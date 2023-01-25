Roblox Ninja Legends codes (January 2023): Free Chi, Souls, and more 

Roblox Ninja Legends amassed over one billion visits due to its interactive, action-packed gameplay and other immersive features. As the title hints, players are tasked with becoming elite ninjas on the mysterious map.

Additionally, players must explore the map, unlock new areas, and engage in duels to earn in-game money. They can also purchase a variety of pets and shurikens to boost their attributes and damage.

Newbies will struggle with the gameplay as they will lack resources and weapons. That is when they must consider redeeming the promo codes featured in this article.

These codes offer not only free Chi, Gems, and Souls (in-game currency) but also Auto Trains. Read on to learn more about the Roblox codes.

Active codes in Roblox Ninja Legends

The following are the active Roblox codes:

Auto Train

epictrain15 —Redeem for 15 Minutes of Auto-Training

—Redeem for 15 Minutes of Auto-Training roboninja15—Redeem for 15 Minutes of Auto-Training

Gem Codes

christmasninja500—Redeem for 500 Gems

Chi Codes

zenmaster15K —Redeem for 15k Chi (New)

—Redeem for 15k Chi Chiinnerpeace5k —Redeem for 5k Chi

—Redeem for 5k Chi Chiskyblades10K —Redeem for 10k Chi

—Redeem for 10k Chi darkelements2000 —Redeem for 2000 Chi

—Redeem for 2000 Chi Chisilentshadows1000 —Redeem for 1000 Chi

—Redeem for 1000 Chi omegasecrets5000 —Redeem for 5k Chi

—Redeem for 5k Chi ultrasecrets10k —Redeem for 10k Chi

—Redeem for 10k Chi elementmaster750 —Redeem for 750 Chi

—Redeem for 750 Chi secretcrystal1000 —Redeem for 750 Chi

—Redeem for 750 Chi skymaster750 —Redeem for 750 Chi

—Redeem for 750 Chi legends700m —Redeem for 1200 Chi

—Redeem for 1200 Chi dojomasters500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi dragonlegend750 —Redeem for 750 Chi

—Redeem for 750 Chi zenmaster500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi epicelements500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi goldninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi goldupdate500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi legends500m —Redeem for 1000 Chi

—Redeem for 1000 Chi senseisanta500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi blizzardninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi mythicalninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi legendaryninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi shadowninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi legends200M —Redeem for 1100 Chi

—Redeem for 1100 Chi epicflyingninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi flyingninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi dragonwarrior500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi swiftblade300 —Redeem for 300 Chi

—Redeem for 300 Chi DesertNinja250 —Redeem for 250 Chi

—Redeem for 250 Chi fastninja100 —Redeem for 100 Chi

—Redeem for 100 Chi epicninja250 —Redeem for 250 Chi

—Redeem for 250 Chi masterninja750—Redeem for 1000 Chi

Soul Codes

sparkninja20 —Redeem for 20 Souls

—Redeem for 20 Souls soulhunter5—Redeem for 5 Souls

Players are advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible because they will expire soon. The amount of Chi that one can redeem from the codes depends on their Pet Multipliers, mastered elements, and rankings.

Free Souls obtained from the codes can be used to unlock new light and dark skills, while free Chi can be invested in new shurikens, arenas, and pets.

Inactive codes in Roblox Ninja Legends

The following are the inactive Roblox codes:

epictower350 : This code was redeemable for 350 Coins

: This code was redeemable for 350 Coins treeninja400 : This code was redeemable for 400 Coins

: This code was redeemable for 400 Coins shurikencity500 : This code was redeemable for Coins

: This code was redeemable for Coins epicturrets450: This code was redeemable for 300 Shards

This code was redeemable for 300 Shards powers500: This code was redeemable for 500 Shards

This code was redeemable for 500 Shards bossbattle300: This code was redeemable for 300 Shards

This code was redeemable for 300 Shards Firstplanet250 : This code was redeemable for 250 Shards

: This code was redeemable for 250 Shards epicturrets : This code was redeemable for 300 Shards

: This code was redeemable for 300 Shards waterfall500 : This code was redeemable for 500 Shards

: This code was redeemable for 500 Shards newgame500 : This code was redeemable for 500 Shards

: This code was redeemable for 500 Shards 15 Minutes of Auto-Training: This code was redeemable for autotrain15

This code was redeemable for autotrain15 500 Chi : This code was redeemable for epicsensei500

: This code was redeemable for epicsensei500 Chi : This code was redeemable for legends100m

: This code was redeemable for legends100m Chi : This code was redeemable for chaosblade1000

: This code was redeemable for chaosblade1000 Chi : This code was redeemable for soulninja1000

: This code was redeemable for soulninja1000 ??? Chi: This code was redeemable for legends200M

This code was redeemable for legends200M launch100: This code was redeemable for 100 Coins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ninja Legends?

Follow the steps listed below to redeem the Roblox codes:

Launch the game and get into the server

Once inside, locate the small blue Twitter logo icon on the right-hand side of the screen and click on it

A new code redemption box will pop up

Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the text box that states "Type Code Here"

Press the green "ENTER" button below the text box to activate the code

Follow Sportskeeda to learn about new codes and updates.

Poll : 0 votes