time. New codes will likely be released during in-game updates, collaborations, and events.

Artist3.0 - This code was redeemed for 4 Rare spins

This code was redeemed for 4 Rare spins JovahnDad - This code was redeemed for 3 Rare spins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the Roblox codes:

Launch the title

Select the black Settings option on the left side of the game screen

A new UI element titled SETTINGS will be displayed

Copy the desired code from our list and paste it into the Codes @RBXAprilGames text box

Hit the yellow Redeem button to activate the code instantly.

After redeeming the codes, open your in-game inventory to find the newly obtained freebies.