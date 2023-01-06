Roblox Heroes Multiverse codes (January 2023): Free Coins

Roblox Heroes Multiverse is a multiplayer game ideal for comic book aficionados. This is because the title lets them play as their favorite superhero or villain from prominent franchises.

Players must become the finest fighters on the server by engaging in lethal PvP battles. Additionally, they must unlock new characters with in-game Coins. Instead of spending Robux to purchase the currency, players can redeem some promo codes offered by the developers. They offer free Coins and can help gamers have an easier time in Heroes Multiverse. Players can also avoid hours of grinding by using the active codes featured below.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse

Active codes

Here are the active codes in the game:

THXGUYS - Free Coins (NEW)

- Free Coins (NEW) NEWYEAR - Free Coins

- Free Coins SWEETSANTA - 350,000 Coins

- 350,000 Coins OKAND - 300,000 Coins

- 300,000 Coins ABCUTE - 200,000 Coins

- 200,000 Coins 10MILLION - 100,000 Coins

- 100,000 Coins HEYSANTA - Free Coins

- Free Coins HOLIDAYVIBES - 100,000 Coins

Players are urged to redeem the active Roblox codes with haste. They can expire at any time without prior notice.

Inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse

Unfortunately, there is a significant number of expired codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse. Gamers can expect new active ones in future updates and special in-game events.

A!B2JCANTSTOPOWHEYFREN! - Free Y2K Raven Skin

- Free Y2K Raven Skin RISEANDSHINE - 200,000 Coins

- 200,000 Coins KAMSWASHERE - 200,000 Coins

- 200,000 Coins HEALING - 100,000 Coins

- 100,000 Coins YOUARECOOL - 100,000 Coins

- 100,000 Coins AYO - 75,000 Coins

- 75,000 Coins OOGAA - 100,000 Coins

- 100,000 Coins THANKSFIVE - 100,000 Coins

- 100,000 Coins 24HRS - Free Coins

- Free Coins XMEN - 100,000 Coins

- 100,000 Coins FOUR - 100,000 Coins

- 100,000 Coins SPOOK - 100,000 Coins

- 100,000 Coins 3MIL - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards RIVENWANTSMUSAOMG2 - Free rewards

- Free rewards Shematics - 100,000 Coins

- 100,000 Coins REKT - Free Coins or rewards

- Free Coins or rewards KAMSANDTHEZISAYHI - Free Coins or rewards

- Free Coins or rewards PEEKABOO2 - 100,000 Coins

- 100,000 Coins THANKYOUSIR - Free Coins

- Free Coins KAMSIFIED_2 - 75,000 COINS

- 75,000 COINS WONKWINK - 100,000 COINS

- 100,000 COINS KAMSIFIED - 75,000 COINS

- 75,000 COINS WITCHSKIN - Free skin

- Free skin NOTOHATERS - 50,000 Coins

- 50,000 Coins BACKERINO - 50,000 Coins

- 50,000 Coins JANEFOSTER - Jane Foster Skin for Thor

- Jane Foster Skin for Thor SUMMERCODE - 100,000 Coins

- 100,000 Coins CELEBRATION - 100,000 Coins

- 100,000 Coins KAMSIFIED - 50,000 Coins

- 50,000 Coins THANKSHERO - Free Coins

- Free Coins VICTORY - 100,000 Coins

- 100,000 Coins JUNETEENTH - 25,000 Coins

- 25,000 Coins DADHEROESDAY - 25,000 Coins

- 25,000 Coins NOLONGERSECRET - 15,000 Coins

- 15,000 Coins WORLDCODE - Free Coins

- Free Coins KLARION - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins HEROESFAMILY - Free Coins

- Free Coins RAINBOW - Free Coins

- Free Coins DATAVIBES - 60,000 Coins

- 60,000 Coins KAMS - Free Coins

- Free Coins LIGHTNINGTODAYJANE - Jane Foster Skin

- Jane Foster Skin RAVENISOUT – 15,000 Coins

– 15,000 Coins HAPPYEID - 15,000 Coins

- 15,000 Coins YAYCOINS - 20,000 Coins

- 20,000 Coins 1MHEROVISITS - Free Coins

- Free Coins RANDOMCOINS - Free Coins

- Free Coins SYNISCOOL - Free Coins

- Free Coins HAPPYEASTER - 20,000 Coins

- 20,000 Coins HOMEWORLD - 20,000 Coins

- 20,000 Coins HEROESONLINE - Free Coins

- Free Coins 100KCOINS - Free Coins

- Free Coins HEROESONLINEWORLD - Free Coins

- Free Coins VOICECODE - Free Coins

- Free Coins SAYHELLO - Free Coins

- Free Coins MAINTENANCEWORK - Free Coins

- Free Coins 6KCOINS - Free Coins

- Free Coins RELAUNCH - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins 3KCOINS - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins 2KCOINS - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins 1KCOINS - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins COINSTODAY - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins MAINTENANCE - 6,000 Coins

- 6,000 Coins 17KLIKES - 12,000 Coins

- 12,000 Coins STORMXBLACKPANTHER - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins 15KLIKES - 12,000 Coins

- 12,000 Coins 5MILLION - 12,000 Coins

- 12,000 Coins 13KLIKES - 12,000 Coins

- 12,000 Coins 6MILLION - Coins

- Coins 11KLIKES - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins 10KLIKES - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins SUPERGIRL - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins 9KLIKES - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins 8KLIKES - 15,000 Coins

- 15,000 Coins 1KPLAYERS - 10,000 Coins

- 10,000 Coins NEWYEARS - 10,000 Coins

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse

Redeeming active codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse is easy. All you have to do is follow the simple steps featured below:

Start the game and log into the server.

Select the gift logo icon located on the bottom left-hand side of the screen. A new code redemption interface will be displayed subsequently.

Copy the desired code from the active list provided earlier and paste it into the text box.

Hit the green tick icon to redeem the code right away!

Once the redemption process is complete, the rewards will be added to your in-game treasuries.

Poll : 0 votes