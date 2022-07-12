Roblox Miner's Haven codes (July 2022): Free Yoda, Blobcat Wall, and more 

Miner's Haven is a Roblox product with several idiosyncratic attributes and a signature texture style. Some players will resort to catassing rather than spending Robux to buy resources, upgrades and in-game currency. These players can instead redeem the codes published by the developers to claim free rewards and more rather than grinding for hours.
Players must gradually develop and defend their stronghold in this enormous sandbox environment. The more powerful they get, the higher they climb in international rankings. Things can take a sour turn if gamers lack management skills in-game.
Players have access to a variety of unique in-game weapons and gadgets. The game has several buildings, each with its own unique features. Players must build and upgrade these buildings to get the most out of them. Gamers can forage outside the base and have a small adventure of their own.
Roblox Miner's Haven players must remain stable in the long battle of micro-management and vigour in order to dominate the server
Active codes
- ItsWonderful - Redeem code to get iron flakes mine
- RestEasyNow - Redeem code to get Yoda
- MakeYourDestiny - Redeem code to get 5x Blobcat Plushie
- mysoupisaboy - Redeem code for 20x Blobcat Wall
- SLUMBER - Redeem code to get Ore Gielder
- twelvetosixteen - Redeem code to get 5x Blobcat Blanket
- BagelHeart - Redeem to get 5x Blobcat Dab
Expired codes
- HeadStart - Redeem code for 100,000 cash
- DragonThatIsShockinglyLucky - Redeem code for Oof Particles
- Rthro - Redeem code to get Heavenly Infuser
- KaBOOOOM - Redeem code to get Rocket Launcher, one life use
- YesItIsNostalgicToMe - Redeem code to get Heavenly Conveyor
- EXOTICDAY2020 - Redeem code for 5x Clown Doge
- whatayear - Redeem code to get Magnificent Box
- ancientcode - Redeem code to get 10x Ancient Conveyor
- christmaseve21 - Redeem code to get 1 Magnificent Box
- CHRISTMAS21 - Redeem code to get Festive Box x3
- LETSGOOO - Redeem code to get Cake Raffle Box
- resetunreals - Redeem code to reset unreals
- restoredata - Redeem code to restore data
- sorryforthedelay- Redeem code to get 3x Pumpkin Boxes
- PUMPKINSANDSTUFF - Redeem code to get Spectral Box x1
- metaverse - Redeem code for a Spectral box
- easterpart1 - Redeem code for three Easter boxes
- teleporters - Redeem code for 50 uc
- secretchristmascode - Redeem code for 3x Unreal Box
- festiveseason - Redeem code for 35 Gems
- spookyghost - Redeem code for Pumpkin Box
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Miner's Haven?
The redemption process for the game is very easy. Just follow the steps below to get freebies right away.
- Launch the game on the device
- Find the settings icon on the left hand side of the screen
- Scroll down to the redeem codes section and open it
- A new box will appear, copy the required code and paste it in the input box
- Make sure to click the claim button to obtain the free goodies
Note: The codes will expire soon, so readers are suggested to act with haste and redeem them right away
Roblox codes often demand precise upper and lower case letters. If players accidentally press the Cap Lock key while inputting the code, they will receive an error message upon redeeming it. To avoid typos and other errors, they should copy and paste the codes during the redemption procedure.
Usually codes expire during major updates and patch releases. These releases can occur during the game's milestones, in-game events, and other special days.
Where to get more Roblox Miner's Haven codes?
Gamers should follow the Twitter accounts listed below to receive exclusive information on game updates, patchworks, and codes.
- @OutofOrder_Foxy
- @TalonMidnight
- HavenRBLX
The official Discord hub is very much active, and players can join the channel to learn about new codes and more. They should also pay attention to Talon's (developer) Twitch channel as he tends to give out new codes and unknown information about Roblox Miner's Haven.
What to do with the claimed free rewards in Roblox Miner's Haven?
Yoda is a limited edition item that is available this season and is classified as a Collectible-tier decoration. Players may obtain this item only by redeeming the code.
The Blobcat Wall is a unique defensive wall that is utilized to encircle the base. Once the code expires, it will become extremely rare.
The majority of the free gifts obtained this month are Collectible drops and decor. Players may embellish their bases with these objects to create a unique aesthetic in Roblox Miner's Haven.