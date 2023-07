Roblox Ninja Legends codes (July 2023): Free Chi, Auto-Training, and Souls

Developed by Scriptbloxian Studios, Roblox Ninja Legends quickly became one of the best ninja-based fighting experiences on the metaverse. You must defeat the strongest enemies and become the best ninja on the server using the finest weapons and ninjutsu. Additionally, you can equip pets to enhance your maximum damage output and other attributes. You can also use various arenas, islands, weapons, and other elements to evolve into the most skilled ninja around.

That said, new players will generally lack financial resources and fighting gear. Instead of resorting to countless hours of grinding, newbies can simply redeem the promo codes featured in this article.

Active codes in Roblox Ninja Legends

Only one new Chi code has been issued by the developers. Users can expect fresh codes in future patch updates.

Chi Codes

soulninja1000 —Redeem for 1000 Chi (Latest)

—Redeem for 1000 Chi (Latest) zenmaster15K —Redeem for 15k Chi

—Redeem for 15k Chi Chiinnerpeace5k —Redeem for 5k Chi

—Redeem for 5k Chi Chiskyblades10K —Redeem for 10k Chi

—Redeem for 10k Chi darkelements2000 —Redeem for 2000 Chi

—Redeem for 2000 Chi Chisilentshadows1000 —Redeem for 1000 Chi

—Redeem for 1000 Chi omegasecrets5000 —Redeem for 5k Chi

—Redeem for 5k Chi ultrasecrets10k —Redeem for 10k Chi

—Redeem for 10k Chi elementmaster750 —Redeem for 750 Chi

—Redeem for 750 Chi secretcrystal1000 —Redeem for 750 Chi

—Redeem for 750 Chi skymaster750 —Redeem for 750 Chi

—Redeem for 750 Chi legends700m —Redeem for 1200 Chi

—Redeem for 1200 Chi dojomasters500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi dragonlegend750 —Redeem for 750 Chi

—Redeem for 750 Chi zenmaster500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi epicelements500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi goldninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi goldupdate500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi legends500m —Redeem for 1000 Chi

—Redeem for 1000 Chi senseisanta500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi blizzardninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi mythicalninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi legendaryninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi shadowninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi legends200M —Redeem for 1100 Chi

—Redeem for 1100 Chi epicflyingninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi flyingninja500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi dragonwarrior500 —Redeem for 500 Chi

—Redeem for 500 Chi swiftblade300 —Redeem for 300 Chi

—Redeem for 300 Chi DesertNinja250 —Redeem for 250 Chi

—Redeem for 250 Chi fastninja100 —Redeem for 100 Chi

—Redeem for 100 Chi epicninja250 —Redeem for 250 Chi

—Redeem for 250 Chi masterninja750—Redeem for 1000 Chi

Gem Code

christmasninja500—Redeem for 500 Gems

Auto Train Codes

epictrain15 —Redeem for 15 Minutes of Auto-Training

—Redeem for 15 Minutes of Auto-Training roboninja15—Redeem for 15 Minutes of Auto-Training

Soul Codes

sparkninja20 —Redeem for 20 Souls

—Redeem for 20 Souls soulhunter5—Redeem for 5 Souls

Individuals can use the newly obtained code rewards to boost their movesets and improve their in-game standings in Roblox Ninja Legends.

Inactive codes in Roblox Ninja Legends

Many old codes in Roblox Ninja Legends have expired over time. Players are advised not to waste time redeeming the codes listed below.

epictower350 : This code was redeemable for 350 Coins

: This code was redeemable for 350 Coins treeninja400 : This code was redeemable for 400 Coins

: This code was redeemable for 400 Coins shurikencity500 : This code was redeemable for Coins

: This code was redeemable for Coins epicturrets450: This code was redeemable for 300 Shards

This code was redeemable for 300 Shards powers500: This code was redeemable for 500 Shards

This code was redeemable for 500 Shards bossbattle300: This code was redeemable for 300 Shards

This code was redeemable for 300 Shards Firstplanet250 : This code was redeemable for 250 Shards

: This code was redeemable for 250 Shards epicturrets : This code was redeemable for 300 Shards

: This code was redeemable for 300 Shards waterfall500 : This code was redeemable for 500 Shards

: This code was redeemable for 500 Shards newgame500 : This code was redeemable for 500 Shards

: This code was redeemable for 500 Shards 15 Minutes of Auto-Training: This code was redeemable for autotrain15

This code was redeemable for autotrain15 500 Chi : This code was redeemable for epicsensei500

: This code was redeemable for epicsensei500 Chi : This code was redeemable for legends100m

: This code was redeemable for legends100m Chi : This code was redeemable for chaosblade1000

: This code was redeemable for chaosblade1000 Chi : This code was redeemable for soulninja1000

: This code was redeemable for soulninja1000 ??? Chi: This code was redeemable for legends200M

This code was redeemable for legends200M launch100: This code was redeemable for 100 Coins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ninja Legends

Follow the easy steps outlined below to activate the codes within a few minutes:

Enter the server after launching the Roblox game.

Select the small blue Twitter logo icon on the right-hand side of the game screen.

A new code redemption UI will be displayed.

You can copy any active code from our list and paste it into the text box stating Type Code Here.

Hit the green ENTER button to claim the freebies.

You must avoid making typos when entering the codes manually. Just copy and paste them during the redemption procedure to save time.