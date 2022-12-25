Roblox Gucci Town codes (December 2022): Free gems and more

Gucci Town offers a free and entertaining experience on Roblox. It's designed to advertise the Gucci brand while also giving players lots of free avatars. One can create art, pose for pictures, collect new clothes, virtual shops full of Gucci items, and more. The game was developed by Roblox in partnership with Gucci and was released on June 11, 2022.

While playing, users can also learn about Gucci's heritage and artisanship, and, of course, buy digital Gucci products to collect and dress their avatars in fashionable outfits.

The Gucci code is how developers reward players for supporting the game. One can safely use codes and get extra useful items for themselves, like premium acquisitions, which are only available after spending money.

Robloxians can redeem all the below-mentioned active codes and enjoy the game to the fullest.

Get free gems and more using these Roblox Gucci Town codes in December 2022

Active codes in Gucci Town

Released by the developers, this list contains all the new codes. Redeem the active ones and acquire the freebies before they expire:

GUCCITOWN40 - Redeem this code for Free Items

Redeem this code for Free Items GUCCITOWN40 - Redeem this code for 100 Gems for free.

Redeem this code for 100 Gems for free. New Year 2022 - Redeem this code for 8,000,000 Yen

Redeem this code for 8,000,000 Yen Gucci Pink GG Baseball Hat - Redeem this code for 1600 GG Gems

- Redeem this code for 1600 GG Gems Gucci Love Parade Print T-Shirt - Redeem this code for 1500 GG Gems

- Redeem this code for 1500 GG Gems Gucci Hair Piece 2 - Redeem this code for 1500 GG Gems

- Redeem this code for 1500 GG Gems Gucci Hair Piece 1 - Redeem this code for 1500 GG Gems

Inactive codes in Gucci Town

The below-mentioned code has already expired so players will no longer be able to redeem it in the game. However, they can try for good measure:

GUCCITOWN10 - Redeem this code for 100 Gems.

How to redeem Roblox Gucci Town codes

Players simply need to use codes for free gifts in Gucci Town. Follow the steps below to redeem all the freebies:

First, open the Roblox Game and needs to press M to get the menu.

Each code will be under a textbox in the codes section.

At last, players need to press Enter.

If the code doesn't work, it has expired.

After following these simple steps, players will get the items instantly. They can copy and paste the codes to save time and avoid errors. Developers are creating new codes to reward players for their loyalty. The list is usually overhauled after new updates or special achievements such as likes, plays, and more.

