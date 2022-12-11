Roblox Mega Noob Simulator Codes for December 2022: Free coins, pets, and more

Roblox Mega Noob Simulator is the ultimate simulator experience created by Thunder1222 Productions. Released in December 2019, it has received over 457 million visits. Coupled with that, over 110k people have chosen it as their favorite.

Notably. this simulator game is dedicated to Gym Bros. Players need to train hard to become the biggest "noob" in the game scenario. To begin with, they need to battle the bacon hairs to gain more strength and get monster muscles. At the end of each level, players will face the bacon boss and his little minions.

Through training, the character will automatically develop muscles. Players can also take a shortcut to get ahead at a faster speed.

Developers publish free codes whenever their game has reached a milestone or in a special event. Players must gain strength and become more powerful to get a kick start or accomplish a proper goal.

They must smash their way through the bacon and collect currency to upgrade their character. On their path to becoming powerful, players can use these active codes to get free rewards to become more powerful.

Get free coins, pets, and more freebies using Roblox Mega Noob Simulator codes in December 2022

Active codes in Mega Noob Simulator

Here's a glance at a list of all the currently available active codes:

Winter2021 - Redeem this code and get Tree Noob

- Redeem this code and get Tree Noob RETRO - Redeem this code and get 500 Coins

- Redeem this code and get 500 Coins TRADEME - Redeem this code and get 100 Heads

- Redeem this code and get 100 Heads 200M - Redeem this code and get a Surprise Pet (NEW)

- Redeem this code and get a Surprise Pet (NEW) UNIVERSE - Redeem this code and get 500 Strength

- Redeem this code and get 500 Strength METAVERSE - Redeem this code and get AJ Bacon Hair

- Redeem this code and get AJ Bacon Hair SWASHBUCKLER - Redeem this code and get 500 Coins

- Redeem this code and get 500 Coins DOULIFT - Redeem this code and get 50 Strength

- Redeem this code and get 50 Strength 100M - Redeem this code and get 100M Noob

- Redeem this code and get 100M Noob HOLIDAY - Redeem this code and get a Festive Noob pet

- Redeem this code and get a Festive Noob pet SPOOK - Redeem this code and get a Halloween Hat

- Redeem this code and get a Halloween Hat WORKOUT - Redeem this code and get 50 Heads

- Redeem this code and get 50 Heads BUFFNOOB - Redeem this code and get 50 Heads

- Redeem this code and get 50 Heads stronk - Redeem this code and get 50 Strength

- Redeem this code and get 50 Strength stonks - Redeem this code and get 500 Coins

- Redeem this code and get 500 Coins NEWB - Redeem this code and get 50 Heads

Inactive codes in Mega Noob Simulator

There are no inactive codes in Roblox Mega Noob Simulator right now. However, players must redeem all the active codes available in the game before they expire.

How to redeem Mega Noob Simulator codes in Roblox

Like any other game in Roblox, redeeming codes in Roblox Mega Noob Simulator is simple. Follow these easy steps to Roblox codes below:

Launch Roblox Mega Noob Simulator through the official Roblox website on your device.

Tap on the “Menu” on the left side of your screen. A code redemption box will appear.

Carefully type or preferably copy-paste the desirable active code from the list above and hit the “Redeem” button.

As long as the written code is correct and valid, the corresponding rewards will be earned.

Note: Players must double-check the active codes to avoid typos and typographical errors after manually entering them. For a safer approach, copying and pasting is suggested.

More on Mega Noob Simulator

This game is about beginners killing bacon and getting stronger. When players kill bacon, they gain strength, coins, and heads. Strength can be used to unlock zones that have stronger bacon.

Coins can be used to buy upgrades, pets, and power-ups from the shop, whereas hats and emotes can be obtained from the Saloon. Heads can be used to buy skins, pets, and trails from the Black Market, which requires 1500 strength to access and can be converted into coins.

Poll : 0 votes