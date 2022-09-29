Roblox Murder Blox codes (September 2022): Free swords, knives, and more

Roblox Murder Blox pits players against one another in a struggle of good vs evil. The game revolves a killer, a sheriff, and a group of innocents. The killer must kill the innocents, while the sheriff must protect them.

Sheriffs and killers are free to choose any weapon from a vast armory of swords, knives, and firearms. Instead of spending Robux to obtain the finest weapons in Murder Blox, players can use active codes.

Active codes in Roblox Murder Blox

BOMBASTIC - Redeem for a Bombastic Sword (NEW)

- Redeem for a Bombastic Sword (NEW) AWESOME - Redeem for a reward (NEW)

- Redeem for a reward (NEW) H3LL - Redeem for a Hell Hammer (NEW)

- Redeem for a Hell Hammer (NEW) STAR - Redeem for a reward (NEW)

- Redeem for a reward (NEW) B3ST - Redeem this code for a Best Knife

- Redeem this code for a Best Knife TRIDENT - Redeem this code for a Golden Trident Knife

- Redeem this code for a Golden Trident Knife BURST - Redeem this code for a Purple Haze Knife

- Redeem this code for a Purple Haze Knife VIP3R - Redeem this code for a Viper Hammer Knife

- Redeem this code for a Viper Hammer Knife OCEAN - Redeem this code for a Kraken Knife and a Madness Revolver

- Redeem this code for a Kraken Knife and a Madness Revolver FREE - Redeem this code for a free Vault Try

- Redeem this code for a free Vault Try SPRING - Redeem this code for a Miracle Knife

- Redeem this code for a Miracle Knife WAVE - Redeem this code for a Tides Knife

- Redeem this code for a Tides Knife FREECHROMA - Redeem this code for a Chroma Deathshard Knife

- Redeem this code for a Chroma Deathshard Knife CHROMA - Redeem this code for a Chroma Valor Knife

- Redeem this code for a Chroma Valor Knife SH4RD - Redeem this code for the Shard knife

- Redeem this code for the Shard knife FR0ZEN - Redeem this code for the Frozen Bow

- Redeem this code for the Frozen Bow V4LOR - Redeem this code for the Valor knife

- Redeem this code for the Valor knife XMAS2020 - Redeem this code for the Xmas knife

- Redeem this code for the Xmas knife THANKYOU - Redeem this code for a cool reward

Note: Redeem all the codes as soon as possible, as they may expire at any time.

Since Chroma weaponry is of high value in Roblox Murder Blox, players are advised to activate the Chroma Knife code first.

Each weapon has its own unique model and ambient effects. Chroma weapons have a rainbow motif and are one of the most sought-after items in Roblox Murder Blox.

Once the codes expire, the value of redeemable knives and swords will rise on the community market.

Inactive codes in Roblox Murder Blox

Unfortunately, the following codes have expired in the game:

C0RRUPT - This code was redeemable for the Corrupt knife

- This code was redeemable for the Corrupt knife H4MMER - This code was redeemable for the Frozen Hammer

- This code was redeemable for the Frozen Hammer W1NTER - This code was redeemable for the Winterfrost knife

- This code was redeemable for the Winterfrost knife SNOWFLAKE - This code was redeemable for the Snowflake effect

- This code was redeemable for the Snowflake effect 3MILLION - This code was redeemable for a 3Million knife

- This code was redeemable for a 3Million knife FREESPIN - This code was redeemable for a free Weapon Spin

How to redeem the working codes in Roblox Murder Blox

It is quite easy to redeem active codes in Roblox Murder Blox. Players can follow the steps outlined below to activate codes in the game:

Launch the game and log in to the server.

Select the Chroma (rainbow-colored) based icon called "Codes" under the "Shop" logo on the left side of the screen.

A new code box interface titled "Code" will be displayed.

Copy the required code from our list and paste it in the text box that says "[Enter Here]."

Make sure to hit the "Redeem" button to claim the free weapons right away.

The redeemed weapons will appear in the players' inventory once they redeem the codes.

Tips to keep in mind when redeeming codes

Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive, so players must double-check them before hitting the redeem button.

Players can copy and paste the codes instead of manually inputting them. This technique not only avoids typos and other spelling mistakes but also saves a significant amount of time. Players are also advised to bookmark our page so that they can have quick access to the codes during the redemption procedure.

An error message can sometimes appear when redeeming codes. However, players should not be alarmed as the issue can quickly be resolved. They just need to restart the game and attempt redeeming the same code again. Doing this will move players to a different server, where things may run more smoothly.

If the error persists, players can conclude that the code is no longer active.

Where to find the latest Roblox Murder Blox codes

Players must follow the Roblox Murder Blox developer's Twitter account (@mm4_rb) to get the latest codes and other exclusive game-related information. New codes are usually released during special events, milestones, and patch updates.

Readers are also advised to bookmark the game's official page as fresh codes are often posted in the description.

To learn more about Roblox Murder Blox's media presence, players can join its dedicated Discord channel. They can interact with other players on the voice channel and learn a lot more about the game and its codes.

