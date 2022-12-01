Roblox Encounters codes for December 2022: Freebies

Encounters is an action-packed Roblox game that was released in September 2021. Since then, it has gained more than 150 million visitors, and nearly half a million users have added it to their Favorite list.

Encounters is heavily inspired by Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros., where players clash in PVP-style brawl matches with the goal of being the last man standing.

In the game, brawlers need to strategize their every move to counter their opponents effectively. They can head to the training ground to push themselves to the limit and return stronger than ever before.

The in-game characters are divided into various classes, each having unique destructive abilities. Once a user has mastered the skills of their hero, they can become the biggest bullies of the entire server.

Game developers make sure to release new codes after every update and seasonal event. This December, players can make good use of a few codes to level up their favorite characters swiftly and make a name for themselves in this metamorphic world.

Active codes in Roblox Encounters for December 2022

Listed below are the active working codes that reward players with freebies that they can use to level up their characters in Roblox Encounters:

250K LIKES! - Redeem this code to receive free rewards.

- Redeem this code to receive free rewards. 225K LIKES! - Redeem this code to receive free rewards.

- Redeem this code to receive free rewards. 200KL - Redeem this code to receive free rewards.

- Redeem this code to receive free rewards. 200KLIKES - Redeem this code to receive 515 Crystals.

- Redeem this code to receive 515 Crystals. IKES - Redeem this code to receive 515 Crystals.

- Redeem this code to receive 515 Crystals. 150KLIKES - Redeem this code to receive 1000 Crystals.

- Redeem this code to receive 1000 Crystals. 100KLIKES - Redeem this code to receive 500 Crystals, one Conqueror Ticket, and one Conquerer Orb.

- Redeem this code to receive 500 Crystals, one Conqueror Ticket, and one Conquerer Orb. 75KLIKES - Redeem this code to receive 2000 Crystals.

- Redeem this code to receive 2000 Crystals. FFA - Redeem this code to receive a Key.

Note: There is a login reward for the game that will grant crystals, random orbs, and random tickets.

Inactive codes in Roblox Encounters for December 2022

Thankfully, there are only a couple of Roblox Encounters codes that have become inactive for December 2022. However, they work for certain accounts even after expiration, so it's a good idea to give them a try:

SKILLDIFF - Redeem this code to receive 1000 Crystals.

- Redeem this code to receive 1000 Crystals. 1V1 - Redeem this code to receive a Key.

How to redeem codes

You can follow these simple steps to redeem all the codes in Roblox Encounters:

Launch the game on your preferred device and get into a lobby or server.

Look for the blue Twitter bird button located at the top-left corner of the screen.

Click the Twitter button, and it will open up a writing panel.

Copy and paste a code in the text box.

Hit Enter to claim the gifts.

Certain Roblox codes are case-sensitive. You are advised to copy and paste them into the text box for a typo-free experience.

Note: If an active code does not work, you should close the game and restart it after a few minutes. In-game glitches are the cause of such errors, and there's nothing to worry about.

