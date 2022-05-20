Roblox Ninja Blade codes (May 2022): Free diamonds, coins, and much more

Developers of Roblox have created a number of anime-based games for fans, and one of these amazing games is Roblox Ninja Blade. The game was created by Hotpot Studio in 2021.

The multiplayer game can be played with up to 30 members connected to a single server, where each player will play for themselves. They will have to upgrade their characters to unlock new levels and defeat more powerful enemies.

Fighting against stronger enemies will gain players skills and abilities that will help them in combat. Players can also explore the game and collect and upgrade powerful weapons, hoping to one day become the mightiest warrior.

Weapons can be collected by purchasing them. This requires coins, which players can also get from the codes provided by the developers. Moreover, these codes help players gain a ton of other rewards as well.

This article will discuss the new valid and expired codes for Roblox Ninja Blade and the ways to redeem them.

Roblox players need to redeem these codes for free coins and diamonds in Ninja Blade

Active codes

Roblox Ninja Blade codes expire, and players are advised to use them at the earliest so that they can enjoy the benefits while the codes are still active.

Using these codes will help players gain more skills, weapons, coins, and other cool in-game items quickly.

Ninja Blade codes are also case-sensitive, meaning they need to be entered in the same manner as presented on the list below. Otherwise, the codes will not function properly. To avoid such mistakes, individuals can simply copy and paste the codes and paste them in the required box. Copy pasting the codes from the list below is also likely to be less time consuming.

Here are the active, valid, and working codes for Ninja Blade (May 2022):

thomasninja – Redeem code for 1,200 Gold Coins & 30 Diamonds (NEW)

– Redeem code for 1,200 Gold Coins & 30 Diamonds (NEW) ninjablade2021 – Redeem this code for a Sword

– Redeem this code for a Sword wealth – Redeem this code for 960 Gold Coins & 30 Diamonds

– Redeem this code for 960 Gold Coins & 30 Diamonds letsparty – Redeem this code for a Dwarf Hammer

– Redeem this code for a Dwarf Hammer sosorry – Redeem this code for 15 Diamonds

– Redeem this code for 15 Diamonds updategift – Redeem this code for 120 Gold Coins

– Redeem this code for 120 Gold Coins behappy – Redeem this code for 420 Gold Coins & 15 Diamonds

– Redeem this code for 420 Gold Coins & 15 Diamonds trybest – Redeem this code for 15 Diamonds

– Redeem this code for 15 Diamonds boom1000 – Redeem this code for 960 Gold Coins

– Redeem this code for 960 Gold Coins goodway – Redeem this code for an Assistive Skill

– Redeem this code for an Assistive Skill thxto500 – Redeem this code for a Weapon

– Redeem this code for a Weapon betterthan350 – Redeem this code for Skills

– Redeem this code for Skills niceto200 – Redeem this code for 600 Gold Coins

– Redeem this code for 600 Gold Coins welcometohotpot – Redeem this code for Gold Coins, Skill, and Weapon

If these codes aren’t working properly, players need to ensure that they were entered properly.

Expired codes

Since Ninja Blade codes don't last forever, expired codes need to be mentioned separately. Players are always welcome to take a look at the expired codes, so they know which codes don't work and are not worth trying to use.

These codes, if the list mentions any, were also provided by the developers themselves. That said, should a player try to enter codes from the list below, they will find that the codes simply do not work.

Fortunately, there are no expired codes for Ninja Blade right now.

How to redeem codes for Ninja Blade

To learn how to redeem a code in Ninja Blade, players can simply follow the steps given below.

Here are the steps involved in redeeming a code in Roblox Ninja Blade:

Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other device.

Step 2: Launch Ninja Blade.

Step 3: Search for the blue Twitter bird button available on the side of the screen.

Step 4: Click on the button, and a Code Redemption window will open.

Step 5: Enter the desired code from the list mentioned above in the text box. Just copy the code that needs to be entered and paste it in the text box.

Step 6: Hit the Redeem button after entering the code to claim the rewards.

Make sure to re-check the code before hitting the Redeem button to avoid any errors that might disrupt this process.

Players can get new codes by staying connected with the developers of Ninja Blade via their official Discord server, where the developers keep informing fans about new updates regarding the game, new codes, and other cool features.

