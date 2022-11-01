Roblox Little World codes in November 2022: Free pods, tokens, and more 

The Roblox metaverse is home to various titles with distinct and engaging gameplay features. Little World falls under this category since players begin the game as bugs who must survive and evolve to prevail.

Gamers take on the roles of little bugs or insects and must survive in Little World's wild habitat filled with dangerous predators.

Players must evolve their bugs into larger species by defeating various enemies to become the best. The stronger they become, the more powerful bosses and mobs they can destroy.

Players must also watch their treasuries since Tokens (in-game cash) are required to purchase various tools, boosters, pets, and other items.

New players will struggle at first since they lack financial resources and other essential tools. This is when novices must think about using the codes provided in this article to acquire a major boost in their adventures.

Valid codes

FreeRareColors —Redeem for 2 Color Pods (New)

—Redeem for 2 Color Pods Duck175K —Redeem for Duck Emote

—Redeem for Duck Emote House —Redeem for +1 Level

—Redeem for +1 Level Furniture —Redeem for 1K Stars

—Redeem for 1K Stars Berries —Redeem for +1 Level

—Redeem for +1 Level Squads —Redeem for 4 hours of x2 EXP

—Redeem for 4 hours of x2 EXP LegendaryLike —Redeem for 1 Legendary Color Pod

—Redeem for 1 Legendary Color Pod FreeColors —Redeem for 3 Common Color Pods

—Redeem for 3 Common Color Pods FreeLevel —Redeem code for +1 Level

—Redeem code for +1 Level CarbonMeister —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens CDTV —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens DrakeCraft —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens SnugLife —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens RazorFish —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens Roblerom —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens Cookieboiyt —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens ToadBoiGaming —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens ItzVortex —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens GrumpyGravy —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens Baxtrix —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens JeffBlox —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens GamingDan —Redeem code for 50 Tokens

—Redeem code for 50 Tokens Frash—Redeem code for 50 Tokens

Note: Redeem all the active codes in Roblox Little World with haste, as they will expire soon.

Invalid codes

Unluckily, the expired codes list in Roblox Little World is pretty rich in numbers. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming update release.

120KThankYou —Redeem for 4 hours of 2x XP

—Redeem for 4 hours of 2x XP Egg —Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x XP

—Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x XP EasterLevel —Redeem for +1 Level

—Redeem for +1 Level EasterSecret —Redeem code for 1 hour of 2x XP

—Redeem code for 1 hour of 2x XP 100KThankYou —Redeem code for an Emote

—Redeem code for an Emote GoldenRat —Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x XP

—Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x XP Rat —Redeem code for 500 Stars

—Redeem code for 500 Stars 75000 —Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x XP

—Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x XP Controls —Redeem code for 750 Stars

—Redeem code for 750 Stars Obby —Redeem code for 1 hour of 2x XP

—Redeem code for 1 hour of 2x XP BOSSES —Redeem code for 500 Tokens

—Redeem code for 500 Tokens ThankYou20K —Redeem code for 750 Tokens

—Redeem code for 750 Tokens 5MILLIONBUGS —Redeem code for 1 hour of x2 XP

—Redeem code for 1 hour of x2 XP 5KWorld —Redeem code for +1 Level

—Redeem code for +1 Level SPIDER10k —Redeem code for 750 Tokens

—Redeem code for 750 Tokens 1MVISITSCODE —Redeem code for rewards

—Redeem code for rewards TY2MPLAYS —Redeem code for rewards

—Redeem code for rewards 2kBug —Redeem code for 500 Tokens

—Redeem code for 500 Tokens RELEASE —Redeem code for 500 Tokens

—Redeem code for 500 Tokens 1kLadybug—Redeem code for 1 hour of x2 EXP

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Little World?

It is easy to redeem the codes in Roblox Little World. Readers must follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem all the codes within a few minutes:

Launch the game and enter the server

Click on the small blue-colored Twitter logo button next to the settings logo icon.

A blue and grey-themed code box will appear on the screen

Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code"

Make sure to hit the blue colored "Redeem" button to claim the free rewards!

Players can find redeemed emotes, boosts, and pods in their in-game inventories. After activating the codes, the claimed Tokens will be added to the players' coffers.

Key tips to remember when redeeming the valid codes

Players must avoid spelling mistakes throughout the redemption procedure, as Roblox codes are case-sensitive.

Instead of manually inputting the codes, players must consider copying and pasting the codes during the redemption process. This method is not only fast but also eliminates typos and typographical errors.

