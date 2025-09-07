Roblox Innovation Awards 2025: All winners

The Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 (RIA 2025) concluded on September 6, 2025. It was a part of the annual Roblox Developers Conference 2025, held from September 5 to September 6, 2025. Roblox distributed 29 awards across three main categories, namely Developer, Experience, and Brand. The Developer consists of eight sub-categories, Experience has 18, and Brand has three.
This article provides a complete list of all RIA 2025 winners in their respective categories.
All categories and their winners for the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025
Roblox held a voting period for the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 in August. People could vote to choose winners for 18 different sub-categories during the period.
Grow a Garden won the most awards, five, in the Experience category. 99 Nights in the Forest grabbed two in the same.
Here is the list of all Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 winners in the Experience, Developer, and Brand categories:
All Experience category winners
- Best New Experience: Grow a Garden
- People’s Choice: Grow a Garden
- Builderman Award of Excellence: Grow a Garden
- Most Concurrent Users: Grow a Garden
- Best Simulation Experience: Grow a Garden
- Best Adventure Experience: 99 Nights in the Forest
- Best Party & Casual Experience: Dandy’s World
- Best Obby & Platform Experience: Regretevator
- Best Survival Experience: Forsaken
- Best Roleplay & Avatar Sim Experience: Brookhaven
- Best Puzzle Experience: Teamwork Puzzles (Obby)
- Best Racing Experience: NASCAR + Driving Empire
- Best Sports Experience: Basketball: Zero
- Best Strategy Experience: Dead Rails
- Best Action Experience: Blox Fruits
- Best Shooter Experience: Rivals
- Best RPG Experience: World // Zero
- Best Horror Experience: 99 Nights in the Forest
All Developer category winners
- Best UGC Creator: Yourius
- Best Video Star: WaffleTrades
- Best Creative Direction: Steal a Brainrot
- Best Use of Tech: Dead Rails
- Best Use of Audio and Voice: Clip It
- Best Studio: Splitting Point
- Best Original UGC: Knitted Arm Warmers (Very White)
- Best Plugin: Moon Animator 2
All Brand category winners
- Best use of Immersive Marketing: e.l.f. UP!
- Best Collaboration: NASCAR + Driving Empire
- Best use of IP (FKA Best Branded Experience): SpongeBob Tower Defense
FAQs
Which experience won the most awards in RIA 2025?
Grow a Garden won the most awards in RIA 2025. It won five awards: Best New Experience, People’s Choice, Builderman Award of Excellence, Most Concurrent Users, and Best Simulation Experience.
Which experience won the Best Survival award?
99 Nights in the Forest won the Best Survival award in RIA 225.
Which experience won the Best Action award?
Blox Fruits won the Best Action award in the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025.
