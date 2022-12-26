Roblox Oil Warfare Tycoon codes for December 2022: Free Cash and other rewards

On January 29, 2020, Green Titans Entertainment released the popular Roblox game Oil Warfare Tycoon, with more than five million players enjoying the game today. Enjoyable for all age groups, it features a large number of weaponry, shopping options, cash awards, and additional necessary items.

Oil Warfare Tycoon can be played on Windows, iOS, Android, and even older versions of Windows. Once players have completed the game's second level, they will gain access to a variety of powerful level three weapons and items.

For anyone who likes powerful vehicles, Oil Warfare Tycoon is an ideal choice. The game focuses on using weapons and other combat equipment to claim resources faster than enemy players. Players will have to make use of a wide variety of weapons in order to outmatch their rivals and rise to the position of Roblox's most powerful oil tycoon.

If players are just getting started in this game, they will likely require a helping hand, which is where Oil Warfare Tycoon's free codes come in. These codes can help players grab some free Cash to keep their war chest full or provide them with vital weapon upgrades. This article lists all of the currently active and inactive codes in Oil Warfare Tycoon.

Get free Cash and rewards using these Roblox Oil Warfare Tycoon codes in December 2022

Active codes in Oil Warfare Tycoon

Here's a list of active codes in Roblox Oil Warfare Tycoon that will provide players with free in-game Cash and other useful rewards. Fans are advised to redeem them as soon as possible since they can expire at any moment:

Hooray50k - Redeem this code and get 150,000 Cash

- Redeem this code and get 150,000 Cash 200K - Redeem this code and get a 20 minute 2x Cash boost, 200,000 Cash, and a 1 life Barrett M82 Game Pass Gun

- Redeem this code and get a 20 minute 2x Cash boost, 200,000 Cash, and a 1 life Barrett M82 Game Pass Gun 50M - Redeem this code and get 50 minutes of 2x Cash

- Redeem this code and get 50 minutes of 2x Cash BlueBird - Redeem this code and get free rewards

- Redeem this code and get free rewards Weekend - Redeem this code and get 250,000 in-game cash, 30 minutes of 2x Cash, and a FAL Heavy

- Redeem this code and get 250,000 in-game cash, 30 minutes of 2x Cash, and a FAL Heavy TweetUp - Redeem this code and get free Cash

- Redeem this code and get free Cash GoinUp - Redeem this code and get free Cash

- Redeem this code and get free Cash BigBucks - Redeem this code and get $100,000 Cash

- Redeem this code and get $100,000 Cash Stonks - Redeem this code and get 2x Cash for 10 min

Inactive codes in Oil Warfare Tycoon

Unfortunately, none of the codes provided below work in Roblox Oil Warfare Tycoon anymore.

POWERUP

MoneyPrinter

TrickOrTreat

How to redeem Oil Warfare Tycoon codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Oil Warfare Tycoon is a fairly simple task. Players only have to follow these steps to do so:

Start up Oil Warfare Tycoon in Roblox

Click on the Twitter icon button on the right-hand side of the screen

Type in an active code into the box that appears

Once this is done, you must click on the ‘Redeem’ button

Enjoy your free rewards

Note: After manually typing out every code, fans will have to check them for typos or any other issues. Alternatively, they can copy and paste active codes for a smooth redemption process.

