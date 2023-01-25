Roblox Ninja Legends codes (January 2023): Free Chi, Souls, and more 

Roblox Ninja Legends amassed over one billion visits due to its interactive, action-packed gameplay and other immersive features. As the title hints, players are tasked with becoming elite ninjas on the mysterious map.
Additionally, players must explore the map, unlock new areas, and engage in duels to earn in-game money. They can also purchase a variety of pets and shurikens to boost their attributes and damage.
Newbies will struggle with the gameplay as they will lack resources and weapons. That is when they must consider redeeming the promo codes featured in this article.
These codes offer not only free Chi, Gems, and Souls (in-game currency) but also Auto Trains. Read on to learn more about the Roblox codes.
Active codes in Roblox Ninja Legends
The following are the active Roblox codes:
Auto Train
- epictrain15—Redeem for 15 Minutes of Auto-Training
- roboninja15—Redeem for 15 Minutes of Auto-Training
Gem Codes
- christmasninja500—Redeem for 500 Gems
Chi Codes
- zenmaster15K—Redeem for 15k Chi (New)
- Chiinnerpeace5k—Redeem for 5k Chi
- Chiskyblades10K—Redeem for 10k Chi
- darkelements2000—Redeem for 2000 Chi
- Chisilentshadows1000—Redeem for 1000 Chi
- omegasecrets5000—Redeem for 5k Chi
- ultrasecrets10k—Redeem for 10k Chi
- elementmaster750—Redeem for 750 Chi
- secretcrystal1000—Redeem for 750 Chi
- skymaster750—Redeem for 750 Chi
- legends700m—Redeem for 1200 Chi
- dojomasters500—Redeem for 500 Chi
- dragonlegend750—Redeem for 750 Chi
- zenmaster500—Redeem for 500 Chi
- epicelements500—Redeem for 500 Chi
- goldninja500—Redeem for 500 Chi
- goldupdate500—Redeem for 500 Chi
- legends500m—Redeem for 1000 Chi
- senseisanta500—Redeem for 500 Chi
- blizzardninja500—Redeem for 500 Chi
- mythicalninja500—Redeem for 500 Chi
- legendaryninja500—Redeem for 500 Chi
- shadowninja500—Redeem for 500 Chi
- legends200M—Redeem for 1100 Chi
- epicflyingninja500—Redeem for 500 Chi
- flyingninja500—Redeem for 500 Chi
- dragonwarrior500—Redeem for 500 Chi
- swiftblade300—Redeem for 300 Chi
- DesertNinja250—Redeem for 250 Chi
- fastninja100—Redeem for 100 Chi
- epicninja250—Redeem for 250 Chi
- masterninja750—Redeem for 1000 Chi
Soul Codes
- sparkninja20—Redeem for 20 Souls
- soulhunter5—Redeem for 5 Souls
Players are advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible because they will expire soon. The amount of Chi that one can redeem from the codes depends on their Pet Multipliers, mastered elements, and rankings.
Free Souls obtained from the codes can be used to unlock new light and dark skills, while free Chi can be invested in new shurikens, arenas, and pets.
Inactive codes in Roblox Ninja Legends
The following are the inactive Roblox codes:
- epictower350: This code was redeemable for 350 Coins
- treeninja400: This code was redeemable for 400 Coins
- shurikencity500: This code was redeemable for Coins
- epicturrets450: This code was redeemable for 300 Shards
- powers500: This code was redeemable for 500 Shards
- bossbattle300: This code was redeemable for 300 Shards
- Firstplanet250: This code was redeemable for 250 Shards
- epicturrets: This code was redeemable for 300 Shards
- waterfall500: This code was redeemable for 500 Shards
- newgame500: This code was redeemable for 500 Shards
- 15 Minutes of Auto-Training: This code was redeemable for autotrain15
- 500 Chi: This code was redeemable for epicsensei500
- Chi: This code was redeemable for legends100m
- Chi: This code was redeemable for chaosblade1000
- Chi: This code was redeemable for soulninja1000
- ??? Chi: This code was redeemable for legends200M
- launch100: This code was redeemable for 100 Coins
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ninja Legends?
Follow the steps listed below to redeem the Roblox codes:
- Launch the game and get into the server
- Once inside, locate the small blue Twitter logo icon on the right-hand side of the screen and click on it
- A new code redemption box will pop up
- Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the text box that states "Type Code Here"
- Press the green "ENTER" button below the text box to activate the code
