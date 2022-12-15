Roblox Master Punching Simulator codes (December 2022)

Master Punching Simulator is an innovative Roblox simulator experience. In this game, players must strengthen their punching ability to defeat adversaries and collect coins/gems. To progress more quickly, they can also gather companion pets, which can be upgraded with skills.
Master Punching Simulator has many codes that can be redeemed for free boosts, pets, and gems. These codes are often released by the game's developers. Players can follow their Twitter account, @Paida_sc, or join their private Discord for updates on the latest codes.
All active codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator for December 2022
Listed below are all the active codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator as of December 2022:
- 100KMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost
- 10KFAVORITES - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost
- 10KMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost
- 200LIKES - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x double gem boost
- 20KVISITS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x double gem boost
- 25KMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost
- 2KMEMBERSDC - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost
- 300KVISITS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost
- 300LIKES - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a luck boost
- 45KVISITS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x power boost
- 5KMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x gem boost
- FREEboost - This code can be redeemed by players to receive one free double power boost
- FREEpet - This code can be redeemed by players to receive the free Newbie pet
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a Pumpkin pet
- LETSFIGHT - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x double power boost
- RELEASE - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 80 free gems
- SPOOKYUPDATE - This code can be redeemed by players to receive three of each boost
- STARSTUDIOS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 100 free gems
All inactive codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator for December 2022
Roblox codes are not active forever and can stop working without notice. Players can check this list of inactive codes in the game to not waste time redeeming them:
- 1MVISITS - This code was redeemable by players to receive three of each boost
- 500KVISITS - This code was redeemable by players to receive three of each boost
- 750KVISITS - This code was redeemable by players to receive two of each boost
- STARSTUDIOS1 - This code was redeemable by players to receive 50 free gems
- FREEpetJul - This code was redeemable by players to receive the free Newbie pet
- FREEboostJul - This code was redeemable by players to receive one free double power boost
- PRERELEASE! - This code was redeemable by players to receive 80 free gems
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator
You can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Roblox Master Punching Simulator:
- Start Roblox Master Punching Simulator and wait for it to load.
- Once the game is fully loaded, select the codes icon on the right side of the screen. The icon has a newspaper image.
- You should now be able to see a pop-up window with a text box to enter the code.
- Copy and paste an active code from the list above.
- Select the redeem button to complete the process.
If you encounter an error on the first redemption attempt, restart the game to switch servers and try again.