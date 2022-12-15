Roblox Tower Heroes codes (December 2022)

Roblox Tower Heroes is all about tower defense, but the characters are the main focus. For this reason, the game's developers often release codes that can be redeemed for skins, stickers, and other cosmetic items.
Through an update on December 13, 2022, the developers introduced a Christmas event in Tower Heroes, which features many cute creatures like Gingerbread Man. They have also added a Sweet Sunrise map to the game, along with new enemies, bosses, Adventure Mode themes, demolitionist toy rewards, and skins.
All active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes for December 2022
Listed below are all the active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes as of December 2022:
- 2020VISION - Players can redeem this active code to receive Free Streamer Skin
- 4JULY2021 - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Fireworks Modifier
- crispytyph - Players can redeem this active code to receive Typh Hazel Stickers
- CubeCavern - Players can redeem this active code to receive Free Wiz SCC Skin
- Easter2022 - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Maoi Sticker
- ENCORE - Players can redeem this active code to receive Stickers and Characters
- ENEMYPETS - Players can redeem this active code to receive Spider Stickers
- FRANKBDAY - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Funny Birthday Frank Skin
- HEROESXBOX - Players can redeem this active code to receive Free Xbox Skin
- July42020 - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Fireworks Skin
- KARTKIDPLUSH - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Kart Kid Plush Sticker (New)
- ODDPORT - Players can redeem this active code to receive Free Skin and Stickers
- PixelBit - Players can redeem this active code to receive 20 Coins
- pizzatime - Players can redeem this active code to receive and Skin and a Sticker
- RDC2022SPIN - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Wuffle, Byte, and Chirp Stickers
- SPOOKTACULAR - Players can redeem this active code to receive Free Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker
- TEAMUP - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Team Up Sticker
- THSTICKER - Players can redeem this active code to receive Free Stickers
All inactive codes in Roblox Tower Heroes for December 2022
Roblox codes can expire without notice. Players can check out the following list of inactive codes in Roblox Tower Heroes to prevent themselves from wasting time and redeeming them:
- 100MIL - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Skin and 20 Coins
- 1MIL - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive1 Million Skin & 20 Coins
- 4JULY2021 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Free Modifier
- APRILFOOL - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Negative 20 Coins and Gun Wizard Skin
- CartoonyWizard - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin
- COOPERATE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 3 Free Stickers
- DevHiloh - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Hiloh Skin
- FastFood - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Orange Soda Skin
- FRANKBDAY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers
- halloween2020 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Green Jack o Lantern Skin
- happy2021 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 2021 Voca
- July42020 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Fireworks Skin
- Karts&Chaos - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Popcorn Skin
- lunar2021 - 20 Coins
- NEWLOBBY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Burst Skin
- ONEYEAR_TH - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 20 Coins and Concept Chef
- PoisonShroom - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Mushroom Skin
- PVPUPDATE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Modifier
- TEAMSPARKS - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Free Metaverse Skin
- thxgiving - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Pilgrim Skin
- TreeBranch - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Leaves Skin
- Valentine2022 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Angel Slime skin
- xmas2020 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Snowflake Skin
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Tower Heroes
You can follow these easy instructions to redeem active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes:
- Start Roblox Tower Heroes and wait for it to load.
- Once loaded, select the Roblox icon on the left side of the screen.
- In the pop-up window, enter an active code in the text box.
- Click on the redeem button to get your reward.
If you face an error upon redemption, you should restart the game and try again.