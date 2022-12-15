Roblox Tower Heroes codes (December 2022)

Roblox Tower Heroes is all about tower defense, but the characters are the main focus. For this reason, the game's developers often release codes that can be redeemed for skins, stickers, and other cosmetic items.

Through an update on December 13, 2022, the developers introduced a Christmas event in Tower Heroes, which features many cute creatures like Gingerbread Man. They have also added a Sweet Sunrise map to the game, along with new enemies, bosses, Adventure Mode themes, demolitionist toy rewards, and skins.

All active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes for December 2022

Listed below are all the active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes as of December 2022:

2020VISION - Players can redeem this active code to receive Free Streamer Skin

4JULY2021 - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Fireworks Modifier

crispytyph - Players can redeem this active code to receive Typh Hazel Stickers

CubeCavern - Players can redeem this active code to receive Free Wiz SCC Skin

Easter2022 - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Maoi Sticker

ENCORE - Players can redeem this active code to receive Stickers and Characters

ENEMYPETS - Players can redeem this active code to receive Spider Stickers

FRANKBDAY - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Funny Birthday Frank Skin

HEROESXBOX - Players can redeem this active code to receive Free Xbox Skin

July42020 - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Fireworks Skin

KARTKIDPLUSH - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Kart Kid Plush Sticker (New)

ODDPORT - Players can redeem this active code to receive Free Skin and Stickers

PixelBit - Players can redeem this active code to receive 20 Coins

pizzatime - Players can redeem this active code to receive and Skin and a Sticker

RDC2022SPIN - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Wuffle, Byte, and Chirp Stickers

SPOOKTACULAR - Players can redeem this active code to receive Free Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker

TEAMUP - Players can redeem this active code to receive the Team Up Sticker

THSTICKER - Players can redeem this active code to receive Free Stickers

All inactive codes in Roblox Tower Heroes for December 2022

Roblox codes can expire without notice. Players can check out the following list of inactive codes in Roblox Tower Heroes to prevent themselves from wasting time and redeeming them:

100MIL - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Skin and 20 Coins

1MIL - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive1 Million Skin & 20 Coins

4JULY2021 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Free Modifier

APRILFOOL - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Negative 20 Coins and Gun Wizard Skin

CartoonyWizard - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin

COOPERATE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 3 Free Stickers

DevHiloh - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Hiloh Skin

FastFood - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Orange Soda Skin

FRANKBDAY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers

halloween2020 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Green Jack o Lantern Skin

happy2021 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 2021 Voca

July42020 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Fireworks Skin

Karts&Chaos - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Popcorn Skin

lunar2021 - 20 Coins

NEWLOBBY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Burst Skin

ONEYEAR_TH - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 20 Coins and Concept Chef

PoisonShroom - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Mushroom Skin

PVPUPDATE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Modifier

TEAMSPARKS - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Free Metaverse Skin

thxgiving - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Pilgrim Skin

TreeBranch - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Leaves Skin

Valentine2022 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Angel Slime skin

xmas2020 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive Snowflake Skin

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

You can follow these easy instructions to redeem active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes:

Start Roblox Tower Heroes and wait for it to load.

Once loaded, select the Roblox icon on the left side of the screen.

In the pop-up window, enter an active code in the text box.

Click on the redeem button to get your reward.

If you face an error upon redemption, you should restart the game and try again.

