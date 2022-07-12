Roblox Miner's Haven codes (July 2022): Free Yoda, Blobcat Wall, and more 

Miner's Haven is a Roblox product with several idiosyncratic attributes and a signature texture style. Some players will resort to catassing rather than spending Robux to buy resources, upgrades and in-game currency. These players can instead redeem the codes published by the developers to claim free rewards and more rather than grinding for hours.

Players must gradually develop and defend their stronghold in this enormous sandbox environment. The more powerful they get, the higher they climb in international rankings. Things can take a sour turn if gamers lack management skills in-game.

Players have access to a variety of unique in-game weapons and gadgets. The game has several buildings, each with its own unique features. Players must build and upgrade these buildings to get the most out of them. Gamers can forage outside the base and have a small adventure of their own.

Roblox Miner's Haven players must remain stable in the long battle of micro-management and vigour in order to dominate the server

Active codes

ItsWonderful - Redeem code to get iron flakes mine

- Redeem code to get iron flakes mine RestEasyNow - Redeem code to get Yoda

- Redeem code to get Yoda MakeYourDestiny - Redeem code to get 5x Blobcat Plushie

- Redeem code to get 5x Blobcat Plushie mysoupisaboy - Redeem code for 20x Blobcat Wall

- Redeem code for 20x Blobcat Wall SLUMBER - Redeem code to get Ore Gielder

- Redeem code to get Ore Gielder twelvetosixteen - Redeem code to get 5x Blobcat Blanket

- Redeem code to get 5x Blobcat Blanket BagelHeart - Redeem to get 5x Blobcat Dab

Expired codes

HeadStart - Redeem code for 100,000 cash

DragonThatIsShockinglyLucky - Redeem code for Oof Particles

Rthro - Redeem code to get Heavenly Infuser

KaBOOOOM - Redeem code to get Rocket Launcher, one life use

YesItIsNostalgicToMe - Redeem code to get Heavenly Conveyor

EXOTICDAY2020 - Redeem code for 5x Clown Doge

whatayear - Redeem code to get Magnificent Box

ancientcode - Redeem code to get 10x Ancient Conveyor

christmaseve21 - Redeem code to get 1 Magnificent Box

CHRISTMAS21 - Redeem code to get Festive Box x3

LETSGOOO - Redeem code to get Cake Raffle Box

resetunreals - Redeem code to reset unreals

restoredata - Redeem code to restore data

sorryforthedelay- Redeem code to get 3x Pumpkin Boxes

PUMPKINSANDSTUFF - Redeem code to get Spectral Box x1

metaverse - Redeem code for a Spectral box

easterpart1 - Redeem code for three Easter boxes

teleporters - Redeem code for 50 uc

secretchristmascode - Redeem code for 3x Unreal Box

festiveseason - Redeem code for 35 Gems

spookyghost - Redeem code for Pumpkin Box

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Miner's Haven?

The redemption process for the game is very easy. Just follow the steps below to get freebies right away.

Launch the game on the device

Find the settings icon on the left hand side of the screen

Scroll down to the redeem codes section and open it

A new box will appear, copy the required code and paste it in the input box

Make sure to click the claim button to obtain the free goodies

Note: The codes will expire soon, so readers are suggested to act with haste and redeem them right away

Roblox codes often demand precise upper and lower case letters. If players accidentally press the Cap Lock key while inputting the code, they will receive an error message upon redeeming it. To avoid typos and other errors, they should copy and paste the codes during the redemption procedure.

Usually codes expire during major updates and patch releases. These releases can occur during the game's milestones, in-game events, and other special days.

Where to get more Roblox Miner's Haven codes?

Gamers should follow the Twitter accounts listed below to receive exclusive information on game updates, patchworks, and codes.

@OutofOrder_Foxy

@TalonMidnight

HavenRBLX

The official Discord hub is very much active, and players can join the channel to learn about new codes and more. They should also pay attention to Talon's (developer) Twitch channel as he tends to give out new codes and unknown information about Roblox Miner's Haven.

What to do with the claimed free rewards in Roblox Miner's Haven?

Yoda is a limited edition item that is available this season and is classified as a Collectible-tier decoration. Players may obtain this item only by redeeming the code.

The Blobcat Wall is a unique defensive wall that is utilized to encircle the base. Once the code expires, it will become extremely rare.

The majority of the free gifts obtained this month are Collectible drops and decor. Players may embellish their bases with these objects to create a unique aesthetic in Roblox Miner's Haven.

