Roblox Meme Tycoon is one of the comedy games in the metaverse. Robloxians are tasked with creating a meme empire and defending it against other players on the server.

Meme Tycoon's humorous action-based gameplay garnered a cult following among the metaverse community. Additionally, they must earn Membux and other in-game resources to expand their meme tycoon.

They can also hunt for Noob Badges on the map to add an exclusive Rainbow Noob club to their weaponry collection. This weapon has a chromatic motif and can be used to annihilate your in-game foes in a fun way. Players must collect four types of Noob Badges (noob heads) to unlock the Rainbow Noob.

Players must avoid getting crushed by Strong Noob, the 9999 HP bot when collecting the Noob Badges. Interested individuals can learn more about the badges and easily get the Rainbow Noob in Roblox Meme Tycoon by scrolling down.

You must collect the Yellow, Blue, Green, and Red Badges in Roblox Meme Tycoon to get the Rainbow Noob

How to get the Yellow Badge in Meme Tycoon?

The Yellow Noob Badge is small in size (Image via Conor3D)

Once you spawn on the server, go to the leaderboards center to find the Daily VIP Reward chests. Go behind the yellow colored VIP Reward treasure to find the Yellow Noob badge. You can go near the badge to collect it.

How to get the Blue Badge in Meme Tycoon?

The Blue Badge inside the green circle (Image via Conor3D)

Players must walk past the leaderboard center and go inside the cyan-themed tycoon. The Blue Badge can be found behind the left cyan arch. Enter the tycoon and turn immediately to see the badge placed on the steel platform of the left arch.

How to get the Green Badge in Meme Tycoon?

The Green Badge under the second tree (Image via Conor 3D)

You can find the green noob head behind a tree that is between the green and yellow tycoons. Walk straight on the lawn between the yellow and green tycoons and reach the second tree. Get behind the tree to collect the Green Badge instantly.

How to get the Red Badge in Meme Tycoon?

The Red Badge will be under the tree as shown in this image (Image via Conor3D)

Like the green one, the Red Badge is behind a tree in the meadow between the cyan and red tycoons. Go to the red tycoon and walk on the lawn, you will see a box before a tree. Walk past the box and get behind the tree to spot the Red Badge. Go near it and collect the badge to finish your noob head collection.

How to get the Rainbow Noob in Roblox Meme Tycoon?

The Rainbow Noob can be equipped right after restarting (Image via Conor3D)

Restart Roblox Meme Tycoon or rejoin the game's server to find the Rainbow Noob in your in-game inventory. Players cannot find the chromatic weapon if they don't rejoin the server.

After rejoining the server, open the in-game tab to see the weapon in the second slot. Hence, we advise you to leave the server immediately after collecting your last badge to acquire the Rainbow Noob.

