Roblox Heroes Multiverse codes (January 2023): Free Coins

Roblox Heroes Multiverse is a multiplayer game ideal for comic book aficionados. This is because the title lets them play as their favorite superhero or villain from prominent franchises.
Players must become the finest fighters on the server by engaging in lethal PvP battles. Additionally, they must unlock new characters with in-game Coins. Instead of spending Robux to purchase the currency, players can redeem some promo codes offered by the developers. They offer free Coins and can help gamers have an easier time in Heroes Multiverse. Players can also avoid hours of grinding by using the active codes featured below.
Active and inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse
Active codes
Here are the active codes in the game:
- THXGUYS - Free Coins (NEW)
- NEWYEAR - Free Coins
- SWEETSANTA - 350,000 Coins
- OKAND - 300,000 Coins
- ABCUTE - 200,000 Coins
- 10MILLION - 100,000 Coins
- HEYSANTA - Free Coins
- HOLIDAYVIBES - 100,000 Coins
Players are urged to redeem the active Roblox codes with haste. They can expire at any time without prior notice.
Inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse
Unfortunately, there is a significant number of expired codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse. Gamers can expect new active ones in future updates and special in-game events.
- A!B2JCANTSTOPOWHEYFREN! - Free Y2K Raven Skin
- RISEANDSHINE - 200,000 Coins
- KAMSWASHERE - 200,000 Coins
- HEALING - 100,000 Coins
- YOUARECOOL - 100,000 Coins
- AYO - 75,000 Coins
- OOGAA - 100,000 Coins
- THANKSFIVE - 100,000 Coins
- 24HRS - Free Coins
- XMEN - 100,000 Coins
- FOUR - 100,000 Coins
- SPOOK - 100,000 Coins
- 3MIL - Free Rewards
- RIVENWANTSMUSAOMG2 - Free rewards
- Shematics - 100,000 Coins
- REKT - Free Coins or rewards
- KAMSANDTHEZISAYHI - Free Coins or rewards
- PEEKABOO2 - 100,000 Coins
- THANKYOUSIR - Free Coins
- KAMSIFIED_2 - 75,000 COINS
- WONKWINK - 100,000 COINS
- KAMSIFIED - 75,000 COINS
- WITCHSKIN - Free skin
- NOTOHATERS - 50,000 Coins
- BACKERINO - 50,000 Coins
- JANEFOSTER - Jane Foster Skin for Thor
- SUMMERCODE - 100,000 Coins
- CELEBRATION - 100,000 Coins
- KAMSIFIED - 50,000 Coins
- THANKSHERO - Free Coins
- VICTORY - 100,000 Coins
- JUNETEENTH - 25,000 Coins
- DADHEROESDAY - 25,000 Coins
- NOLONGERSECRET - 15,000 Coins
- WORLDCODE - Free Coins
- KLARION - 10,000 Coins
- HEROESFAMILY - Free Coins
- RAINBOW - Free Coins
- DATAVIBES - 60,000 Coins
- KAMS - Free Coins
- LIGHTNINGTODAYJANE - Jane Foster Skin
- RAVENISOUT – 15,000 Coins
- HAPPYEID - 15,000 Coins
- YAYCOINS - 20,000 Coins
- 1MHEROVISITS - Free Coins
- RANDOMCOINS - Free Coins
- SYNISCOOL - Free Coins
- HAPPYEASTER - 20,000 Coins
- HOMEWORLD - 20,000 Coins
- HEROESONLINE - Free Coins
- 100KCOINS - Free Coins
- HEROESONLINEWORLD - Free Coins
- VOICECODE - Free Coins
- SAYHELLO - Free Coins
- MAINTENANCEWORK - Free Coins
- 6KCOINS - Free Coins
- RELAUNCH - 10,000 Coins
- 3KCOINS - 10,000 Coins
- 2KCOINS - 10,000 Coins
- 1KCOINS - 10,000 Coins
- COINSTODAY - 10,000 Coins
- MAINTENANCE - 6,000 Coins
- 17KLIKES - 12,000 Coins
- STORMXBLACKPANTHER - 10,000 Coins
- 15KLIKES - 12,000 Coins
- 5MILLION - 12,000 Coins
- 13KLIKES - 12,000 Coins
- 6MILLION - Coins
- 11KLIKES - 10,000 Coins
- 10KLIKES - 10,000 Coins
- SUPERGIRL - 10,000 Coins
- 9KLIKES - 10,000 Coins
- 8KLIKES - 15,000 Coins
- 1KPLAYERS - 10,000 Coins
- NEWYEARS - 10,000 Coins
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse
Redeeming active codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse is easy. All you have to do is follow the simple steps featured below:
- Start the game and log into the server.
- Select the gift logo icon located on the bottom left-hand side of the screen. A new code redemption interface will be displayed subsequently.
- Copy the desired code from the active list provided earlier and paste it into the text box.
- Hit the green tick icon to redeem the code right away!
Once the redemption process is complete, the rewards will be added to your in-game treasuries.