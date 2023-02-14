Roblox Idiotic Investing drew inspiration from the famous Jackbox Party Pack 2 series. However, its gameplay is based on bidding and drawing. Individuals are tasked with making a profit to succeed in-game by earning Coins.

Players must draw on their canvas and submit artwork depending on their assigned topics. When every participant on the server has submitted, their drawings are auctioned off, and the bidding war begins.

Once a successful bid is placed, the true value of the artwork is disclosed. The person with the most money at the end of the round is declared the winner.

Redeem the codes provided below to collect free Coins and Icons. Purchase Screw Icons with newly earned Coins to sabotage other players' bids.

Redeem active codes in Roblox Idiotic Investing to get rich on the server

Active codes

FanBoy - Players can redeem this code for the Fanboy Icon

GiveMeMoneyPls - Players can redeem this code for 1200 Coins

Ayron - Players can redeem this code for 600 Coins

GelPlays - Players can redeem this code for 600 Coins

EASTER - Players can redeem this code for free rewards

ST0NKS - Players can redeem this code for the Legendary Stonks Icon

1YEARWOO - Players can redeem this code for some free rewards

Released! - Players can redeem this code for 1200 Coins and Party Blower icon

100FOLLOWERS! - Players can redeem this code for Coins and a free Icon

Please note that the featured active codes do not have expiration dates. Hence, players are urged to redeem this as soon as possible before it's too late.

Additionally, make sure to claim the Legendary Icons from the codes, as they will become extremely rare in the game when the codes expire. Icons can be used to personalize your in-game profiles, making them stand out.

The newly acquired coins can be invested in purchasing new Screw Icons, Icons, Bid Sounds, and Cases. The aforementioned in-game items can help players become legendary artists in Roblox Idiotic Investing.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, a few old codes in Roblox Idiotic Investing have gone inactive over the course of time. This is good, as new codes can be expected in forthcoming special in-game events and updates.

1YEARWOO - This code can be redeemed for 5k Coins

100FOLLOWERS! - This code can be redeemed for Coins and a free Icon

Released! - This code can be redeemed for 1200 Coins and a free Icon

SPOOKYMONTH - This code can be redeemed for 5k Coins

How to use the active codes in Roblox Idiotic Investing?

Players can easily redeem active Roblox codes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Launch the game and stay on the main menu

Click on the orange-themed "CODES" button

A code redemption interface titled "CODES" will appear on the screen

Players can copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the "INPUT CODE" text box

Make sure to hit the "Redeem" button immediately to claim the free rewards.

The newly obtained Icons will be added to the players' in-game inventory. They can access their inventories by pressing the "Inventory" button on the main menu.

Tips to remember when redeeming the codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence you are advised to avoid making typos and spelling errors when manually inputting them. Instead, you can copy and paste the code throughout the redemption process. This method is safe and fast, saving a lot of time.

If a code does not work, restart the game and try redeeming it again. This transfers players to a new server where things may work smoothly. If the code is still not working, players can conclude that it has gone inactive.

