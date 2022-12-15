Roblox Master Punching Simulator codes (December 2022)

Master Punching Simulator is an innovative Roblox simulator experience. In this game, players must strengthen their punching ability to defeat adversaries and collect coins/gems. To progress more quickly, they can also gather companion pets, which can be upgraded with skills.

Master Punching Simulator has many codes that can be redeemed for free boosts, pets, and gems. These codes are often released by the game's developers. Players can follow their Twitter account, @Paida_sc, or join their private Discord for updates on the latest codes.

All active codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator for December 2022

Listed below are all the active codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator as of December 2022:

100KMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost

10KFAVORITES - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost

10KMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost

200LIKES - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x double gem boost

20KVISITS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x double gem boost

25KMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost

2KMEMBERSDC - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost

300KVISITS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost

300LIKES - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a luck boost

45KVISITS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x power boost

5KMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x gem boost

FREEboost - This code can be redeemed by players to receive one free double power boost

FREEpet - This code can be redeemed by players to receive the free Newbie pet

HAPPYHALLOWEEN - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a Pumpkin pet

LETSFIGHT - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x double power boost

RELEASE - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 80 free gems

SPOOKYUPDATE - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost

STARSTUDIOS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 free gems

All inactive codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator for December 2022

Roblox codes are not active forever and can stop working without notice. Players can check this list of inactive codes in the game to not waste time redeeming them:

1MVISITS - This code was redeemable by players to receive three of each boost

500KVISITS - This code was redeemable by players to receive three of each boost

750KVISITS - This code was redeemable by players to receive two of each boost

STARSTUDIOS1 - This code was redeemable by players to receive 50 free gems

FREEpetJul - This code was redeemable by players to receive the free Newbie pet

FREEboostJul - This code was redeemable by players to receive one free double power boost

PRERELEASE! - This code was redeemable by players to receive 80 free gems

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator

You can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator:

Start Roblox Master Punching Simulator and wait for it to load.

Once the game is fully loaded, select the codes icon on the right side of the screen. The icon has a newspaper image.

You should now be able to see a pop-up window with a text box to enter the code.

Copy and paste an active code from the list above.

Select the redeem button to complete the process.

If you encounter an error on the first redemption attempt, restart the game to switch servers and try again.

