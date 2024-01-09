Roblox Mini Cities 2: Beginner's guide

Roblox Mini Cities 2 is a city-builder experience where you must establish a populated society and build the best city on the map to thrive. The gameplay features vital resources and different types of buildings that can be used to increase your productivity.

New players can use our guide to understand the gameplay mechanics and learn about important in-game resources. By the time you finish this guide, you'll be armed with the information required to run a successful metropolis.

Everything you should know before playing Roblox Mini Cities 2

How to play Roblox Mini Cities 2

The game begins on a small plot featuring two unbuilt houses across from a Tree Farm (in-game building). Wood is the primary resource for constructing your city's buildings and houses. To kickstart your city-building journey, gather Wood from the Tree Farm, which requires zero electricity to extract and generates one Wood per production rate. Walk over to the Tree Farm to access the Wood resource interface.

Your initial task is to complete the construction of the unbuilt houses, and you can click on them to initiate construction. The Tree Farm will provide you with a total of 10 Wood. Each building consumes five Wood, and one Wood is produced every second. Complete the construction of two houses to populate your city with ten citizens.

Next, click on the blue-themed build icon on the left side of the screen to open the in-game build UI. Choose the road tab (first button on the left), select Roadway, and create pathways by dragging along the existing road to connect it with your city's new neighborhood.

Use Developer Points (in-game currency) to unlock new buildings. Navigate to "DEVELOPMENT" under "NEW CITY" to view both locked and unlocked buildings. Your next task is to unlock the Small Stone Mine resource-building. Click the bar icon (fourth from the top) and use Developer Points to unlock it. The Small Stone Mine provides Stone, a crucial resource for constructing more robust and efficient buildings.

Open the Building interface, select Small Stone Mine, and place its plot on the map. Construction requires 10 Wood, and you can click on the newly placed plot to initiate construction.

You need to unlock new buildings, increase the population, and earn money to thrive in Roblox Mini Cities 2.

Tips to remember when playing Roblox Multi Cities 2

Initially, your avatar in Roblox Mini Cities 2 will only have two Developer Points and 10k Coins (in-game currency). As you lay roads and place plots, money will be deducted from your in-game treasury. You can set up export delivery routes from your resource buildings to your factories to earn money.

Keep a close eye on your citizens' happiness bar, as the happier they are, the easier it will be to run the city. Building recreational spots is a great way to boost their happiness.

Additionally, be cautious about going bankrupt, as the inability to establish proper business and infrastructure can lead to financial troubles and other challenges in city management. Keep an organized city instead of randomly placing buildings. This way, you can not only micro-manage your buildings efficiently but also set up delivery routes easily.

That concludes our foray into the basic gameplay of Roblox Mini Cities 2.