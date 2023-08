Roblox My Hero Mania codes: Free Spins

Roblox My Hero Mania drew inspiration from the popular My Hero Academia manga franchise. The gameplay of My Hero Mania requires players to become the best fighters to thrive in its environment. Additionally, individuals can engage in duels with other players on the server.

To become elite fighters, players will be needing the finest quirks, weapons, and other fighting accessories. Instead of spending in-game resources to purchase the aforementioned items, one can redeem the promo codes featured in this article.

As these codes offer free spins when redeemed, new players can quickly earn quirks without depleting their resources.

Active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

Two new codes have been added to the Roblox My Hero Mania active codes list. Players are highly recommended to redeem the old codes with haste, as they will expire at any time.

ultra480k – Redeem code for 13 Spins (Latest)

– Redeem code for 13 Spins 470kplus – Redeem code for 13 Spins (Latest)

– Redeem code for 13 Spins epic460k – Redeem code for 13 Spins (Latest)

– Redeem code for 13 Spins (Latest) 450kLIKES! – Redeem code for 13 Spins

– Redeem code for 13 Spins the440k – Redeem code for 12 Spins

– Redeem code for 12 Spins 430kcode – Redeem code for 12 Spins

– Redeem code for 12 Spins 420k – Redeem code for free Spins

– Redeem code for free Spins newyearsupdate23 – Redeem code for free spins

– Redeem code for free spins mhmchristmas22 – Redeem code for free Spins

– Redeem code for free Spins turkey22 – Redeem code for free Spins

– Redeem code for free Spins season6 – Redeem code for 15 Spins

– Redeem code for 15 Spins 380kCODE! – Redeem code for 13 Spins

– Redeem code for 13 Spins 360kgoal – Redeem code for 13 Spins

– Redeem code for 13 Spins easter340k – Redeem code for 10 Spins & 2 Rare Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Spins & 2 Rare Spins 330kLIKES – Redeem code for 12 Spins

– Redeem code for 12 Spins 320kday – Redeem code for 11 Spins

– Redeem code for 11 Spins 310kLIKES – Redeem code for 11 Spins

– Redeem code for 11 Spins big300k – Redeem code for 5 Common Spins & 2 Rare Spins

– Redeem code for 5 Common Spins & 2 Rare Spins thank290k – Redeem code for 10 Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Spins 280kLIKES – Redeem code for 10 Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Spins 270kREAL – Redeem code for 9 Spins

– Redeem code for 9 Spins 260ktime – Redeem code for 8 Spins

– Redeem code for 8 Spins the250k – Redeem code for 8 Spins

– Redeem code for 8 Spins 240kCODE – Redeem code for 7 Spins

Inactive codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

Many old codes in Roblox My Hero Mania have expired over the past few in-game updates. There is a silver lining to this, as the devs will publish new codes on a regular basis.

230kcode! – Redeem code for 5 Spins

This code was redeemable for five Spins thank220k - This code was redeemable for five free Spins

This code was redeemable for five free Spins 210kCODE! - This code was redeemable for five free Spins

This code was redeemable for five free Spins theultra190k - This code was redeemable for free Spins

This code was redeemable for free Spins santacode - This code was redeemable for free Spins

This code was redeemable for free Spins likereward1 - This code was redeemable for two Spins

This code was redeemable for two Spins 110kcodeyay - This code was redeemable for five Spins

This code was redeemable for five Spins plus120k! - This code was redeemable for four free Spins

This code was redeemable for four free Spins big130k - This code was redeemable for five free Spins

This code was redeemable for five free Spins ultra140k - This code was redeemable for five free Spins

This code was redeemable for five free Spins letsgo150k - This code was redeemable for five free Spins

This code was redeemable for five free Spins 160ktux - This code was redeemable for five free Spins

This code was redeemable for five free Spins zi170k - This code was redeemable for free Spins

This code was redeemable for free Spins spinner180k - This code was redeemable for five free Spins

This code was redeemable for five free Spins goal200k - This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins

This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins newupdate! - This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins

This code was redeemable for 10 Free Spins its90k! - This code was redeemable for six Spins

This code was redeemable for six Spins 80kcode! - This code was redeemable for five Spins

This code was redeemable for five Spins 70kalready - This code was redeemable for two Spins

This code was redeemable for two Spins the100k - This code was redeemable for 10 Spins

This code was redeemable for 10 Spins FirstCode! - This code was redeemable for free Spins

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania?

All you have to do is follow the steps outlined below to activate the codes in Roblox My Hero Mania:

Start the Roblox game and connect to the server.

Open the in-game menu by hitting the "M" button on your keyboard.

Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the "Enter code here!" text box.

The code will be redeemed automatically after entering the code.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive; hence, avoid making typos and spelling mistakes throughout the redemption procedure.