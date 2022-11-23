Roblox MechaMon Pet Simulator codes for November 2022: Free Orbs

MechaMon Pet Simulator is a Roblox game that centers on battles with creatures called MechaMons.

Players who defeat MechaMons in the wild will be rewarded with energy. They can then use the energy to buy a MechaMon that they can train to become their pet.

Players can unlock new worlds in the metaverse and collect as many MechaMons as possible. Mecha City Eggs can also be purchased with the help of certain in-game items.

As players progress in the game, wild MechaMons will become stronger. At this point, defeating them without an army of trained MechaMons will become an impossible task.

According to the official MechaMon Pet Simulator page on the Roblox website, here's how one can play the game:

Earn Energies by defeating wild MechaMons and capturing them.

Become the strongest trainer by collecting all the MechaMons.

Earn more to purchase powerful MechaMons and Mecha Balls.

Upgrade the slots to equip more MechaMons at a time.

Unlock new worlds with different MechaMons.

Orbs play a vital role in MechaMon Pet Simulator. They can be used to purchase Mecha City Eggs and Mecha Balls, which are required to capture wild creatures across the game world.

Certain codes in the game can grant players the Orbs they need to make the necessary purchases and level up at a faster pace.

Active codes in Roblox MechaMon Pet Simulator for November 2022

There are currently very few working codes in MechaMon Pet Simulator.

Listed below are the active working codes that will reward players with Orbs that they can use to level up at a faster pace in the game:

big500 - Redeem this code to receive 6,000 Orbs in the game

- Redeem this code to receive 6,000 Orbs in the game 100likes - Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Orbs in the game

- Redeem this code to receive 5,000 Orbs in the game releasecode - Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Orbs in the game

Inactive codes in Roblox MechaMon Pet Simulator for November 2022

There are no inactive codes in Roblox MechaMon Pet Simulator right now. However, players are advised to redeem all the active codes in the game before they expire.

How to redeem MechaMon Pet Simulator Codes in Roblox

The process of redeeming codes in Roblox MechaMon Pet Simulator is fairly easy. Players can follow the steps given below to redeem the codes in the game and collect the rewards associated with them:

Launch "MechaMon Pet Simulator" on your preferred device.

Click on the "Settings" button on the side of the screen.

Copy a code from the list above and paste it into the text box that reads, "Text Box."

Hit the Enter key to redeem the code and claim the rewards.

Players will receive their rewards immediately after the redemption process is completed.

Since MechaMon Pet Simulator codes are case-sensitive, players are advised to recheck them before hitting the Enter key. To avoid errors and typos, it is best to copy and paste the active codes instead of manually typing them in.

