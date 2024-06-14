Roblox Keys offers an exhilarating experience for fans of horror games. Players must confront their fears and strive to survive in a hostile environment, all while evading the monsters hiding in the darkness. They need to explore mysterious locations, locate keys to unlock important doors, and uncover the secrets of the eerie world.

Daybreaker Studios has finally released the Season 15 update, much to the community's excitement. It brings bug fixes, a new map, and much more. This article provides an overview of Keys' latest update and what players can expect.

Everything added to Roblox Keys Season 15

Season 15 update

Official cover for Keys (Image via Roblox)

Keys already had an extensive list of maps and NPCs, which makes the new additions even more enjoyable.

New Content:

Season 15: A Beach-themed season has arrived at Roblox Keys

A new map called The Beach Party has also been added to the game.

Countless new features and themed items were also added to the game.

Additional changes and bug fixes

Here are the other miscellaneous additions and bug fixes introduced by the new Keys update:

There weren't any major additions that were made to the game in this update, however, the game's performance as well as numerous reported and unreported bugs were fixed behind the scenes.

FAQs on Keys

When was Keys released?

Keys was created by Daybreaker and was first released on February 7, 2023.

Is Keys free to play?

Yes, the core gameplay experience is entirely free. However, there are optional in-game purchases.

How often does Keys receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

