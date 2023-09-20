Roblox Legends Re:Written codes (September 2023): Free Blessing rolls 

Roblox Legends Re:Written is a one-of-a-kind title where players must take out NPCs (bosses) and augment their magic to flourish on the monster-infested map. Additionally, they can mine ores and forge them into different types of armor and weapons. Players can also group up with their virtual friends and embark on multiplayer quests together.

The action-packed gameplay will be too hard to keep up, especially for new players, as they will lack the finest weapons and spells. That's when one should redeem the promo codes featured in this article.

These codes are very easy to use and can help amateur players become legendary fighters within a short span of time. Newbies can use the free Blessing rolls to obtain new and powerful magic abilities.

Active codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

You are advised to redeem all the active Roblox codes with haste, as they will expire soon.

75KLIKES – 15 Blessing Rolls (Latest)

– 15 Blessing Rolls INFINITYRELEASE – Seven free blessing rolls

– Seven free blessing rolls LRWPVPUPDATE – Five free blessing rolls

– Five free blessing rolls 200KFAVS – 10 free blessing rolls

– 10 free blessing rolls BEASTBDAYCODE – Seven free blessing rolls

– Seven free blessing rolls 70KLRWLIKES – 10 free blessing rolls

– 10 free blessing rolls CHRISTMAS2022 – Free blessing rolls

– Free blessing rolls TYFOR20MVISITS – 20 free blessing rolls

– 20 free blessing rolls THNXFOR20KSUBSYT – 20 Free Blessing Rolls

Inactive codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

Sadly, a large amount of old codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written have expired. You can expect new codes in forthcoming patch updates, season changes, and in-game events.

TYFOR65K –This code was redeemed for 10 free blessing rolls

–This code was redeemed for 10 free blessing rolls MARINEFORDRAID2022 – This code was redeemed for five Blessings

– This code was redeemed for five Blessings 15MVISITSHAT – This code was redeemed to unlock the Fire Fist hat

– This code was redeemed to unlock the Fire Fist hat 60KBLESSINGCODE – This code was redeemed for nine free blessing rolls

– This code was redeemed for nine free blessing rolls CLFGS55K – This code was redeemed to unlock the Flame Great Sword

– This code was redeemed to unlock the Flame Great Sword ANNIVERSARYPARTY – This code was redeemed for a free Teal Party hat

– This code was redeemed for a free Teal Party hat ANNIVERSARYBLESSING – This code was redeemed for 10 free blessing rolls

– This code was redeemed for 10 free blessing rolls THXFOR150K – This code was redeemed for 15x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 15x Blessing Rolls 50KLIKESFLAME – This code was redeemed for a Flame Staff

– This code was redeemed for a Flame Staff SDSUPDATE – This code was redeemed for 12x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 12x Blessing Rolls MELIOOFUS – This code was redeemed for 7x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 7x Blessing Rolls 45KVIDEO – This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls 30KLIKES – This code was redeemed for 3x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 3x Blessing Rolls 6MVISITS – This code was redeemed for 6x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 6x Blessing Rolls TENMILLIONVISITS – This code was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls 1YEARANNIVERSARY – This code was redeemed for 7x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 7x Blessing Rolls HAPPYNEWYEARS2022 – This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls WEHIT40KLIKES – This code was redeemed for 4x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 4x Blessing Rolls CHRISTMAS2021EVENT – This code was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls PATCHED – This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls 100KFAVORITES – This code was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls SUB2OGVEXX – This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls 4MILLION – This code was redeemed for 4x Free Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 4x Free Blessing Rolls 25KLIKES – This code was redeemed for 5x Free Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 5x Free Blessing Rolls PATCHCOMPLETE – This code was redeemed for 10x Free Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 10x Free Blessing Rolls 2MVISITSAWARD – This code was redeemed for a Sakuna

– This code was redeemed for a Sakuna 15KCODE – This code was redeemed for a Chopper Hat

– This code was redeemed for a Chopper Hat HALFWAYTO100 – This code was redeemed for 10x Free Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 10x Free Blessing Rolls 10KLIKES –This code was redeemed for 3x Free Blessing Rolls

–This code was redeemed for 3x Free Blessing Rolls LRW5KLIKES – This code was redeemed for 5x Free Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 5x Free Blessing Rolls BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP – This code was redeemed for 4x Free Blessing Rolls

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written?

Follow these steps to redeem the Roblox codes:

Launch the game and connect to the server.

Press the Menu button on the bottom left-hand side of the game screen.

A silver-themed UI will pop up.

Select Options in the dialog box.

A code redemption interface will appear.

You can copy any code from the active list above and paste it into the Enter Codes text box.

Press the yellow-themed Redeem button to activate the code.

Press the yellow-themed Redeem button to activate the code.