Roblox Heroes Online codes (July 2023): Free Epic and Rare Spins 

Roblox Heroes Online is an experience that is themed around the famous My Hero Academia anime franchise. Players who like morality-based gameplay can either become a villain or hero in the world of Heroes Online. That said, you can free-roam the map and recruit the strongest NPCs as your side kicks by defeating them. Their damage output can be further enhanced by equipping the finest quirks and fighting equipment in-game.

New players will struggle to gain XP in the action-packed universe of Roblox Heroes Online. That's when they must consider using the promo codes released by the devs to gain free spins. Here's everything you need to know about the active codes in Roblox Heroes Online as of July 2023.

Active codes in Roblox Heroes Online in July 2023

Like every other codes that the game releases, this too will get expired soon. So grab them as soon as possible.

heroes2023 - Redeem for 3 Spins (Latest)

Redeem for 3 Spins Appreciated - Redeem for 2 Epic Spins

Redeem for 2 Epic Spins Loqced - Redeem for 10 Rare Spins

Redeem for 10 Rare Spins Legacy - Redeem for 5 Epic Spins

Inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Online

To pave the way for the new ones, many old codes in Roblox Heroes Online have gone inactive. The ones mentioned below are no longer redeemable.

1milfavs: This code was redeemable for 5 Spins

Super7: This code was redeemable for 7 Spins

This code was redeemable for 7 Spins TheLastOne : This code was redeemable for 5 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Epic Spins 2kids : This code was redeemable for 5 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Epic Spins Bluebird : This code was redeemable for 3 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 Epic Spins Tsukuyomi : This code was redeemable for 10 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 10 Rare Spins TomuraCrisis : This code was redeemable for 8 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 8 Rare Spins BLOODLINES : This code was redeemable for 7 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 7 Rare Spins ErenYeager! : This code was redeemable for 7 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 7 Epic Spins Bizarre : This code was redeemable for 6 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 6 Epic Spins Iggy : This code was redeemable for 5 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Epic Spins 2018 : This code was redeemable for 3 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 Epic Spins VolumeWinning : This code was redeemable for 3 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 Epic Spins Gentle : This code was redeemable for 2 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 2 Epic Spins DelayPlatinum : This code was redeemable for 2 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 2 Epic Spins YareYare : This code was redeemable for 7 Spins

: This code was redeemable for 7 Spins Rebirth : This code was redeemable for 2 Spins

: This code was redeemable for 2 Spins Grateful : This code was redeemable for 3 Spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 Spins Witcher : This code was redeemable for 3 Spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 Spins Heroborne : This code was redeemable for 7 Spins

: This code was redeemable for 7 Spins LilDeluxe : This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

: This code was redeemable for 15 Spins shinobiX : This code was redeemable for 7 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 7 Rare Spins sansOnline : This code was redeemable for 7 Common Spins

: This code was redeemable for 7 Common Spins hallowhallowOnthewall : This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin season4 : This code was redeemable for 5 Common Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Common Spins Bloxxit : This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins VillainsOnlinnne : This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins Bloxnote : This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin Mentoris : This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins Lawliet : This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin Jannnuaryy : This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins Relllease : This code was redeemable for 2 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 2 Epic Spins Shinnnobi : This code was redeemable for 5 Common Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Common Spins Onnnline : This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins ogvexx : This code was redeemable for 5 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Epic Spins 20k : This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin NightFame : This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins Commoner : This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin Release! : This code was redeemable for 10 Common Spins

: This code was redeemable for 10 Common Spins Onnnline : This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins Overhaul : This code was redeemable for 10 Common Spins

: This code was redeemable for 10 Common Spins iHaveLegs : This code was redeemable for 2 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 2 Rare Spins NotUs : This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin Herogame : This code was redeemable for getting 2 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for getting 2 Rare Spins CraftYou : This code was redeemable for 3 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 Rare Spins delux : This code was redeemable for 2 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 2 Rare Spins Endgame : This code was redeemable for 10 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 10 Epic Spins 30K! : This code was redeemable for 2 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 2 Rare Spins MaineGame : This code was redeemable for 3 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 Rare Spins Thrones : This code was redeemable for 3 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 Rare Spins Le3000 :This code was redeemable for 2 Rare Spins

:This code was redeemable for 2 Rare Spins Avengers! : This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin Assemble! : This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin Avengers Assemble! : This code was redeemable for 3 Epic Spins

: This code was redeemable for 3 Epic Spins July : This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Rare Spins iNtErNeT : This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 Epic Spin iMbAcK : This code was redeemable for 1 Rare Spin

: This code was redeemable for 1 Rare Spin Sixteenth : This code was redeemable for 5 Common Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 Common Spins ShootStyle! : This code was redeemable for 5 common Spins

: This code was redeemable for 5 common Spins KiddStan : This code was redeemable for 3 RareSpins

: This code was redeemable for 3 RareSpins TerraBlox: This code was redeemable for 3 Rare Spins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Heroes Online?

Follow the simple instructions outlined below to redeem the active codes within a few seconds:

Launch the Roblox title and do not enter the server, instead stay on the main menu

Click the "Codes" option under "Characters"

A new code dialog box will pop up

You can copy any code from our list and paste it into the "Enter Code Here!" text box

Hit the "Redeem" button to claim the free rewards

Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, hence you must avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption process.