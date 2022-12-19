Roblox Meme Tycoon codes (December 2022): Free Memebux boosts

Roblox Meme Tycoon is an amazing tycoon experience on the platform created by Box7! Studios in 2022. The multiplayer title can be played with up to eight members connected to a single server.

Meme Tycoon has gained over three million visits within a few months of its arrival. This fun game is all about building bases to produce memes and then earn profits from them. Later, as players earn more Memebux (in-game currency), they can upgrade their bases and protect themselves from others.

Gamers can also turn into memes and slay bosses in the game to earn more Memebux. The title was recently updated on December 8, 2022, and the developers also dropped some brand-new codes. This article will list all the codes for Roblox Meme Tycoon (December 2022) and how to redeem them.

Redeem codes to get free rewards in Roblox Meme Tycoon

New active codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and need to be typed in the proper format without any typos or mistakes. If any of the codes are entered incorrectly, players will receive an error message.

To avoid this, they can copy the desired code from the list of active codes below and paste it in the text box that appears during the redemption process. This will not only prevent the player from making typing errors but will also make the process easier, saving lots of time and effort for the user.

These codes will be removed from the title after some time, so users should always claim them as soon as possible to receive the rewards.

Here are all the active and valid codes for Roblox Meme Tycoon (December 2022):

HALLOWEEN – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Memebux Boost for 15 minutes (NEW)

SPOOKY – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Memebux Boost for 15 minutes (NEW)

DRIPBOSS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Memebux Boost for 15 minutes

SHREK – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Memebux Boost for 15 minutes

MEME – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Memebux Boost for 10 minutes

SUS – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Memebux Boost for 10 minutes

BOX7 – Redeem this code in the game to receive 5,000 Memebux

RELEASE – Redeem this code in the game to receive 2x Memebux Boost for 10 minutes

Expired codes

Fortunately, there are no expired or invalid codes for Meme Tycoon for December 2022. Users should try out all the valid ones before they get removed from the experience.

How to redeem a code in Roblox Meme Tycoon

Redeeming a code in Roblox Meme Tycoon is easy, and you can do so by following the simple steps below.

Step 1: Launch Roblox Meme Tycoon on PC, mobile, or any other supported device.

Step 2: Tap on the blue Twitter bird option, which will be available at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: A code redemption window panel will pop up. Enter the desired code in the text box. You can also copy the required code from the list of active codes above.

Step 4: Hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.

Players should always remember to double-check the entered code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any errors.

How to get more codes in Roblox Meme Tycoon

To get more codes in Meme Tycoon, players will have to follow the developers on social media. They can also join the official Discord server to get the latest news and updates regarding features, gameplay, and codes. Gamers can interact with the creators and other members to discuss gaming techniques or simply have fun.

