Roblox Legends Re:Written codes (July 2023): Free Hat, Sword, and more

Roblox Legends Re:Written is an open-world adventure game where players must transform their virtual avatars into elite warriors to thrive. Additionally, they must upgrade their fighting gear using ores and acquire powerful spells using rolls. New players will struggle initially due to the lack of financial resources and combat equipment. This is where promo codes shared by the developers come into play.

These codes are easy to use and can help newbies catch up with veterans on the server. Read on to learn about the active codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written.

Active codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

Players are advised to quickly redeem the valid codes listed below, as they may expire soon:

KRWLIKES - Redeem code for 10 Blessing Rolls

- Redeem code for 10 Blessing Rolls LRWPVPUPDATE - Redeem code for 5 Blessing Rolls

- Redeem code for 5 Blessing Rolls 200KFAVS - Redeem code for 10 Blessing Rolls

- Redeem code for 10 Blessing Rolls BEASTBDAYCODE - Redeem code for 7 Blessing Rolls

- Redeem code for 7 Blessing Rolls CHRISTMAS2022 - Redeem code for free Blessing Rolls

- Redeem code for free Blessing Rolls TYFOR20MVISITS - Redeem code for 20 Blessing Rolls

- Redeem code for 20 Blessing Rolls 15MVISITHAT - Redeem code for Fire Fist Hat

- Redeem code for Fire Fist Hat 60KBLESSINGCODE - Redeem code for free Blessing Rolls

- Redeem code for free Blessing Rolls CLFGS55K - Redeem code for Flame Sword

- Redeem code for Flame Sword MARINEFORDRAID2022 - Redeem code for free Boosts

Inactive codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

Over time, several old codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written have gone inactive, including:

CHRISTMAS2022 – This code was redeemed for free blessing rolls

–This code was redeemed for 10 free blessing rolls MARINEFORDRAID2022 – This code was redeemed for 5 Blessings

– This code was redeemed to unlock the Fire Fist hat 60KBLESSINGCODE – This code was redeemed for 9 free blessing rolls

– This code was redeemed to unlock the Flame Great Sword ANNIVERSARYPARTY – This code was redeemed for a free Teal Party hat

– This code was redeemed for 10 free blessing rolls THXFOR150K – This code was redeemed for 15x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for a Flame Staff SDSUPDATE – This code was redeemed for 12x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 7x Blessing Rolls 45KVIDEO – This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 3x Blessing Rolls 6MVISITS – This code was redeemed for 6x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls 1YEARANNIVERSARY – This code was redeemed for 7x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls WEHIT40KLIKES – This code was redeemed for 4x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls PATCHED – This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls SUB2OGVEXX – This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 4x Free Blessing Rolls 25KLIKES – This code was redeemed for 5x Free Blessing Rolls

– This code was redeemed for 10x Free Blessing Rolls 2MVISITSAWARD – This code was redeemed for a Sakuna

– This code was redeemed for a Chopper Hat HALFWAYTO100 – This code was redeemed for 10x Free Blessing Rolls

–This code was redeemed for 3x Free Blessing Rolls LRW5KLIKES – This code was redeemed for 5x Free Blessing Rolls

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

Players must follow the steps below to activate the Roblox codes:

Start the Legends Re:Written and enter the server

Select the "Menu" button on the bottom left-hand side

A silver interface will be displayed

Press "Options" inside the newly appeared UI

A code redemption box will turn up

You can copy any active code from our list and paste it into the text box stating "Enter Codes."

Click the yellow "Redeem" button to redeem the code

All the newly obtained rewards can be found in your in-game inventory.