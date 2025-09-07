Roblox Innovation Awards 2025: All winners

The Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 (RIA 2025) concluded on September 6, 2025. It was a part of the annual Roblox Developers Conference 2025, held from September 5 to September 6, 2025. Roblox distributed 29 awards across three main categories, namely Developer, Experience, and Brand. The Developer consists of eight sub-categories, Experience has 18, and Brand has three.

This article provides a complete list of all RIA 2025 winners in their respective categories.

All categories and their winners for the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025

Roblox @Roblox @GrowaGardenRblx @DeadRailsRBLX @robloxClipIt @_DrivingEmpire @StealaBrainrotR @RealYourius @elfcosmetics @TheAxolotlSun @rblxforsaken @BrookhavenHQ @Chrollo_Blox @BloxFruits @WaffleTradesYT People’s Choice: Grow a Garden 🌸

Roblox held a voting period for the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 in August. People could vote to choose winners for 18 different sub-categories during the period.

Grow a Garden won the most awards, five, in the Experience category. 99 Nights in the Forest grabbed two in the same.

Here is the list of all Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 winners in the Experience, Developer, and Brand categories:

All Experience category winners

Best New Experience: Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden People’s Choice: Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden Builderman Award of Excellence: Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden Most Concurrent Users: Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden Best Simulation Experience: Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden Best Adventure Experience: 99 Nights in the Forest

99 Nights in the Forest Best Party & Casual Experience: Dandy’s World

Dandy’s World Best Obby & Platform Experience: Regretevator

Regretevator Best Survival Experience: Forsaken

Forsaken Best Roleplay & Avatar Sim Experience: Brookhaven

Brookhaven Best Puzzle Experience: Teamwork Puzzles (Obby)

Teamwork Puzzles (Obby) Best Racing Experience: NASCAR + Driving Empire

NASCAR + Driving Empire Best Sports Experience: Basketball: Zero

Basketball: Zero Best Strategy Experience: Dead Rails

Dead Rails Best Action Experience: Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits Best Shooter Experience: Rivals

Rivals Best RPG Experience: World // Zero

World // Zero Best Horror Experience: 99 Nights in the Forest

All Developer category winners

Best UGC Creator: Yourius

Yourius Best Video Star: WaffleTrades

WaffleTrades Best Creative Direction: Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot Best Use of Tech: Dead Rails

Dead Rails Best Use of Audio and Voice: Clip It

Clip It Best Studio: Splitting Point

Splitting Point Best Original UGC: Knitted Arm Warmers (Very White)

Knitted Arm Warmers (Very White) Best Plugin: Moon Animator 2

All Brand category winners

Best use of Immersive Marketing: e.l.f. UP!

e.l.f. UP! Best Collaboration: NASCAR + Driving Empire

NASCAR + Driving Empire Best use of IP (FKA Best Branded Experience): SpongeBob Tower Defense

FAQs

Which experience won the most awards in RIA 2025?

Grow a Garden won the most awards in RIA 2025. It won five awards: Best New Experience, People’s Choice, Builderman Award of Excellence, Most Concurrent Users, and Best Simulation Experience.

Which experience won the Best Survival award?

Forsaken won the Best Survival award in RIA 2025.

Which experience won the Best Action award?

Blox Fruits won the Best Action award in the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025.

