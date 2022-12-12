Roblox Meepcity codes for December 2022: Inactive codes, utilization, and more

Released in February 2016, Roblox MeepCity remains one of the most active and popular games on the platform. It has been visited and listed as a favorite by over 14.6 million people.

Robloxians can find at least 20,000 users online at any given time. In MeepCity, one can hang out with friends, go fishing, visit pet shops, and more.

Developers have been regularly updating the game to keep its features fresh. Meepcity takes heavy inspiration from kids' games like Club Penguin. It also features a truckload of exciting content, such as decorating a player’s own home and a racing mode.

In MeepCity, one can play various games, earn coins and customize their own real estate. Certain codes allow players to enjoy the game to the fullest. The latest MeepCity code list can help them enjoy some free cosmetics for their Meep and various other rewards.

Unfortunately, as of this winter season, the developers haven't released any new codes. However, fresh ones are rumored to arrive in the coming new year.

When to expect active codes in Roblox Meepcity?

Regrettably, all the active codes in Roblox Meepcity have become invalid. The game's developers have turned a blind eye to community requests. However, fresh codes might become available in the next update.

Inactive codes in Meepcity

The below-mentioned codes don't work anymore. However, players can still give it a try if their account has the leverage to get the reward.

nurse - Redeem to receive a meep nurse hat

- Redeem to receive a meep nurse hat first - Redeem to receive a meep hairstyle

- Redeem to receive a meep hairstyle jetpack - Redeem to receive a jetpack

- Redeem to receive a jetpack paperhat - Redeem to receive a paper hat

- Redeem to receive a paper hat animals - Redeem to receive an animals reward

- Redeem to receive an animals reward xxx - Redeem to receive a meep from the shop

- Redeem to receive a meep from the shop duck - Redeem to receive a duck prize

How to redeem Meepcity codes in Roblox

Redeeming MeepCity codes in Roblox is quite simple. Below is a step-by-step guide:

Launch MeepCity and wait for the game to load on your device.

Click on the Twitter Icon, and put any active MeepCity code in the enter box.

Hit Enter and claim your reward.

Notably, players won't be able to redeem most of these codes without owning a Meep in the game.

Note: If a brand new active code doesn't work, players should close the game and reopen it after a few minutes. They may be transferred to an updated server where the code will hopefully work.

More on Roblox Meepcity

The main goal of this game is to be a social or roleplay hangout. This means that buying in-game items or playing games is completely optional.

There is an in-game currency called coins, which is used to customize the player’s own house, like colors, structure, and also furniture. One can also buy and customize a pet Meep and buy fishing rods.

The game is similar to Club Penguin and keeps users glued to their screens.

Poll : 0 votes