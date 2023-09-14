Roblox Idiotic Investing codes (September 2023): Free Coins, icons, and more

Roblox Idiotic Investing is a multiplayer game inspired by the Jackbox Party Pack 2 gaming series. The gameplay revolves around creating artwork and bidding. Players must earn by selling their best artwork to the highest bidder. Furthermore, participants will be allocated certain themes and must submit their work to begin the auction.

The real worth of the artwork will be exposed after the bids, and the player with the best bid will win the bidding war. You can also borrow money from the Blox Bank, but you must pay back 50% of the loan's interest. Due to a lack of resources and funds, rookie players may struggle to sell their artwork, but they can use the codes provided in this article to get a helping hand.

Active codes in Roblox Idiotic Investing

Redeem the following active Roblox codes with haste, as they may expire at any moment.

FanBoy - Players can redeem this code for the Fanboy Icon

- Players can redeem this code for the Fanboy Icon GiveMeMoneyPls - Players can redeem this code for 1200 Coins

- Players can redeem this code for 1200 Coins Ayron - Players can redeem this code for 600 Coins

- Players can redeem this code for 600 Coins GelPlays - Players can redeem this code for 600 Coins

- Players can redeem this code for 600 Coins EASTER - Players can redeem this code for free rewards

- Players can redeem this code for free rewards ST0NKS - Players can redeem this code for the Legendary Stonks Icon

- Players can redeem this code for the Legendary Stonks Icon 1YEARWOO - Players can redeem this code for some free rewards

- Players can redeem this code for some free rewards Released! - Players can redeem this code for 1200 Coins and Party Blower icon

- Players can redeem this code for 1200 Coins and Party Blower icon 100FOLLOWERS! - Players can redeem this code for Coins and a free Icon

You are advised to claim the Legendary Icons as soon as possible, as their value will skyrocket once the icon codes expire. Additionally, newbies can use the free Coins to enhance and sell their artwork.

Inactive codes in Roblox Idiotic Investing

Some old codes in Roblox Idiotic Investing have become invalid over time. You can expect fresh codes during upcoming patch updates, in-game events, and collaborations. You will receive an error notification if you redeem the following expired codes.

1YEARWOO - This code can be redeemed for 5k Coins

- This code can be redeemed for 5k Coins 100FOLLOWERS! - This code can be redeemed for Coins and a free Icon

- This code can be redeemed for Coins and a free Icon Released! - This code can be redeemed for 1200 Coins and a free Icon

- This code can be redeemed for 1200 Coins and a free Icon SPOOKYMONTH - This code can be redeemed for 5k Coins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Idiotic Investing?

You can easily activate the codes in Roblox Idiotic Investing. All you have to do is follow the simple instructions outlined below:

Start the game and be on the main menu.

Select the orange-themed CODES button on the menu screen.

A new code redemption dialog box titled CODES will pop up.

You can copy any code from our list above and paste it into the small INPUT CODE text box.

Hit the Redeem button to claim the free Coins, icons, and more instantly.

The freshly acquired Coins will be instantly credited to your in-game treasury. Open the in-game inventory to find the redeemed icons in Idiotic Investing.

Tips to remember when redeeming codes

Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, so if you prefer to manually enter the codes, you must avoid making spelling mistakes before hitting the redeem button. Additionally, if you are unable to redeem any active code, simply restart the game and try again.