Roblox Magic Clicker codes (December 2022)

Roblox Magic Clicker codes can be redeemed by players for Clicks, Luck, and Star Boosts. The codes help increase the accumulation of the mentioned items, which is very important for anyone looking to get a head start in the game. Without these resources, players may get bored, just clicking away in the game.

The goal of the Magic Clicker game is to collect Clicks so they can be exchanged for Rebirths points. These can be used to unlock a variety of new realms. Players can also hatch various Eggs to get cute Pets. Gamers can take these adorable companions on their adventure to increase the number of Clicks they get. At this point, it's worth noting that gamers receive 11 of these per left click in general.

The next section offers the active and inactive codes in Roblox Magic Clicker in December. These will enable gamers to get useful resources.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Magic Clicker

All working codes in Roblox Magic Clicker

Below are the active codes in the Roblox game Magic Clicker:

10KThanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Clicks Boost

15KFAVSTHX - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Stars Boost

20KThanks - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Luck Boost

3.5MVISITS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Stars Boost

5M - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x Luck Boost

cyber - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Boost

Halloween - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x Luck Boost

MegaSale - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Luck boost

NINJA - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Click Boost

Detailed steps to redeem these developer offerings are provided later in the article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Magic Clicker

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

1000Likes - This code was redeemed in the game to receive a Luck Boost

2500likes - This code was redeemed in the game to receive Luck Boost

5000Likes - This code was redeemed in the game to receive Stars Boost

7500Likes - This code was redeemed in the game to receive Rebirths Boost

RELEASE - This code was redeemed in the game to receive Boost

2MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Luck Boost

1MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Luck Boost

3000Likes - This code was redeemed in the game to receive Stars Boost

4000Likes - This code was redeemed in the game to receive Stars Boost

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Magic Clicker

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any code in Magic Clicker:

Start the Roblox game. The game might take some 30 to 40 seconds to load.

You will see a Christmas update log box once the game's loaded; click on the red cross to hide it.

The next step is to click on the green Shop button on the left side of the screen. A pop-up window should appear now.

You will have to scroll down past all the Game Passes and the Packs to see the text bar.

Enter an active code here, and press the Confirm button to redeem the code.

You will immediately receive the promised Boosts. It's worth noting that the game has a Christmas event going on right now that multiplies the Clicks earned by 750,000 times.

